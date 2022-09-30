I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale

All under $40.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern is the Senior Amazon Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith where she covers shopping, sales, product reviews, and trend reporting for People and Real Simple. She's the first of her kind in the commerce space, specializing in Amazon, the largest retailer in existence. When she first joined the company, she worked in Meredith's e-commerce newsroom for two years, covering the biggest shopping events of the year and new product launches. And prior to this, she covered news and lifestyle content for several brands. Her work has been published by outlets like Cosmopolitan, TIME, and Business Insider. Highlights: * Specializes in Amazon news, writing hundreds of timely articles for various publications, including People, Real Simple, InStyle, and Southern Living * Covered home and lifestyle for more than two years at CountryLiving.com * Contributed hundreds of articles in the lifestyle spacing, covering home, fashion, food, and celebrity

Published on September 30, 2022

Early Editor-Loved Prime Event Deals Tout
Thanks to this new kind of sale, you can now save money and beat the Black Friday rush. You just have to know where and when to shop. 

For the first time ever, Amazon is hosting an exclusive sale for Prime members in October that’s designed to give its subscribers early access to its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. The new two-day event, its Prime Early Access Sale, is set to kick off on October 11th. And while it’s sure to be less hectic than Black Friday, there’s an even better way to score advanced discounts: You can start your sale shopping now. And that’s exactly what I’m planning to do.

Editor-Loved Early Deals

As Real Simple’s shopping editor, I know a good sale when I see one. And while I know there will be even more deals to come, I’m not going to wait until the event officially begins. I’m grabbing several items while they’re in stock and marked down. And unlike the deals that will arrive on October 11th, the majority of its current offers are open to all shoppers—not just Prime members. 

There are currently more than 10,000 items that are on sale through Amazon’s deal hub, covering all of its departments, but it’s the home section that I’ve got my eye on. I recently moved into a new place and I’m planning to host many guests this fall, so I’m stocking up on everything I need to make entertaining easy. 

Whether I’m having friends over to watch football on Sunday or prepping a feast for my family, I know that time-savers, like Fullstar’s four-blade vegetable chopper, will make prep faster and easier. Homemade salsas, salads, and all kinds of dishes will be quicker to make. In just seconds, it can dice onions, slice peppers, spiralize zucchini, and more. The average weeknight dinners will also come together more efficiently.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Spiralizer Vegetable Slice
To buy: $25 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Sheet pan meals are another time-saver that I rely on when serving a crowd and meal prepping for the week. And I know that big trays of roasted veggies, chicken, and fish will be easy to cook and clean up with Zip Standing’s nonstick silicone pan dividers, which, unlike my sheet pans, are dishwasher safe.

Nonstick Bakeware Set, ZIP STANDING 2022 New large size Cake Silicone Sheet Pan

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

Mixing bowls are one kitchen staple that’s currently missing from my assortment, but given my limited cabinet space, I need some that are multipurpose, like Sweese’s set of serving bowls. These are great for tossing salads and whipping up batter for baked goods, but they’re also pretty enough to leave out and use for serving. These will come in handy at Thanksgiving when there are sides and sauces galore. 

Sweese 129.401 Porcelain Serving Bowls for Entertaining 64-42-26-10 Ounce Various Size Nesting Fluted Bowl Set for Salad Soup - Set of 4, White

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

It’s also a great time to give your closet a refresh for fall. Cold weather Staples, like sweaters, denim, boots, and outerwear are all on sale. Illusory’s oversized turtleneck sweater was one of my most-worn pieces last year, so I’m planning to grab at least one more. The simple and versatile find is elegant enough to wear to the office, and it’s great for layering under jackets and vests if you’re like me and need multiple layers to stay warm.

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters 2022 Fall Long Batwing Sleeve Spilt Hem Tunic Pullover Sweater Knit Tops

To buy: $29 with coupon with coupon (was $41); amazon.com.

More Prime Early Access Deals 

And these markdowns are just the start. I’m also stocking up on my favorite beauty supplies and some other Amazon finds I’ve been eyeing. With discounts in every category, it’s a great time to grab whatever you need for the months ahead, like Halloween party supplies and Thanksgiving cooking must-haves, too. Start your shopping in Amazon’s sale section, or browse more editor-loved deals below. 

TZAMLI 2-Tier Free Standing Shoe Rack Metal Iron of Expandable and Adjustable Shoes Organizer, Stackable Shoe Shelf for Closet Entryway, 24.41" x 8.66" x 13.78" (Black)

Tzamli Expandable Two-Tier Shoe Rack

$27 with coupon (was $36), amazon.com

Elixir Glassware Crystal Wine Glasses
Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set

$35 (was $55), amazon.com

Btyms Bath Sponge Shower Loofahs (60g/pcs) Mesh Pouf Bath Scrunchies Body Wash Puff Pack of 4

BTYMS Shower Loofahs Four-Pack

$8 (was $10), amazon.com

Danielle Walker's Healthy in a Hurry: Real Life. Real Food. Real Fast. [A Gluten-Free, Grain-Free & Dairy-Free Cookbook]

Healthy in a Hurry Cookbook

$23 (was $35), amazon.com

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

Amazon

Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Facial Cleanser

$17 (was $19), amazon.com

Amazon Presidents Day sale
NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue

$7 (was $9), amazon.com

