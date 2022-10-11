I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale

And almost everything is under $40.

Published on October 11, 2022 06:30AM EDT

Amazon Kate Spade Tote
Photo:

Amazon

Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale kicked off today, and get ready to be impressed because it features the retailer’s “largest savings ever.” 

The huge member-only sale, which is similar to Prime Day, is giving Prime subscribers two days to shop Black Friday-level markdowns more than a month ahead of time. There are thousands of deals on home, fashion, beauty, electronics, holiday gifts, and more. 

But if that all sounds like a lot to comb through, don’t fret! I put my skill as Real Simple’s shopping editor to work and curated some of the best deals that I’m adding to my own cart. And almost all of them are under $40. 

Editor-Loved Early Access Deals

The new sale is similar to Prime Day in that most of the deals are exclusively for Prime members, though anyone can gain access to these offers by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. But there is one key difference: This shopping event features tons of holiday gifts on sale, making it more of a Black Friday preview. 

Even if you’re not ready to shop for the holidays yet, there’s still plenty to get on sale. It’s a great time to stock up on household must-haves, like bath towels or food storage containers. And it's bound to be a popular event because the discounts are some of Amazon’s steepest ever, amounting to 80 percent off, the retailer revealed in a press release

While it’s a great time to score savings on pricier electronics and gadgets, like Apple AirPods Pro and Roomba robot vacuums, I’m using this as an opportunity to save on several everyday items I tend to go through quickly. My favorite mascara and the best affordable vitamin C serum I’ve found to date are all discounted. 

And I can’t resist the chance to stock up on Mrs. Meyer’s liquid hand soap. While I could opt for a cheaper brand, this variety set comes with all of the best scents, which have earned the company a cult-like following. I love that all of the formulas are made without icky ingredients, like parabens and phthalates, and guests always rave about the way they smell when they stop by.  

MRS. MEYER'S Liquid Hand Soap

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

There are a few kitchen items that I use almost every day that need to be replaced, like my sheet pans, which is why I’m grabbing these marked down Nordic Ware’s set of aluminum half sheets. The popular pans are Amazon’s best-selling baking sheets overall, beating out thousands of other styles, and they’ve earned 40,000 five-star ratings. I’ve heard great things about their quality and durability, so I’m excited to upgrade.

Best Gifts for New Homeowners

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $25); amazon.com.

The same goes for my closet: There are always a few items that have reached their limit and should be tossed. Right now, it’s my collection of sports bras, so I’m going to grab a couple of these supportive Under Armour crossback styles. These versatile bras are perfect for all kinds of workouts, like running and yoga. And I love that they come in 38 colors, including punchy pink and bright orange. 

Under Armour Womenâs Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $35); amazon.com.

Along those lines, my sock drawer also needs an overhaul and I know in just a few weeks, I’ll be needing something warmer to wear for outdoor runs. While I love a no-show sock for indoor workouts, I need something to cover my ankles during the late fall and winter, which is why these Hue mini crew socks are perfect. They’ll also be great for bitter cold days when I want to reach for something warm and cozy while lounging at home. 

HUE Women's Mini Crew Sock

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $18); amazon.com.

There are a couple of splurges I’m eyeing as well, including a gorgeous wrap coat from Cole Haan. Several timeless investment bags, like Kate Spade’s market pebbled tote are also marked down, making it a great time to treat yourself to a new work bag that will last for years. This particular beauty offers a roomy interior, a zip-top closure for extra security, and its elegant neutral hue ensures it will go with everything. 

Amazon Kate Spade Tote

Amazon

To buy: $230 (was $328); amazon.com.

There are even more editor-loved finds included in the sale. The hybrid bowl-plates that I’ve recommended to all my friends and family along with the Rubbermaid produce savers that extend the freshness of my veggies and fruits are going for less—and that’s just the start. 

More Editor-Loved Finds on Sale

Head to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale to explore all of the offered savings, or start your shopping with more editor-loved finds below. Popular items may move fast and once the sale ends at midnight on October 12, the discounts will expire.  

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum and Brightening Skin Corrector,
Amazon

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum

$21 (was $29), amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Sherpa Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Fleece Full Zip Jacket

$23 (was $40), amazon.com

StangH Blush Velvet Curtains

Amazon

Stangh Blush Velvet Curtains Set

$70 (was $90), amazon.com

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

$7 (was $12), amazon.com

Editor-Loved PD Day 1 Deals

Amazon

True and Co. Women’s True Body Convertible Strap Bra

$30 (was $44), amazon.com

Cole Haan Women's Slick Wool Wrap Coat

Amazon

Cole Haan Women’s Slick Wool Wrap Coat

$125 (was $145), amazon.com

I Shop Amazon for a Living Wardrobe Basics

Amazon

The Drop Women’s Remi Loose Hoodie Sweatshirt

$ (was $40), amazon.com

More Prime Early Access Deals 

