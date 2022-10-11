Shopping These Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Have a Combined 450,00+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Under $15 Including a car purse holder with over 7,100 five-star ratings. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021. She is currently an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer, covering home, food, style, beauty, health, and wellness for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, and more. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale—and the retailer's millions of deals ahead of the holiday season—is finally here. This is the first year that Amazon is hosting two major sales events (you may have heard of a little discount-palooza called Prime Day, which took place in July). While both of them aren't technically exclusive to Prime members, like the name implies, there are even more discounts and perks for members only. But don't worry, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial subscription. The worldwide sale starts today, October 11, and continues through tomorrow, October 12. While this isn't a "second Prime Day," as some outlets have referred to it, the sale features tons of deals on shopper-loved and best-selling products at prices unheard of outside of Black Friday—giving you "early access" to those discounts. Although the many big brand names currently discounted at Amazon are getting the bulk of the attention, there are also deals on shopper-loved items that you might not have heard of before that shouldn't be missed. These on-sale and under-the-radar picks have thousands of five-star ratings and reviews from people who rave about their high-quality designs and features, and right now, they're all $15 or less. But don’t worry, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial subscription. The worldwide sale starts today, October 11, and continues through tomorrow, October 12. While this isn’t a “second Prime Day,” as some outlets have referred to it, the sale features tons of deals on shopper-loved and best-selling products at prices unheard of outside of Black Friday—giving you “early access” to those discounts. Although the many big brand names currently discounted at Amazon are getting the bulk of the attention, there are also deals on shopper-loved items that you might not have heard of before that shouldn’t be missed. These on-sale and under-the-radar picks have thousands of five-star ratings and reviews from people who rave about their high-quality designs and features, and right now, they’re all $15 or less. Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sales Under $15 Car Cache Purse Holder, $13 (was $20) Roam Bike Phone Mount, $13 with coupon (was $25) Satina High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings, $13 (was $15) Care Touch Lens Wipes for Eyeglasses, $13 (was $17) Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, $15 (was $19) BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan, $8 (was $11) Greenco Clear Stackable Organizer Containers, $13 (was $15) Serene Evolution 18-Sound Portable White Noise Machine, $15 (was $20) Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $13 (was $16) Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones, $12 (was $15) Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats, $12 (was $30) Rak Extendable Magnetic Flashlight, $15 (was $30) Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $14 (was $15) iPrimio Mighty X Double Sided Carpet Tape, $13 (was $16) Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer, $13 (was $25) Sailead Sun Visor Extender for Car, $14 (was $18) Holiday Spirit Mini LED Christmas Lights, $13 (was $15) Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $12 (was $14) Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set, $10 (was $14) Greenco Countertop Bamboo Paper Towel Holder, $11 (was $14) Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover Spray, $13 (was $15) Dermora 24K Vegan Gold Eye Masks, $10 (was $12) Velette Metal Shoe Horn, $10 (was $12) Hot Target Set of 3 Non-Stick Kitchen Tongs, $12 (was $15) Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Garden Hose Nozzle, $14 (was $24) Hertzko Double Sided Bristle Brush for Pets, $10 (was $15) Satina High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $15 (was $18) Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum, $12 (was $15) Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $9 (was $16) Flathead Products 10-Pack Reusable Silicone Straws, $11 (was $13) Gymbee Resistance Band Set, $14 (was $19) Remedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Soap Bar, $12 (was $21) OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel, $8 (was $13) Big Red House Pot Holders, $9 (was $13) Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $9 (was $11) Brilliant Evolution 2-Pack Wireless LED Touch Lights, $8 (was $18) PopCo Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $14 (was $20) Prestee 100 Clear Plastic Forks, $11 (was $15) Cinch Refrigerator Dry Erase Board, $13 (was $18) Greenco 3 Tier Over-the-Door Folding Drying Rack, $13 (was $20) Amazon To buy: $15 (was $19); amazon.com More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers found a major space-saving solution in the Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. These storage bags are designed to be used with the included pump that sucks the air out of them completely, or with the hose attachment of any vacuum (which some shoppers say is an easier and quicker option). They have a unique double-zip seal to keep air, water, and critters out, and come in packs of four to 10 bags of different dimensions. Plus, these “amazing storage bags” come in sizes ranging from small (which can fit six to eight sweaters) to jumbo (big enough to fit an entire queen bedding set or four standard pillows). Courtesy of Amazon To buy: $13 (was $20); amazon.com One of the most annoying things that the purse-carrying population has to deal with is the tricky business of figuring out where your bag goes in your car. The ingenious design behind the car cache is essentially a piece of mesh with straps attached to it that instantly creates a hammock of sorts for your purse toward the back of the center console. Attaching the adjustable straps to the back of the two front seats leaves the mesh in the middle, ready to support your purse, as it prevents any bag from sliding off the center armrest and onto the floor behind you. One shopper said the bag holder is so helpful and convenient that they asked, “Where has this been all my life?!” amazon.com To buy: $13 (was $17); amazon.com Having a lens wipe handy at all times for sunglasses, electronics screens, and prescription eyeglasses is highly recommended but rarely the case. But nearly 47,000 Amazon shoppers found a cheap and extremely effective solution in the Care Touch Eyeglass Lens Wipes. They come in a box of 210 wipes—the cost per wipe is only 6 cents apiece—and each is individually wrapped to easily toss into every bag, glove compartment, drawer, and pocket for constant and easy access. These microfiber cloths offer streak-free cleaning and fast drying via a gentle, ammonia-free isopropyl alcohol formula that won’t irritate skin. Plus, the wipes are safe to use on coated lenses, so you don’t have to worry about them ruining your glasses or other similar surfaces that need occasional wiping, like the ones on your camera, phone, or computer. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: $12 (was $30); amazon.com The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is beloved by pet owners and veterinarians alike — and for good reason. Its gentle bristles lift loose hair and remove tangles and knots while eradicating dander and any dirt pets have been carrying around, too. Hertzko’s brush has fine, bent-wire bristles that are able to get deep into your pet’s coat and even grooms the undercoat without aggravating their skin. And all of the hair it combs out is housed within an interior chamber that prevents everything from spilling out onto your freshly vacuumed floors. Check out these deals and plenty more at Amazon now before the Prime Early Access Sale ends tomorrow night. 