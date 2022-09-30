Shopping I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale All under $40. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is the Senior Amazon Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith where she covers shopping, sales, product reviews, and trend reporting for People and Real Simple. She's the first of her kind in the commerce space, specializing in Amazon, the largest retailer in existence. When she first joined the company, she worked in Meredith's e-commerce newsroom for two years, covering the biggest shopping events of the year and new product launches. And prior to this, she covered news and lifestyle content for several brands. Her work has been published by outlets like Cosmopolitan, TIME, and Business Insider. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Thanks to this new kind of sale, you can now save money and beat the Black Friday rush. You just have to know where and when to shop. For the first time ever, Amazon is hosting an exclusive sale for Prime members in October that's designed to give its subscribers early access to its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. The new two-day event, its Prime Early Access Sale, is set to kick off on October 11th. And while it's sure to be less hectic than Black Friday, there's an even better way to score advanced discounts: You can start your sale shopping now. And that's exactly what I'm planning to do. The new two-day event, its Prime Early Access Sale, is set to kick off on October 11th. And while it’s sure to be less hectic than Black Friday, there’s an even better way to score advanced discounts: You can start your sale shopping now. And that’s exactly what I’m planning to do. Editor-Loved Early Deals Zip Standing Nonstick Silicone Pan Divider Set, $20 (was $30) Tzamli Expandable Two-Tier Shoe Rack, $27 with coupon (was $36) Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set, $35 (was $55) Illusory Women’s Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $29 with coupon with coupon (was $41) Sweese Porcelain Serving Bowls Set, $26 with coupon (was $32) BTYMS Shower Loofahs Four-Pack, $8 (was $10) Healthy in a Hurry Cookbook, $23 (was $35) Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Facial Cleanser, $17 (was $19) NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue, $7 (was $9) Fullstar Four-Blade Vegetable Chopper, $25 with coupon (was $50) As Real Simple’s shopping editor, I know a good sale when I see one. And while I know there will be even more deals to come, I’m not going to wait until the event officially begins. I’m grabbing several items while they’re in stock and marked down. And unlike the deals that will arrive on October 11th, the majority of its current offers are open to all shoppers—not just Prime members. There are currently more than 10,000 items that are on sale through Amazon’s deal hub, covering all of its departments, but it’s the home section that I’ve got my eye on. I recently moved into a new place and I’m planning to host many guests this fall, so I’m stocking up on everything I need to make entertaining easy. Whether I’m having friends over to watch football on Sunday or prepping a feast for my family, I know that time-savers, like Fullstar’s four-blade vegetable chopper, will make prep faster and easier. Homemade salsas, salads, and all kinds of dishes will be quicker to make. In just seconds, it can dice onions, slice peppers, spiralize zucchini, and more. The average weeknight dinners will also come together more efficiently. Amazon To buy: $25 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Sheet pan meals are another time-saver that I rely on when serving a crowd and meal prepping for the week. And I know that big trays of roasted veggies, chicken, and fish will be easy to cook and clean up with Zip Standing’s nonstick silicone pan dividers, which, unlike my sheet pans, are dishwasher safe. To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com. Mixing bowls are one kitchen staple that’s currently missing from my assortment, but given my limited cabinet space, I need some that are multipurpose, like Sweese’s set of serving bowls. These are great for tossing salads and whipping up batter for baked goods, but they’re also pretty enough to leave out and use for serving. These will come in handy at Thanksgiving when there are sides and sauces galore. To buy: $26 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com. It’s also a great time to give your closet a refresh for fall. Cold weather Staples, like sweaters, denim, boots, and outerwear are all on sale. Illusory’s oversized turtleneck sweater was one of my most-worn pieces last year, so I’m planning to grab at least one more. The simple and versatile find is elegant enough to wear to the office, and it’s great for layering under jackets and vests if you’re like me and need multiple layers to stay warm. To buy: $29 with coupon with coupon (was $41); amazon.com. More Prime Early Access Deals Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon Psst! Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, and It's Sure to Rival Prime Day Hoover's Best-Selling Carpet Cleaner That's 'Even Better Than Professional Cleaning' Is on Sale for $98 And these markdowns are just the start. I’m also stocking up on my favorite beauty supplies and some other Amazon finds I’ve been eyeing. With discounts in every category, it's a great time to grab whatever you need for the months ahead, like Halloween party supplies and Thanksgiving cooking must-haves, too. Start your shopping in Amazon's sale section, or browse more editor-loved deals below. Tzamli Expandable Two-Tier Shoe Rack $27 with coupon (was $36), amazon.com Amazon Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set $35 (was $55), amazon.com Amazon BTYMS Shower Loofahs Four-Pack $8 (was $10), amazon.com Healthy in a Hurry Cookbook $23 (was $35), amazon.com Amazon Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Facial Cleanser $17 (was $19), amazon.com Courtesy NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue $7 (was $9), amazon.com