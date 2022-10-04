These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Did we mention prices start at $13?

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray

Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. Highlights: * Wrote 200+ articles for brands including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Martha Stewart Living. * Previous e-commerce shop writer across all legacy Meredith brands. * Wrote 250+ articles for Amazon On-Site Publishing for all legacy Meredith brands. * Contributed to Better Homes & Gardens newsletters.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout

It’s officially fall; that means breaking out the previously stowed chunky knit sweaters, puffer jackets, Chelsea boots, and pea coats. Even the transitional tops and lightweight layering pieces are becoming obsolete with the changing weather. So, if you’re on the hunt for a seasonal wardrobe upgrade, you’re in luck—Amazon quietly discounted hundreds of fall fashion items ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. During the event, shoppers can browse hundreds of thousands of deals across categories like home, kitchen, electronics, and yes, clothing and accessories. While the sale is days away, you can find huge discounts on top brands like Levi’s, Dearfoams, Columbia, and more. And you won’t want to miss the deals from under-the-radar labels that have stunning and functional pieces at an affordable price. 

You don’t even have to be an Amazon prime member to take advantage of the sale. But be warned: Prime members have the added benefit of exclusive deals, higher discounts, and free two-day shipping. That’s why we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial, as well as shopping those early deals to grab sweaters, jeans, jackets, and boots for up to 62 percent off.

With the Amazon Prime Early Access sale approaching, there’s never been a better time to shop fall wardrobe essentials fit for a Taylor Swift song. Shop our favorite 27 picks below. 

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck

Amazon

Best Fall Dress Deals

If you think you need to pack up all of your dresses in the crisp weather, think again. These fall dresses are perfect for sunny days and date nights—just add tights and a jacket. There are several dresses on sale for any occasion, like this now-$31 tiered tunic dress that comes in so many classic fall colors and patterns. Need a slightly warmer option? Check out this turtleneck sweater dress you’ll want to buy in every color for 23 percent off, and this leopard print maxi dress that’s perfect for fall weddings and more for just $36. 

Leviâs Womenâs Wedgie Straight Jeans

Amazon

Best Fall Clothing Deals

Spruce up your everyday attire with these can’t-miss deals on knitwear, button downs, jeans, and more. Shopping for sweaters? This oversized style will take you through fall and well into winter—and at $29, adding several colors to your cart is a no brainer. Lighter options to consider include this airy crewneck with honeycomb details for $36, and this $29 cable knit sweater vest you can wear to the office and beyond. And it’s not fall without a great pair of jeans, so be sure to shop these iconic Levi’s straight jeans while they’re nearly 50 percent off. 

UANEO Womens Casual Plaid Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt Jacket Shackets
Amazon

Best Fall Jacket Deals

There’s no such thing as having too many jackets, so you might as well grab a few while they’re on sale at Amazon. Fall is the season of shackets, and the retailer slashed prices on popular options, like this flannel jacket that’s ideal for game days and orchard visits for $34, and this classy shacket that features a belt to mimic your favorite trench for 40 percent off.  You can also find deals on denim, puffer, rain, and leather jackets ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, too.

Athlefit Women's Chelsea Boots

Amazon

Best Fall Shoe Deals

Amazon dropped prices on tons of fall shoes, like boots, sneakers, and slippers. For muddy to snowy walks, consider the Sperry Saltwater Core Boots that are lightweight and waterproof for tougher terrain, and 62 percent off. Shop everyday boots for the office, date nights, and happy hours, like the Jeossy ankle boots and the Athlefit Chelsea boot are perfect options at an affordable price. 

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Pajama Set

Amazon

Best Fall Loungewear Deals

During major clothing sales, we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight the huge loungewear deals hidden throughout. This viscose and cotton long sleeve loungewear set comes in eight colors for only $13. Snag individual loungewear pieces like this oversized half-zip sweatshirt for only $33, wide leg sweatpants for 34 percent off, and this cozy ribbed jumpsuit on sale for $32. 

More Prime Early Access Sale Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Psst! Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, and It's Sure to Rival Prime Day
Early Editor-Loved Prime Event Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale
AUSELILY Women's Long Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Quietly Discounted This Cute Swing Dress Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale—and It’s Under $30
rs-amazon-fall-decor-ideas-getty-1389207064
Woah, So Many Cute Fall Decor Pieces Are Up to 79% Off Before Amazon’s Massive Prime Early Access Sale
fall-dresses
After Shopping for Hours, We Found the 10 Best Fall Dresses for Every Occasion
Editor-Loved Fall Capsule Wardrobe
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Pieces I'm Adding to My Fall Capsule Wardrobe
Amazon Outlet maxi dresses
Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress
The Comfy and Stylish Sweater Dress People Wear to Work, Dinner Dates, and More Is Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Amazon Transitional Wardrobe
Gear Up Your Wardrobe for Fall With the Transitional Fashion Staples Amazon Shoppers Love
Nordstrom sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Open to the Public—and These Are the 12 Best Deals to Shop
Labor Day editor's picks
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale
Nordstrom Madewell Sale
You Can Score Up to 46% Off Madewell Jeans, Sweaters, and More During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Black dress on hanger isolated on white background
Wardrobe Basics Checklist
J.Crew MDW sale
Stock Up Now: J.Crew's Best-Selling Styles Are Up to 50% Off for Memorial Day—Including Already-on-Sale Pieces
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Nordstrom sale
40 Editor-Approved Deals to Shop From Nordstrom's Spring Sale—Up to 60% Off