Even if you missed the October Prime Day, best-selling items like the Apple Airpods, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Lodge cast iron skillets, and Amazon Fire TVs are still on sale. We don’t know how long these savings will last, so be sure to grab that last item on your list for less while you still can. While you can find discounts on just about anything, many of these standout deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. In order to take advantage of these ultra-low prices, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Along with the exclusive deals, members can enjoy steeper discounts and free two-day shipping, too. And since membership is only $15 per month, it basically pays for itself. You can shop extended deals on top-selling items, but be warned: They’re selling out quickly. Ahead, keep reading to shop the 30 best after Prime Early Access Sale while they’re still live. Courtesy of Amazon Best Tech Deals Get ahead of your holiday gifting list with these major tech and smart home device deals. You can snag Apple Airpod Max headphones for $70 off, an Apple smart watch for $80 off, and Amazon Fire TVs for $90 off. Let your home work for you with the Kasa smart plugs that can control lights and home appliances with voice activation through Amazon’s Alexa. You can get four for only $25 with a coupon applied at checkout. Speaking of Alexa, the Echo Show 5 is still on sale for a whopping 53 percent off. Set alarms, timers, calendar notifications, and daily routines without lifting a finger. Apple Airpods Max Wireless Headphones, $479 (was $549) Kasa Smart Plug Mini Four-Pack, $25 with coupon (was $30) JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $106 (was $150) Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch, $619 (was $699) Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $430 (was $520) Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150) Amazon Echo Show 5, $40 (was $85) Amazon Best Home and Kitchen Deals Whether you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning supply or grab cozy home essentials like throw blankets and artificial Christmas trees, now’s your last chance to secure markdowns on so many home and kitchen essentials. The iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is still $75 off, while the best-selling Bissell portable carpet cleaner is just $120 right now. While these home appliances rid your floors of dirt and pet hair this now-$80 Levoit air purifier removes just that from the air in your home. There’s even huge kitchen items on sale like the Lodge cast iron skillet, the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, and an 11-piece Calphalon cookware set for up to 50 percent off. Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $120 (was $140) National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Slim Christmas Tree, $200 (was $380) Levoit Air Purifier, $80 (was $90) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (was $274) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100) Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow, $21 (was $60) Calphalon 11-Piece Ceramic Pots and Pans Set, $200 (was $300) Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle, $17 (was $28) Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-Inch Skillet, $21 (was $30) Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket, $23 (was $40) Amazon Best Clothing and Shoe Deals Now that sweater weather is officially upon us it’s time to update your fall wardrobe. Shop comfy cold-weather essentials like this oversize batwing sweater for 33 percent off, cross waist leggings for just $23, and a plaid shacket for $21 off. No fall outfit is complete without a pair of boots, and you can grab these Soda Chelsea boots for a massive 71 percent off. Even the iconic Levi’s wedgie straight jeans are on sale for over 50 percent off. Shoppers say they’re “comfy and flattering,” with several saying they get “so many compliments.” Anrabess Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversize Ribbed Knit Sweater, $42 with coupon (was $64) Ododos Cross Waist Leggings, $23 (was $46) Soda Pilot Lug Sole Chelsea Ankle Boot, $32 (was $109) Comwarm Soft Plush Lightweight House Slippers, $16 with coupon (was $30) Automet Casual Plaid Shacket, $39 (was $50) Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $49 with coupon ($80) Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $40 with coupon (was $55) Amazon Best Beauty Deals Stock up on beauty essentials while the deals last. Popular hair products like the Hot Tools curling iron and the Drybar dry shampoo are on sale for up to 20 percent off. The editor-loved L'Oréal lash-boosting mascara is still at a huge 45 percent off discount—it volumizes and lengthens lashes without smudging for only $7. And now that the air is about to get dry, prevent chapped skin with this cult-favorite hyaluronic acid serum and this CeraVe moisturizing cream while they're still on sale. Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron, $40 (was $50) L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $20 (was $33) L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (was $13) Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo, $22 (was $26) CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $18 (was $20) Crave Naturals Glide Detangling Hair Brush, $12 (was $15)