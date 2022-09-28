Amazon Quietly Discounted This Cute Swing Dress Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale—and It’s Under $30

“I LOVE these dresses so much, I bought 11 of them!”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on September 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

AUSELILY Women's Long Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Photo: Amazon.com

In case you missed yesterday’s announcement, Amazon is launching another two-day savings event: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The fun is happening on October 11 and 12; just in time to kick off your holiday shopping. Of course, Amazon’s sales are also a great time to stock up on everyday basics, too. The retailer is already launching hidden deals, and we spotted this shopper-favorite long sleeve swing dress that’s quietly on sale for under $30.

The Auselily long sleeve swing dress is made from 95 percent rayon and 5 percent spandex. It’s designed to offer effortless movement and a soft feel, according to the brand, which makes this easy-to-style dress a great pick to throw on throughout the fall and even the winter. Plus, it has the added bonus of two pockets—and Amazon shoppers are taking note.  

AUSELILY Women's Long Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
“The fabric is extremely comfortable and the material is not see-through. I love any dress or top with pockets, so that is another plus for this casual dress,” shared one five-star reviewer. “Such a flattering and comfortable fabric,” wrote a different shopper who added that they “love the pocket depth.”

The scoop neck and elastic waist only add to the comfort of the swing dress, and it’s worth highlighting is how easy it is to put on: The dress simply pulls on over your head. The fall find is available in sizes XS to XXL in 32 rich and neutral colors and patterns that you can plan to style with cardigans or jean jackets and boots or sneakers throughout the season. Just keep in mind that the brand mentions it’s helpful to take a look at the size chart before placing your order in order to ensure you find your ideal fit. 

“I LOVE these dresses so much, I bought 11 of them! I get compliments, even from strangers, every time I wear one,” wrote a reviewer. “I absolutely love the fit and feel of this dress! I would wear it every day if I could,” said another shopper

Like so many of Amazon’s early deals, this darling swing dress won’t stay below $30 for long, so make sure to place your order now while the double discount is live.

