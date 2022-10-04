Style These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale Did we mention prices start at $13? By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. So, if you’re on the hunt for a seasonal wardrobe upgrade, you’re in luck—Amazon quietly discounted hundreds of fall fashion items ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. During the event, shoppers can browse hundreds of thousands of deals across categories like home, kitchen, electronics, and yes, clothing and accessories. While the sale is days away, you can find huge discounts on top brands like Levi’s, Dearfoams, Columbia, and more. And you won’t want to miss the deals from under-the-radar labels that have stunning and functional pieces at an affordable price. You don’t even have to be an Amazon prime member to take advantage of the sale. But be warned: Prime members have the added benefit of exclusive deals, higher discounts, and free two-day shipping. That’s why we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial, as well as shopping those early deals to grab sweaters, jeans, jackets, and boots for up to 62 percent off. With the Amazon Prime Early Access sale approaching, there’s never been a better time to shop fall wardrobe essentials fit for a Taylor Swift song. Shop our favorite 27 picks below. Amazon Best Fall Dress Deals If you think you need to pack up all of your dresses in the crisp weather, think again. These fall dresses are perfect for sunny days and date nights—just add tights and a jacket. There are several dresses on sale for any occasion, like this now-$31 tiered tunic dress that comes in so many classic fall colors and patterns. Need a slightly warmer option? Check out this turtleneck sweater dress you’ll want to buy in every color for 23 percent off, and this leopard print maxi dress that’s perfect for fall weddings and more for just $36. Amoretu Tunic Dress, $31 (was $46) Prettygarden Boho Long Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress, $36 with coupon (was $46) Anrabess Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $41 with coupon (was $53) Itsmode Smocked Mini Dress, $35 with coupon (was $43) Dokotoo Fall Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $39 (was $47) Zesica Casual Long Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress, $45 with coupon (was $62) Amazon Best Fall Clothing Deals Spruce up your everyday attire with these can’t-miss deals on knitwear, button downs, jeans, and more. Shopping for sweaters? This oversized style will take you through fall and well into winter—and at $29, adding several colors to your cart is a no brainer. Lighter options to consider include this airy crewneck with honeycomb details for $36, and this $29 cable knit sweater vest you can wear to the office and beyond. And it’s not fall without a great pair of jeans, so be sure to shop these iconic Levi’s straight jeans while they’re nearly 50 percent off. Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $29 with coupon (was $55) Prettygarden Chunky Knit Crewneck Sweater, $36 (was $42) Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $42 (was $80) Hotapei Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Vest, $29 with coupon (was $36) Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Oversized Blouse, $35 (was $46) Kissfix Long Sleeve Henley Top, $20 with coupon (was $29) Amazon Best Fall Jacket Deals There’s no such thing as having too many jackets, so you might as well grab a few while they’re on sale at Amazon. Fall is the season of shackets, and the retailer slashed prices on popular options, like this flannel jacket that’s ideal for game days and orchard visits for $34, and this classy shacket that features a belt to mimic your favorite trench for 40 percent off. You can also find deals on denim, puffer, rain, and leather jackets ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, too. Uaneo Plaid Shacket, $34 with coupon (was $46) Columbia Arcadia Li Jacket, $70 (was $90) Farysays Fall Shacket Trench Coat, $36 with coupon (was $60) Tagoo Faux Leather Jacket, $71 with coupon (was $110) Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket, $54 (was $90) Amazon Best Fall Shoe Deals Amazon dropped prices on tons of fall shoes, like boots, sneakers, and slippers. For muddy to snowy walks, consider the Sperry Saltwater Core Boots that are lightweight and waterproof for tougher terrain, and 62 percent off. Shop everyday boots for the office, date nights, and happy hours, like the Jeossy ankle boots and the Athlefit Chelsea boot are perfect options at an affordable price. Sperry Saltwater Core Boots, $50 (was $130) Jeossy Ankle Boots, $55 (was $109) Athlefit Chelsea Boots, $54 (was $66) Dearfoams Chelsea Faux Fur Bootie Slipper, $16 (was $36) Dr. Scholl’s Brilliance Riding Boot, $82 (was $120) Amazon Best Fall Loungewear Deals During major clothing sales, we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight the huge loungewear deals hidden throughout. This viscose and cotton long sleeve loungewear set comes in eight colors for only $13. Snag individual loungewear pieces like this oversized half-zip sweatshirt for only $33, wide leg sweatpants for 34 percent off, and this cozy ribbed jumpsuit on sale for $32. Iris & Lilly Lightweight Cotton Loungewear Set, $13 (was $35) Merokeety Long Sleeve Pajama Henley Set, $33 with coupon (was $46) Ueu Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Sweatpants, $27 (was $40) Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $33 (was $43) Happy Sailed Casual Jumpsuit, $32 (was $40) More Prime Early Access Sale Deals Psst! 