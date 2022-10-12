You Can Save $217 on This Best-Selling Artificial Christmas Tree Right Now, During Amazon’s October Prime Day

If you’re eager to decorate for the holidays, you can get into the spirit during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. One idea is to start purchasing gifts for loved ones on your list, but another idea is to scoop up a Christmas tree early this year. This shopper-favorite artificial Christmas tree is quietly on sale for 53 percent off—but the deal only lasts for a few more hours.

The National Tree Company 6.5-Foot Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree has more than 1,600 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews, which have helped it to climb into the top five best-selling products in Amazon’s Christmas Trees category. Shoppers like that the tree has hundreds of branches to create a full, life-like look—and it’s also worth noting that this model arrives pre-strung with 650 white lights and includes a 51-inch diameter Christmas tree stand. While the sale is live, you can snag one for only $187.

Amazon

To buy: $187 (was $400); amazon.com.

“We were pleasantly surprised how nice and natural this tree looked once assembled…The final result was well worth it,” said a five-star reviewer who did confirm that the branches take time to put into place. “This tree is the next best option to a real tree. The needles look real, it’s super full with a great shape, and bonus, it has tons of lights (and I like A LOT of lights),” shared a five-star reviewer who also confirmed the tree was “incredibly easy to assemble.”

Sometimes real Christmas trees can act as a fire hazard. However, the National Tree Company artificial Christmas tree is made from polyvinyl chloride (or PVC), which is a high-quality material that’s fire-resistant. Plus, the absence of real bark, sap, and needles means the artificial Christmas tree is hypoallergenic for allergy sufferers.

Unlike a live tree that’s already shaped, you will need to fluff your National Tree Company tree. But that simply means you can create the exact look you want. The brand notes it can take as much as 60-minutes to peel and pull your tree’s branches into shape, which seems like a relatively small amount of time to spend for a tree that will continue to look the same for months during the festive season.

“I’m thrilled! It has just the look of the real trees that are my favorites. It was reasonably simple to set up—just a little tedious with all the fluffing and styling,” wrote a reviewer who added that their Christmas has just the right amount of lights. They continued: “I can’t wait to get it all decorated!”

A tree is such a symbol of the holidays, so start your shopping with a new artificial National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Christmas tree while you can add one to your decoration collection for well under $200. Just make sure to act fast because this deal ends tonight when the Prime Early Access Sale comes to a close.