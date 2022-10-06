40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

When you want the best seat at the movie theater, you show up before the crowd. When you want a smooth airport experience, you arrive hours before your flight. And the same idea applies to a big sale: If you want the best assortment of items, you shop the sale early.

Amazon’s first Prime Early Access sale doesn’t officially begin until October 11th, but that hasn’t stopped the retailer from launching tons of early deals. There are thousands of home, fashion, kitchen, and tech items that are marked down, and if you want to get in on the best offers, now’s the time to start your shopping.

Best Early Deals Overall

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which is the first of its kind, is designed to give Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) the chance to shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers weeks before other shoppers. That means you’ll be able to save on holiday gifts and entertaining essentials (like Apple AirPods and Roomba vacuums), before in-demand items sell out.

Given the timing, it’s also a great time to get Thanksgiving must-haves for less. Meat thermometers, Le Creuset cookware, knife block sets, and other prep tools (listed below) are all on sale. And if you’re planning to host guests in the coming weeks, you can also get everything you’ll need, like crisp bamboo sheet sets, fluffy bed pillows, top-rated vacuum cleaners, and impressive coffee makers, all for less.

During the holiday season, Apple AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches are always coveted gifts, and thankfully, you don’t have to wait to snag them for less. Start your gift shopping now, and you’ll be able to grab these top-rated electronics at discounted prices — and even better, you won’t have to worry about them going out of stock.

Nearly all of the AirPods are marked down, including Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max, the first generation AirPods Pro, and the most affordable second generation AirPods. The highly rated iPad Air, which was released this year, is also discounted ahead of the big sale.

And it’s also a great time to upgrade your wardrobe. Several comfortable, shopper-loved True and Co. bras are now on sale, including its adjustable lift triangle style with 1,800 five-star ratings. And cold weather must-haves, like durable lug sole boots, cozy sweaters, warm shackets, and fuzzy-lined shoes (listed below), are all discounted, too.

These pre-sale deals are just the start. Shop more of the best offers below, or head to Amazon’s deal hub to browse them all. And once the sale officially begins on October 11, you can check out the rest of Amazon’s early Black Friday offers through its Prime Early Access sale section.

Amazon

Best Early Home Deals

It’s a great time to get everything you need to make your home look its best heading into the holiday season. Stock up on fresh bedding, linens, and pillows and grab marked down cleaners, like wet-dry vacuum cleaners and carpet shampooers, that do all of the hard work for you. And a versatile air purifier, like Germ Guadian’s H13 HEPA machine, which also kills airborne viruses and removes odors, will help everyone get through fall allergy season while ensuring your home smells its best.

Amazon

Best Early Kitchen Deals

If you’re planning to host Thanksgiving, throw a get-together this holiday season, or if you simply want to make dinner prep run a little smoother, now’s a great time to get kitchen tools and gadgets for less. New knives and a 10-in-one chopper will make prep move along faster. Several Le Creuset cookware items are on sale, including the brand’s skillet grill and versatile Sauteuse oven. And you simply can’t roast a turkey for Thanksgiving without a trusty meat thermometer on hand, and thankfully the editor-loved Kizen digital thermometer is on sale.

Amazon

Best Early Tech and Electronic Deals

Amazon dropped early deals on all kinds of electronics, including laptops, televisions, printers, and smartwatches from popular brands like TCL, HP, and Fitbit. And the smart plugs loved by Real Simple readers are included among the sales. Kasa’s smart plugs, which are sold in sets of four and are always a hit on Prime Day and Black Friday, are now $26. If you’re hoping to make your home run a little more efficiently, now’s a great time to stock up.

Amazon

Best Early Beauty Deals

Amazon’s preview deals include discounts on every beauty category: makeup, skincare, hair care, and oral care, making it a great time to resupply your bathroom cabinet and beauty bag. The famous One-Step hair dryer and styler from Revlon currently comes with a steep discount. It’s now 52 percent off, so if you’ve ever wanted to try it, now’s the time to snag it for under $30.

Amazon

Best Early Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals

Shoppers can stock their closet with warm and cozy layers for fall and winter, like knit blouses, shackets, and sweaters. Even Crocs’ popular fuzzy-lined clogs are included in the deals. And for those looking for fall boots, bags, and accessories, there’s plenty on sale, too.

And if there’s one deal that everyone should check out, it’s the new markdown on Amazon’s incredibly popular Ztujo purse organizer insert. Over 17,000 people have given it a five-star rating, and you can get it for just $12 right now.