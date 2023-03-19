Shopper-Loved Mattresses, Coffee Tables, Couches, and More Are on Sale at Amazon, and Prices Start at Just $12

You’ll even find a lavender-infused mattress topper.

Published on March 19, 2023
Furniture typically doesn’t run cheap, so you have to take advantage of deals when you find them. Lucky for you, Amazon has tons of items on sale right now, from sectionals to mattress toppers. We uncovered some of the best discounts to shop from the sale, whether you’re looking for a new coffee table or a TV console. These deals are so good, you won’t want to miss them.

During the sale, you’ll find this ventilated mattress topper for only $75 for a king size. And it’s not just any mattress topper—it’s actually infused with lavender to soothe you to sleep. Another awesome find is this vintage-style green velvet sofa that you can scoop up for 41 percent off. As a bonus, it also doubles as a futon. If sectionals are more your style, we found one on sale, too. This versatile option can be set up with the chaise on the right or left side, so you can adjust it to fit your space, and it’s nearly half off.

Shop our 10 picks below to score up to 75 percent off furniture for every room.

Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress

LINENSPA 8 Inch Memory Foam

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, try this one that has more than 96,900 five-star ratings on Amazon. The hybrid mattress has the contouring effect of memory foam with the supportive feel of springs for the best of both worlds. It’s medium-firm with low motion transfer, so you won’t wake up if your partner (or pet) moves around in the middle of the night. There are multiple sizes available, from twin to California king (the prices vary between sizes); and 8-, 10-, and 12-inch thicknesses. 

To buy: $144 for queen size (was $250); amazon.com.

Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Rack

Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Rack

Amazon

This shelving unit is designed to fit perfectly into the corner of a room to display plants, books, picture frames, and more. It’s made of composite wood and PVC tubes, and shoppers say it’s quick and easy to assemble. The rack comes in a variety of finishes to match light or dark decor, including dark cherry, beech, amber pine, and walnut. While it may be compact, it’s also sturdy—each shelf can hold up to 10 pounds.

To buy: From $12 (was from $50); amazon.com.

Mellow 3-Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Lavender Infusion

Mellow 3 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon

For an extra relaxing slumber, snag this memory foam mattress topper that’s infused with calming lavender. The ventilated design provides airflow to prevent overheating while you sleep, and the mattress pad features low motion transfer, too. One shopper noted that the pad provides “instant relief of all pressure points, [and they] wake up headache- and bodyache-free.”

To buy: $75 for king size (was $145); amazon.com.

Mr. Kate Stella Vintage Convertible Sofa Bed in Teal Velvet

Mr. Kate Stella Vintage Convertible Sofa Bed Futon

Amazon

This green velvet vintage-style couch is so adorable. The sofa has button tufting on the back cushions with durable solid wooden legs. With the split-back design, you can convert it from a sofa to a futon when you have guests staying over. Plus, the compact size is ideal for small living areas.

To buy: $368 (was $622); amazon.com.

Furinno Claude Wooden Leg Coffee Table

Furinno Claude Wooden Leg Style Coffee Table

Amazon

Add a touch of mid-century modern to your decor with this composite wood coffee table with pine wood legs. You can store books, papers, remotes, and other items you don’t want laying around in the enclosed section. It’s available in three neutral finishes: espresso, French oak gray, and marble white. According to reviewers, the table is sturdy and doesn’t scratch easily.

To buy: From $62 (was from $80); amazon.com.

Edenbrook Sumac Bookcase

Edenbrookâ¯Sumac Bookcase

Amazon

This basic five-shelf bookcase would be a great addition to your bedroom, home office, or living room. It features adjustable shelves that can support up to 35 pounds, and it comes with a floor mount to keep it secured in place. The laminate wood bookcase is available in black, natural, walnut, charcoal, light gray, and white. Plus, the simple design seamlessly blends into any style of decor. 

To buy: From $194 (was from $220); amazon.com.

Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console

Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console

Amazon

Nothing is cozier than a fireplace on chilly evenings, but if your home doesn’t have one, this TV console is the perfect alternative. Just plug the electric, LED fireplace into a standard outlet to use it in any room of your house. The infrared heater is energy efficient and eco-friendly with no harmful emissions, like carbon dioxide. Reviewers have awarded the fireplace console more than 6,700 five-star ratings, saying it’s “beautiful [and] great quality, and it gives off some serious heat.”

To buy: From $257 (was from $360); amazon.com.

Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional

Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional

Amazon

This modern L-shaped sectional is covered with vegan upholstery and comes in blue or green velvet and dark or light gray linen. Customers love the color and the “velvety soft” material, adding that the size fits nicely in small spaces. You can also customize the couch for your house by placing the chaise lounge on either side of the couch, depending on where you have room.

To buy: From $363 (was $693); amazon.com.

Ameriwood Home Marshall Three-Shelf Metal Rolling Utility Cart

Ameriwood Home Marshall 3 Shelf Metal Rolling Utility Cart

Amazon

This wheeled powder-coated metal utility cart has a simple silhouette that can be used in the bathroom, kitchen, home office, or pretty much any other room without clashing with the rest of your decor. Plus, two of the wheels lock to keep it in place when you’re not moving it. It would make a great bar cart, since you can easily roll it from the kitchen to your entertaining area and even outdoors in the summer. Reviewers have given the rolling cart more than 2,300 perfect ratings because it’s so useful.

To buy: From $35 (was from $54); amazon.com.

Furinno Efficient Home Computer Desk with Square Shelves

Furinno Efficient Home Laptop Notebook Computer Desk

Amazon

Upgrade your home office with this shelving and desk unit that’s crafted from engineered particle board and PVC tubes. While the compact size won’t take up much space, it can still hold a “laptop, printer, and…shredder,” according to one reviewer. The desk is also versatile, with customers commenting that they use it as a vanity to store mirrors, makeup, and toiletries.

To buy: From $29 (was $75); amazon.com

