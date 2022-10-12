The ‘Amazon Coat’ With 16,500 Perfect Ratings Is 41% Off for October Prime Day—but Only Until Tonight

“It’s thick, heavy, warm, and perfect for a cold winter.”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Updated on October 12, 2022 03:30PM EDT

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Enjoy the crisp air and the colors of fall, but be warned—winter is definitely on its way. But that just means you can fully embrace cozy layering, and a warm winter coat is an absolute necessity to add to your shopping list. If you’re thinking about getting a new coat before the temperatures officially plummet, consider this beloved Amazon find that you can scoop up for under $100 while it’s discounted for a few more hours during the Prime Early Access Sale

If the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket looks familiar, it’s because it has more than 16,500 five-star ratings and 6,700 positive reviews. It’s also the top-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Down Jackets and Parkas category. Shoppers love that the jacket is wind-proof and made from 100 percent polyester with a 90 percent duck down and 10 percent duck feather filling in the body and sleeves of the coat. Plus, it has a fleece-lined hood to make you feel extra snug against winter’s chilly temperatures. 

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon

To buy: $89 (was $150); amazon.com.

“I live in Colorado, and it has recently gotten down to single digits at night. I can wear only a tank top under my jacket, and I'm warm, cozy, and comfortable,” began one five-star reviewer, adding: “I would buy this jacket again!” Another shopper shared, “I absolutely love this coat. It’s thick, heavy, warm, and perfect for a cold winter. It has a lot of pockets, and I feel like the quality is wonderful.”

Of course, the Orolay jacket has other favorite features. It has side panel zippers and six large pockets for you to store items like your phone, keys, and even a small wallet while you’re on the go. Shoppers also appreciate that the warm style is available in seven solid colors (beige, black, gray, green, navy, red, and yellow) and sizes that range from XS to 5XL. Plus, you have the option of purchasing one with a fur-trimmed hood if you don’t mind spending $14 more.

“I’ve been waiting for years to get this coat. I finally gave in…and I’m SO happy with it,” wrote a shopper who wears their coat throughout Chicago winters and said it’s the “warmest jacket” they own. They also highlighted that the jacket’s side panel zippers help to make it a bit looser when they’re sitting and driving. Ultimately, they said: “Overall, I’m so happy I finally got ‘the Amazon coat’!”

Join the thousands of shoppers who have already purchased an Orolay down jacket, and make this winter your warmest yet. Just make sure to snag one fast before the stock disappears and the price increases when the Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight. 

