There Are Tons of Vacuums on Sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—and These Are the Ones You Can’t Miss

Even though Amazon has quietly released tons of deals over the past few weeks, today is the official start of the retailer’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. There are thousands of deals for you to shop across all of the top categories, and there are definitely plenty of ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping lists. But we think some of the best deals are on everyday homecare items, and we can’t believe how many best-selling vacuums are on sale.

Rather than visiting a big box store to shop in-person, Amazon is an online treasure trove for vacuums. The retailer is stocked with every big name brand like Black+Decker, Bissel, Dyson, Eufy, and Shark, and nearly every vacuum cleaner that’s currently rising up the ranks on the best-seller list has thousands of five-star ratings. To help you to shop the best deals and the best models, we sourced the top 21 vacuum cleaners to shop while the Prime Early Access Sale is live.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Vacuums Deals

Deciding which vacuum to purchase during the sale largely depends on the types of messes you hope to clean with your new gadget. If you’re imagining a robot vacuum taking over as crumbs, dust, dirt, and pet dander gather on the floors throughout your home, a robot vacuum like the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum is a great choice. There are also other models like the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, which is an upright style vacuum that also transforms into a handheld device capable of getting into tough-to-reach crevices.

“The cleaning is amazing, and unlike the high-end one I had, it goes over every rug with no problem! Best purchase EVER,” wrote a five-star reviewer who purchased their Eufy robot vacuum based on the reviews they read. “The Shark is the little vacuum that COULD! I vacuumed the furniture, the drapes, the blinds, the vented doors, the walls, and more,” shared a shopper about the Shark NV352 upright vacuum, adding, “The long crevice tool got under things the Dyson never could.”

If you’re tired of having to lug a heavy upright vacuum from room-to-room, take advantage of the stick vacuum sales that are live right now. The Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum is just one style that’s currently marked down—and it’s not one to miss because it has 32,000 five-star ratings and nearly 5,900 perfect reviews. You should also jump at the opportunity to scoop up a vacuum specifically designed to keep messes in your car in check; the ThisWorx Car Vacuum is only $17 right now, so don’t delay.

“This little thing is perfect for hard floors,” began a shopper who was sweeping after every meal in order to keep up with two kids. After purchasing the Eureka vacuum, they said they’ve “saved so much time and back pain.” Ultimately, they concluded, “It's worth every penny.” Another shopper who purchased the ThisWorx Car Vacuum wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised at how well this little vacuum works! [The] cord is long enough to clean my SUV from front-to-back. It sucks up everything, and has attachments to help you get in all the nooks and crannies.”

There are thousands of vacuums available on Amazon that can ship right to your door, so we thought we’d help to quicken your search by sharing the best robot, upright, stick, and handheld vacuums you can shop during the Prime Early Access Sale. The deals start at just $17, so make sure to shop fast while everything is still in stock.

Amazon

Best Prime Early Access Robot Vacuum Deals

The great thing about robot vacuums is they largely work on their own. Most models arrive equipped with charging stations and even apps you can use to program your vacuum around your home’s specifications. Plus, even though they’re smaller than upright vacuums, robot models like the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum, and the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum are still known for their suction power and cleaning prowess.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Early Access Upright Vacuum Deals

An upright vacuum is one of the most classic cleaning gadgets to have on hand. In many ways, this vacuum style offers you the most control because you’re able to choose the specific room and areas you would like to clean. What makes upright vacuums unique, however, is that some of them, like the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum and the Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Compact Bagless Upright Vacuum, can transform into portable canister-like styles that allow you to check off more specific vacuuming tasks, like sprucing up your blinds or furniture upholstery, thanks to included tools at no additional cost.

Amazon

Best Prime Early Access Stick Vacuum Deals

Sometimes the weight of an upright vacuum can get in the way of your cleaning, and a stick vacuum takes care of that issue with ease. The on-sale stick vacuums on our list all have quick charging promises and helpful attachments, and they all maneuver easily. The Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Cordless Vacuum is one such example: It has an impressive 12,900 five-star ratings and 4,400 positive reviews.

Amazon.com

Best Prime Early Access Handheld Vacuum Deals

Whether you have kids, pets, or just a penchant for eating while you drive, a handheld vacuum is a must for every household (and car). These gadgets are easy to grab to clean up a mess, like a crumby kitchen spill, quickly without lugging a big vacuum into your space—and they’re surprisingly powerful. The VacLife Handheld Cordless Vacuum is one of our favorites on this list because it’s perfect for your car or your home, and it’s only $45.