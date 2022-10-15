With the holidays coming up, you might be thinking about ways to freshen up your seasonal wardrobe with warm hued outfits, long-sleeved picks, and cozy staples. And you can’t beat it when they come at a good price! Even though Amazon’s October Prime Day has come and gone, there’s no reason why you can’t still save days later, especially on cute fall dresses ahead of the most wonderful time of the year. Pssst, there are a ton of options for up to 91 percent off.

During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, there were deals on everything from home decor and furniture to cute fashion pieces—but the wow-worthy discounts aren’t over just yet. Within Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront, you’ll find dresses galore on all the pretty staples for fall. Think long-sleeved ruffles picks, sweater dresses, floral midi styles, and more, on sale starting at just $10. Now’s the perfect time to opt for autumnal hues like deep reds, oranges, and yellows, plus some unique colors like dark greens and blues, too.

The material also matters: If you’re already feeling a chill in the air, a knitted option might be up your alley, however, those who live down south might want an breathable flowy dress—you’ll feel like it’s fall, even if the pretty foliage is a little delayed.

No matter what you have planned for the chilly season, these on-sale dresses can take you from the office to a casual wedding in a snap. Checkout our picks below to see all the best dress deals hiding in Amazon’s Outlet this weekend.

Best Amazon Outlet Fall Dress Deals

After camping out in sweats for days at a time, some might say throwing on a cute fall dress can be life-changing—or at least put you in a good mood. Dresses like these on the list may be casual, but they have an elevated appearance that can certainly be dressed up for a date night or celebratory brunch.

Take this floral midi dress from Kirundo for example. It’s made with lightweight materials, making it great for layering and the dress has long sleeves, a fabric belt, and a ruffle hemline. But what makes it quintessentially fall is the pattern. While flowers can be synonymous with spring, these dark hues go perfectly with tall boots, a wide brim hat, and a leather bag. The dress comes in 25 colors and styles and is on sale with a hidden coupon for $37.

Sweaters just might be your go-to this fall and winter, but sometimes the hoodie and jean combo doesn’t hit. Get the same cozy feeling with a little pizzazz by swapping in a sweater dress to the wardrobe rotation. This chunky turtleneck dress has a cable knit pattern, loose long-sleeves with ribbed cuffs, and comes in 19 neutral and autumnal colors, including this orange option. Wear it on its own or over black stockings and you’re ready for the day.

If you’re looking for a dress to wear for a casual wedding this fall, consider this classy lantern sleeve dress. It has a round neckline and cinches around the waist to show off your figure. The long sleeves are fun, too, with little cut outs tied together with a bow. The dress has a pretty shininess to it thanks to the satin-like fabric and shoppers who wore it to big events called it flattering and comfy, too. Right now, it’s on sale for $25.

There are so many other stylish fall dresses to shop from on Amazon. Browse through the rest of the list before taking a peek at the deals in the Outlet store for yourself.

