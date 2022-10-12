It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

While many of us have already been shopping for home decor and fashion pieces in preparation for fall, it’s safe to say the chilly season is officially here. And that means it’s time to really get serious about refreshing your wardrobe with stylish outfits, cozy accessories, and more. The best part? Amazon is having a massive holiday sale delivering markdowns resembling its Prime Day prices—and tons of those deals are on stylish fall dresses.

If you’ve already started your holiday shopping during Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, be prepared to get even more excited. Now that you got all those gifts and decorations yesterday on Day 1, let today be a time to treat yourself to cute mini, midi, and maxi dresses with a fall twist. Think long floral dresses, sweater dresses, wrap picks, and trendy prairiecore options starting at just $26.

Even though today’s the last day to score big during the Prime Early Access Sale, there is so much in store, so you’ll need to start shopping before the deals end by 11:59 p.m. PT tonight. Sure, the 48-hour sale is exclusive to Prime members, truly anyone can shop and save. The benefit of signing up for a Prime membership? You’ll gain access to select unique sales, Prime Video, and of course, that coveted free two-day shipping.

So, whether you’re shopping for dresses for day-to-day wear or are looking for something to wear for a special occasion, like say, a wedding, you’re bound to find it on sale right now. All of these dresses are fashionable, comfortable, and up to 49 percent off. Start shopping now!

Prime Early Access Fall Dress Deals

There are few factors that make an outfit perfect for fall. Similarly to home fall decor, items that are within the autumnal color scheme are usually good places to start, and this definitely rings true for long, flowy dresses. Think warm colors like orange, yellow, and red, as well as some unexpected hues like deep greens and dark blues. It’s why you’ll find several options on par with this unofficial fashion rule on this list.

Take for example this pretty maxi dress option from Kirundo. It comes in eight different colors, including apricot, dark blue, and this warm brick red pick, making it ideal for fall. The maxi dress gives off trendy praireicore vibes, which has fashionable details rooted in clothing made in the late 1700s and early 1800s during the Pioneer era. You could say this dress is like Little House on the Prairie with a modern twist thanks to its ruffle long-sleeves, tie neck detail, and a cinched waist. It also has a three-tier ruffle skirt that’s comfy and would make the Ingalls proud.

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

If you’re looking for a dress that’s ideal for transitional weather (or if it doesn’t get cold where you live), consider this mini long-sleeved dress that has more than 1,000 five-star ratings to date and is 30 percent off right now. The dress has a stylish wrap design that’s secured with a string inside as well as one on the outside, giving you a nice silhouette. The dress’s hemline has an asymmetrical appearance with little ruffles along the ends, and the long sleeves have an elastic cuff, so you can eat, work, or wash your hands freely and without the mess.

To buy: $33 (was $46); amazon.com.

And since October does mark the start of fall, you can’t go wrong with wearing a cozy sweater— well, a sweater dress, that is. Sweater dresses are cozy like your favorite hoodie, but takes the style up a notch like this knit mini pick from Tobrief. It has a soft feel shoppers love and is not super thick, so you won’t sweat once you get inside. The mini dress is designed with lantern sleeves, a high crew neckline, and a fun tie waist element to prevent the loose dress from looking boxy. You can shop it in 16 colors with styles including solid hues and plaid. Plus, it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to just $30.

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Anyone attending a fall wedding this year is shopping with two things in mind: The weather and the dress’s style. With this cute maxi dress, you can rest easy knowing you have both concerns covered. The long-sleeve dress will provide enough coverage if it’s a bit chilly, yet it’s made with a lightweight polyester and stretchy spandex blend, so you won’t feel super sweaty when you head to the dance floor. It also has a flattering wrap style as well as a flowy skirt with a ruffle hemline that glides as you walk. It’s available in 14 floral and animal print styles, and is 15 percent off.

To buy: $40 (was $47); amazon.com.

There are so many other dresses on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale. Browse through the list below for some of the most stylish picks with a major discount.

To buy: $42 with coupon (was $48); amazon.com.

To buy: $47 (was $$65); amazon.com.

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

To buy: $37 (was $54); amazon.com.

To buy: $26 (was $46); amazon.com.

To buy: $31 (was $60); amazon.com.

To buy: $29 (was $43); amazon.com.