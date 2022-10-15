Save Up to 91% on Pretty Fall Dresses in This Hidden Outlet Days After Amazon’s October Prime Day

There are sales on wedding guest dresses, midi styles, and long-sleeve options starting at $10.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 15, 2022 06:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Outlet Fall Dress Post-PEAS Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

With the holidays coming up, you might be thinking about ways to freshen up your seasonal wardrobe with warm hued outfits, long-sleeved picks, and cozy staples. And you can’t beat it when they come at a good price! Even though Amazon’s October Prime Day has come and gone, there’s no reason why you can’t still save days later, especially on cute fall dresses ahead of the most wonderful time of the year. Pssst, there are a ton of options for up to 91 percent off.  

During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, there were deals on everything from home decor and furniture to cute fashion pieces—but the wow-worthy discounts aren’t over just yet. Within Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront, you’ll find dresses galore on all the pretty staples for fall. Think long-sleeved ruffles picks, sweater dresses, floral midi styles, and more, on sale starting at just $10. Now’s the perfect time to opt for autumnal hues like deep reds, oranges, and yellows, plus some unique colors like dark greens and blues, too. 

The material also matters: If you’re already feeling a chill in the air, a knitted option might be up your alley, however, those who live down south might want an breathable flowy dress—you’ll feel like it’s fall, even if the pretty foliage is a little delayed.  

No matter what you have planned for the chilly season, these on-sale dresses can take you from the office to a casual wedding in a snap. Checkout our picks below to see all the best dress deals hiding in Amazon’s Outlet this weekend. 

Best Amazon Outlet Fall Dress Deals

After camping out in sweats for days at a time, some might say throwing on a cute fall dress can be life-changing—or at least put you in a good mood. Dresses like these on the list may be casual, but they have an elevated appearance that can certainly be dressed up for a date night or celebratory brunch. 

Take this floral midi dress from Kirundo for example. It’s made with lightweight materials, making it great for layering and the dress has long sleeves, a fabric belt, and a ruffle hemline. But what makes it quintessentially fall is the pattern. While flowers can be synonymous with spring, these dark hues go perfectly with tall boots, a wide brim hat, and a leather bag. The dress comes in 25 colors and styles and is on sale with a hidden coupon for $37. 

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $41); amazon.com

Sweaters just might be your go-to this fall and winter, but sometimes the hoodie and jean combo doesn’t hit. Get the same cozy feeling with a little pizzazz by swapping in a sweater dress to the wardrobe rotation. This chunky turtleneck dress has a cable knit pattern, loose long-sleeves with ribbed cuffs, and comes in 19 neutral and autumnal colors, including this orange option. Wear it on its own or over black stockings and you’re ready for the day. 

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Pullover Short Sweater Dresses

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $39); amazon.com

If you’re looking for a dress to wear for a casual wedding this fall, consider this classy lantern sleeve dress. It has a round neckline and cinches around the waist to show off your figure. The long sleeves are fun, too, with little cut outs tied together with a bow. The dress has a pretty shininess to it thanks to the satin-like fabric and shoppers who wore it to big events called it flattering and comfy, too. Right now, it’s on sale for $25. 

Amoretu Women's Dress Cute Round Neck Lantern Sleeve Dresses

To buy: $25 (was $37); amazon.com

There are so many other stylish fall dresses to shop from on Amazon. Browse through the rest of the list before taking a peek at the deals in the Outlet store for yourself

Amkoyam Women Spring Summer Long Sleeve Tie Neck Leopard Print Dress Casual Button Down High Waist Layered Ruffle Mini Dress

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $31); amazon.com

Tobrief Women's Fall Winter Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Short Dress Tie Waist Sweater Dress

To buy: $35 (was $46); amazon.com

Amoretu Women's Long Sleeve Casual Dress V Neck Sundress Ruffle Hem Tunic Dress

To buy: $23 (was $33); amazon.com

Lamilus Women's Fall Long Sleeve Casual Crewneck Bodycon Ruched Tie Waist Short Mini T-Shirt Dress

To buy: $19 (was $40); amazon.com

Zattcas Womens Fall Winter Long Sleeve Shift Tunic Dress Casual Ruffle Swing Tiered Mini Dress

To buy: $10 with coupon (was $34); amazon.com

Kate Kasin Women's Long Lantern Sleeve Crew Neck Casual A Line Swing Tunic Dress

To buy: $12 (was $16); amazon.com

SHIBEVER Women's Midi Dress Floral Printed Button Up Long Sleeve Dress V Neck Tie Front Flowy Fall Dresses

To buy: $16 with coupon (was $26); amazon.com

Amoretu Women's Short Dress Lace Hollow Long Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dresses with Pockets

To buy: $27 (was $38); amazon.com

Jollycode Women's Puff Sleeve Boho Flowy Cottagecore Off The Shoulder Summer Casual Plaid Ruffle Midi Long Dresses

To buy: $18 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Outlet maxi dresses
Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
You Can Get an Entire Last-Minute Wedding Guest Look in 2 Days Thanks to This Curated Amazon Fashion Section
fall-dresses
After Shopping for Hours, We Found the 10 Best Fall Dresses for Every Occasion
Beats Studio Buds â True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale May Be Over, but Here Are 30 Deals You Can Still Shop
rs-amazon-fall-decor-ideas-getty-1389207064
Woah, So Many Cute Fall Decor Pieces Are Up to 79% Off Before Amazon’s Massive Prime Early Access Sale
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Grelo Home Rustic Entryway Tables
The Only Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—Up to 69% Off
Early Editor-Loved Prime Event Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Every Decor Must-Have Our Home Shopping Editor Is Snagging Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX
Deal Alert! Save Up to 50% on Customer-Loved Robot Vacuums Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Kicks Off
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot Tout
Psst! These Ugg Slippers Are Secretly on Sale for Up to 54% Off—Just in Time for Winter
AUSELILY Women's Long Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Quietly Discounted This Cute Swing Dress Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale—and It’s Under $30
ZokerLife Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours