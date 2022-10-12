This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours

By now, you’ve probably scored deals on Amazon devices, affordable fall fashion pieces, and must-have beauty products during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The discounts are still live, and if you’re considering shopping a new vacuum before the busy holiday season, we found the best deal you won’t want to miss—and it comes from a brand you wouldn’t expect.

While there’s a plethora of iRobot Roomba and Shark markdowns available, let us point you to this under-the-radar brand that has a stick vacuum on sale for a whopping 75 percent off. The ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum is usually priced at $600, but you can snag it for just $150 during the last few hours of the sale. And if you’re skeptical about the lesser-known brand name, it’s a top-seller at Amazon with a near-perfect average review rating.

Amazon

To buy: $150 (was $600); amazon.com.

The powerful cordless vacuum swiftly removes dirt, dust, and pet hair from all floor types. It even traps the smallest particles like dander and allergens thanks to its five-stage filtration system that includes a reliable HEPA filter. It also converts into a handheld vacuum, so you can efficiently clean stairs, upholstery, and car interiors. Plus, the crevice tool allows you to get into hard-to-reach areas and tight corners.

Not only does the stick vacuum effectively pick up dirt and pet hair, but shoppers also love that it’s easy to use thanks to its lightweight structure and 180-degree swivel. In fact, the vacuum only weighs about 7 pounds, and its 30-minute battery life makes it simple to maneuver it around your home.

“I truly LOVE everything about it,” said one shopper who compared the stick vacuum to a Dyson. “It is lightweight, powerful, [has] easy and fast charging, and [is] very easy to store when not in use.” Another reviewer wrote, “It is so lightweight, and picks up dust and dirt that I didn’t even know was there.”

We haven’t seen a deal like this in a long time, so be sure to grab the cordless stick vacuum shoppers like more than their Dysons for just $150. But act fast: This deal lasts only until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.



