The Only Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—Up to 69% Off

Published on October 10, 2022 06:00AM EDT

Just like your closet, your home also needs a refresh every now and again. While you can swap out the old for the new any time of year, the start of a new season (aka fall) is as good a time as any to do a major overhaul with furniture pieces that are soft, cozy, and comfortable. If you’ve been considering adding new, stylish furniture into the mix but are waiting for a good deal, you’re in luck because Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is nearly here—and everything is up to 69 percent off. 

For the first time ever, you can save on big-ticket furniture items on Amazon during its massive Prime-member sale. Although anyone can shop these markdowns, members can take advantage of even more deals plus that coveted free two-day shipping. And the items included during the two-day event are impressive.

You’ll find on-sale furniture for every part of the home within Amazon’s secret Outlet store. Think sofas and coffee tables for the living room, beds and side tables for the bedroom, and even some last-minute deals on outdoor furniture like Adirondack chairs, patio couches, and more starting at just $19. 

Create a welcoming space that feels super comfortable for everyday living with items designed with warm woods and soft textures. Take for example this elegant tufted glider chair perfect for cuddling up with a good book, or this mid-century modern sofa that’ll be the center of attention in your living room. And if you’re looking for a coffee table to tie the room together, consider this pretty faux marble option that looks fancy but has a relaxed aesthetic thanks to its wooden legs. 

Living Room Furniture Deals

While no one but you sees the bedroom, that doesn’t mean the space should be neglected. In fact, you should treat yourself to updated pieces—especially since you’re in there for hours come bedtime. A mattress that’ll help you snooze is a must, like this popular option from Ashley Signature Design. The hybrid bed has memory foam cushioning and is 38 percent off. Plus, this wooden side table is the ultimate bedside companion with all its storage capabilities for $50 and this on-sale ottoman delivers a pop of color and is great as a “clothes chair.”

Bedroom Furniture Deals

Need extra storage in your kitchen? Consider a utility cart like this one that’s made with wood and has two shelves to store cookware and recipe books—and it’s 51 percent off. This mid-century modern kitchen buffet acts as a statement piece but provides a ton of storage  for wine bottles, tableware, and more. Plus, this space-saving dining table bench is a must for family-style meals. It has a large tabletop space and the benches easily tuck under the table to save you room when not in use. 

Kitchen Furniture Deals

Now that working remotely is a common practice, it’s time to invest in proper work from home supplies—including your furniture. This stylish weathered oak desk has an industrial look due to its minimalistic design and metal legs. Bonus: It has a small drawer attached and a cubby for knick knacks, and it’s $179 off. Pair it with a comfortable chair like this one that has ergonomic back support and a cushioned seat for less than $70. Another stylish piece is this wooden file cabinet that’s made with a warm walnut finish and has elevated hardware that’ll blow your metal storage cabinets out of the water. 

Office Furniture Deals

It’s true: Outdoor furniture is all the rage in summer, but did you know you can get some of the best deals on patio sets come fall? In fact, this Christopher Knight five-piece sofa set is on sale at its cheapest price yet on Amazon! Plus, this stylish bistro set is having a deep discount moment, giving you savings up to 65 percent off. Just imagine having a cup of coffee on the porch on a crisp fall morning… and with these deals, you absolutely can. 

Outdoor Furniture Deals

More Prime Early Access Sale Deals

