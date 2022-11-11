Amazon’s Best-Selling Steam Mop Can Clean Nearly Every Surface in Your Home—and It’s on Sale

We’re weeks away from Black Friday, but there are already tons of deals to take advantage of in advance of the annual shopping event. With tons of retailers slashing prices on cleaning appliances, it’s easy to stock up on everything needed to get your space clean and cozy for the winter. But in a season this hectic, it can be even easier to let your home fall into a bit of disarray. Tidying up before hosting friends and family can take up a lot of time, so a product that can clean more than one part of the house and cut down on time and effort is a must-have. Luckily, a steam mop can do just that—and even better, the number-one best-selling steam mop on Amazon is currently on sale.

More than just a mop, the PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner is a 10-in-1 cleaning device decked out with accessories that can transform the steam mop into a truly all-purpose cleaner. . The tool works on all common types of flooring like tile, hardwood, and vinyl, as well as carpet. And the detachable handheld unit allows you to steam clean more than just floors, so you can get to furniture, counters, and beyond. The versatile cleaner also works on surfaces like glass, stainless steel, and sealed stone. Normally $70, the PurSteam Cleaner is currently $10 off.

amazon.com

To Buy: $60 (was $70); amazon.com

The steam mop’s bundle of accessories include a steamer jet that gets at small details like grout, a window squeegee, a scraping tool, three nylon brush attachments in different sizes, and three replacement microfiber cleaning pads. The handheld steamer unit can also be used to steam wrinkles out of garments and household fabrics like curtains. The whole mop weighs just over 2 pounds, which means it’s light and portable to move from room to room, and it doesn’t take up as much precious space as a mop and bucket system. The best part? You don’t need to use any cleaning solutions—just tap water—which makes it safe for children and pets.

Well-loved, the steam cleaner has over 26,500 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers. One reviewer who used the steamer and its many attachments to deep clean their 1970s home said that the cleaner is “worth every penny,” and dozens of shoppers agree. Another reviewer who left the PurSteam cleaner five stars wrote, “[I] was overwhelmed by how well the grout tool cleaned the light colored grout that would only come clean with bleach and serious scrubbing with a grout brush. Using virtually no effort, this steamer blew out the dirt completely.”

Cut down on time preparing for the holidays and make deep cleaning a breeze with the PurSteam cleaner. Take advantage of this early Black Friday deal while it’s available at Amazon.