You Can Snag the Best-Selling O-Cedar Spray Mop Before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Even Launches

“​​It cleaned far better than almost any mop I’ve tried.”

Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on September 29, 2022

One of the hidden tactics for saving big during Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale, which is officially happening on October 11 and 12, is to shop well in advance. That’s because, like with Prime Day, the retailer quietly releases some of the best deals before the sale is even live, and right now you can edit your floor care routine by scooping up a shopper-favorite O-Cedar mop with two extra microfiber pads while it’s on sale for under $40. 

The O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop has 28,600 five-star ratings and almost 3,500 positive reviews. It’s not surprising that the cleaning gadget has climbed onto both best-seller lists in Amazon’s Commercial Floor Cleaners and Household Mops and Bucket Sets categories. The most unique features of the lightweight mop (it weighs just under 2 pounds!) are that it acts as a duster and cleans 99 percent of bacteria by using water thanks to its special microfiber pads, according to the brand. Although it sounds surprising to have the option to forgo cleaning solutions, shoppers say it works. 

To buy: $38 (was $48); amazon.com.

“​​I was skeptical of O’Cedar’s claim that this mop would clean my hardwood kitchen floors with just plain water, but it cleaned far better than almost any mop I’ve tried (even the dried stuck-on gunk),” shared one five-star reviewer. “I love this mop,” began another shopper, adding, “The microfiber gets in every nook and cranny in my wood floors. You can feel how clean they are afterwards.”

The spray mop doesn’t require plugs or batteries, and works on hardwood, laminate, tile, or vinyl floors. It pairs water together with microfiber pads that have specific “scrub zones” on them to deep clean tougher messes, notes the brand. And using it is simple: Fill the removable bottle with water (tap water works just fine), make sure the microfiber pad is in place, release a water spray onto your floor via the ergonomic handle, and mop. 

What makes the mop even more effective is you can flip the microfiber pad to the other side while you’re cleaning, so you’re able to cover even more ground without stopping. If you want to give your cleaning an extra boost, you can add two teaspoons of any floor cleaner designed for the type of floors in your home using the included measuring cup—but using a cleaner is not a requirement. No matter which method you choose, once your floors are sparkling, toss the microfiber pad into the washer and lay it flat to dry before reusing it the next time you need to mop.

“This mop and pad are wonderful,” wrote a reviewer who highlighted how much they like having the ability to clean the microfiber pads easily in their washer. They continued, “I am able to put any kind of solution in the dispenser, so that I can [clean] hardwood or tile or any kind of flooring!”

Streamline the process of cleaning your floors with the O-Cedar spray mop that dusts and  mops with just water. This is yet another deal we don’t expect to last, so snag one while it’s still 21 percent off during the leadup to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. 

