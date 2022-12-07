This Storage Container Has Kept My Ornaments Safe for Years—and It’s Only $15

It’s that time of the year when seasonal decorations come down almost as soon as they go up. Decorating for the season is a great way to get in the festive spirit. But with one holiday after another, stressing over decor storage and finding a place for everything is something we want to avoid. Storing holiday ornaments and lights especially needs to be done correctly to protect the fragile pieces—sentimental and heirloom ornaments need to be stowed in a safe space so you can enjoy them for years to come. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive to store delicate ornaments, and Amazon has an affordable solution.

The Primode Christmas Ornament Storage Box holds up to 64 ornaments and is $15 on Amazon. After our first Christmas in our first apartment, my partner and I realized that we had no way to store the sentimental ornaments that we were gifted that year. Wanting to keep them safe for years to come, I purchased the highly-reviewed ornament storage box from Amazon. Two holiday seasons and an apartment move later, and we’ve yet to get a scratch on a single ornament.

The ornament box comes in four different options: black, gray, green, and red. I purchased mine in red with green trim and it’s easily identifiable among all my other containers as ornament storage. However, to make it even more recognizable, the label slot on the front makes it easy to know what’s stored at a glance. The square box’s lid and handles makes it easy to carry and grab out of storage. Sturdy, the ornament box is made of tear-proof polyester construction, making for an aesthetically pleasing yet heavy-duty storage container. From my experience, the fabric finish has kept the ornaments from chipping or getting damaged while being jostled around.

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

The fabric-wrapped box is popular with more than 1,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer wrote, “the fabric sides are great and I'm not worried about them being cracked like I would with a plastic container.” They also appreciated that the box is collapsible for simple storage during the holiday season.

Ornaments come in all shapes and sizes, and in order to fit any ornament, the organizer comes with layers of cardboard panels and trays that are easily customizable. Another reviewer (who bought their fourth container after inheriting vintage ornaments) said, “It’s very easy to assemble. I like it because I can omit one of the dividers if I have large ornaments that need more space. It’s red, sturdy and a great buy! Ready to get my fifth one!” So far, one box has fit all of my ornaments no matter the shape but once my collection grows, I’ll be ordering a second container, too.

My ornament collection has grown throughout the years, and I continue to use the Primode Christmas Ornament Storage Box for easy and safe storage. Buy the ornament box on Amazon for $15.