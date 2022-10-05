The Best Air Purifiers to Shop Before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

The fall marks the return of changing foliage, cozy layers, and pumpkin treats. But as one season transitions into another, it can also mark the beginning of a challenging time for fall allergy sufferers. One way to help to ease symptoms is to pay extra attention to the air quality inside your home. Amazon shoppers point out that air purifiers can make a world of difference, and some of the top models are already on sale ahead of next week’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon is known for its big sales, and this year the retailer is launching an extra one to help usher in the holiday season. But knocking out the gifts on your holiday list isn’t the only way to put the sale to great use. In fact, some of the best things you can score on sale are finds you’ll use daily, like air purifiers. So, we scoured the best-seller list in order to share 10 top air purifiers to shop right now while fall allergy season is underway.

Top 10 Fall Allergy Air Purifier Deals:

When you think about appliances, visions of bulky gadgets come to mind. But there are plenty of smaller air purifiers ready to do the job. This GermGuardian model is under $35, and it’s so small, the 7-inch purifier simply attaches to the wall like a plug-in air freshener. Then there are options like this Pure Enrichment model, which has 5,200 five-star ratings, and this Aroeve air purifier with hundreds of positive reviews. All three are handy, easy-to-carry devices that shoppers love having in their bedrooms and when they travel.

“After buying this I'm able to breathe so much better. I also like that it has a spot that I can add my essential oils in,” shared a five-star reviewer who experienced a particularly difficult allergy season and turned to the Aroeve air purifier for relief. “I love this little air purifier! It’s great for traveling and puts out a surprising amount of air,” shared another shopper who also said the Pure Enrichment Air Purifier “helps with allergies.”

Of course, there are larger air purifiers to consider, too. Models like the Medify MA-25 Air Purifier and the Hathaspace Smart Air Purifier are specifically designed to clean the air in large rooms. For example, the Medify gadget works to remove pollen, dander, and dust in spaces up to 1,000 square-feet, while the Hathaspace smart device is suitable for the same purpose in spaces as large as 700 square-feet. According to shoppers, you can’t go wrong with either.

“I was suffering terribly with bad allergies,” began a reviewer who placed a Hathaspace air purifier in their bedroom. They continued, “My allergies immediately improved, and some days I don’t even need to take my allergy pills.” A shopper who wrote a five-star review about the Medify air purifier said it “didn’t even take two days to relieve” their allergy symptoms. Plus, they added that the system is “very quiet” and they “forget it’s even running.”

Take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale air purifier deals to clean the air in your home, and make this fall’s allergy season a little more bearable. The air purifier deals start at just $34 for these top-rated gadgets while the stock lasts, so make sure to scoop up your favorite pick quickly.

GermGuardian GG1100W 7-Inch Pluggable Small Air Purifier

Unlike other air purifiers that require a filter in order to clean the air, this now-$34 GermGuardian model uses light technology and a UV-C light bulb. The easy-to-use device simply plugs into a wall outlet, and it works best in kitchens, bathrooms, and kids’ rooms, according to the brand. We’re most intrigued by the fact that the small purifier can even remove viruses and bacteria, like influenza, from the air.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier

This air purifier comes equipped with not one, but two filters to clear the air in your space. One of its standout features is its weight (the air purifier weighs less than 1 pound), which means it’s not only easy to carry to different rooms, but it’s also compact enough to take on your travels. You can rely on the rechargeable battery for overnight use, or you can plug it into the wall with the included USB cable. Shop it now for 30 percent off.

Toppin TPAP002 HEPA Air Purifier

The Toppin air purifier works particularly well at removing pet dander, dust, smoke, and odors from the air, according to the brand. It’s fairly lightweight at just over 3 pounds, and the gadget also has a combined use: It can serve as both an air purifier and an essential oil diffuser. Plus, it has a nightlight and quiet speed settings for optimum use overnight.

Renpho Air Purifier

If you feel more comfortable using an air purifier that features multiple filters to clean the air you breathe, don’t miss the Renpho model that’s 53 percent off. This device has a three-step system: Air flows through the pre-filter, the HEPA filter, and the activated carbon filter before it’s released back into your room. Plus, it works to clear air in spaces up to 200 square-feet in 24 minutes, according to the brand.

Aroeve H13 HEPA Air Purifier

The Aroeve air purifier uses a H13 HEPA air filter (the highest-grade HEPA filter) to clean the air in your room of choice up to five times every hour. The brand says it works best in bedrooms, offices, and kitchens, and it clears all of the typical particules, like dander, mites, and pollen (a key thing to erase from the air during any allergy season). If you plan to use your air purifier overnight, Aroeve even includes a sleep mode in its design that quiets the machine down to its lowest decibel level while still providing the same quality of clean air.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier

When you’re choosing which air purifier to purchase, be sure to take a look at the percentage of germs, pollen, and more it can remove from the air. This Pure Enrichment model cleans up to 99.97 percent of impurities from the air thanks to its three-step filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter and a UV-C light bulb. It has low, medium, and high fan settings, and it also has a timer for two, four, and eight hour increments in case you want to set a limit for the length of time your air purifier runs.

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier

Some air purifiers work better in larger rooms than others, and the Medify model is designed for rooms as large as 1,000 square-feet. The air purifier can clean 250 square-feet in 15 minutes, 500 square-feet in 30 minutes, and 1,000 square-feet in just 60 minutes. And no matter the size, it works to clean up to 99.9 percent of harmful particles from the air.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

With almost 18,600 five-star ratings, this Winix air purifier is one of the most highly regarded on our list. That’s likely due to the ways in which it uses smart technology. For example, the brand highlights that the air purifier has “built-in air quality sensors [that] measure and adjust the fan speed in real-time.” Plus, you don’t have to worry about switching the air purifier into a different mode when you’re ready to sleep—Sleep Mode automatically kicks in whenever the room is dark.

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier

The Coway air purifier takes things to the next level with a four-step air filtration process that cleans up to 99.97 percent of particles from the air in 360 square-foot spaces. Plus, the air purifier relies heavily on technology and sensors. For example, the LED light signals the cleanliness of your air at any given moment, and the purifier even turns off when it’s in auto mode and detects that the air has been free from pollution for at least 30 minutes.

Hathaspace Smart Air Purifier

With close to 11,000 five-star ratings, the Hathaspace air purifier is one of the other top systems that’s on-sale for $70 off ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The air purifier’s five-in-one system works to eliminate all of the most common air pollutants, like pollen, VOCs, and smoke—and it also has an automatic feature that adjusts the fan’s speed to match your space’s purifying needs. And you’ll never wonder how clean your air is because the purifier displays your air quality level at any given moment.

