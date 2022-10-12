Home Cleaning This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours Snag it for $150 before the sale ends at midnight. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. Highlights: * Wrote 200+ articles for brands including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Martha Stewart Living. * Previous e-commerce shop writer across all legacy Meredith brands. * Wrote 250+ articles for Amazon On-Site Publishing for all legacy Meredith brands. * Contributed to Better Homes & Gardens newsletters. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 02:29PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon By now, you’ve probably scored deals on Amazon devices, affordable fall fashion pieces, and must-have beauty products during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The discounts are still live, and if you’re considering shopping a new vacuum before the busy holiday season, we found the best deal you won’t want to miss—and it comes from a brand you wouldn’t expect. While there’s a plethora of iRobot Roomba and Shark markdowns available, let us point you to this under-the-radar brand that has a stick vacuum on sale for a whopping 75 percent off. The ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum is usually priced at $600, but you can snag it for just $150 during the last few hours of the sale. And if you’re skeptical about the lesser-known brand name, it’s a top-seller at Amazon with a near-perfect average review rating. Amazon To buy: $150 (was $600); amazon.com. The powerful cordless vacuum swiftly removes dirt, dust, and pet hair from all floor types. It even traps the smallest particles like dander and allergens thanks to its five-stage filtration system that includes a reliable HEPA filter. It also converts into a handheld vacuum, so you can efficiently clean stairs, upholstery, and car interiors. Plus, the crevice tool allows you to get into hard-to-reach areas and tight corners. Not only does the stick vacuum effectively pick up dirt and pet hair, but shoppers also love that it’s easy to use thanks to its lightweight structure and 180-degree swivel. In fact, the vacuum only weighs about 7 pounds, and its 30-minute battery life makes it simple to maneuver it around your home. “I truly LOVE everything about it,” said one shopper who compared the stick vacuum to a Dyson. “It is lightweight, powerful, [has] easy and fast charging, and [is] very easy to store when not in use.” Another reviewer wrote, “It is so lightweight, and picks up dust and dirt that I didn’t even know was there.” We haven’t seen a deal like this in a long time, so be sure to grab the cordless stick vacuum shoppers like more than their Dysons for just $150. But act fast: This deal lasts only until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight. More Prime Early Access Sale Deals The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit