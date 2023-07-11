Score! Shark, Dyson, and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Up to 48% Off With These Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day is officially here! The year’s biggest shopping event features millions of deals across all categories, but the home and appliance sales are some of the most impressive. And if you’ve been in a cleaning rut, upgrading your arsenal of tools is a great way to make it feel less like a chore. Luckily, so many popular vacuums are on sale right now, with prices starting at $30.

All types of vacuums—including cordless, robot, canister, and upright models—are included in the sale. You’ll even find deals from top brands like Shark, Dyson, Eufy, iRobot, Bisell, Black + Decker, Hoover, and more. These exclusive discounts won’t last forever, so take advantage of them while they’re up to 48 percent off. Spotless floors await!

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals

For an easy, lightweight, and swift cleaning experience, opt for this cordless Dyson vacuum that’s rarely on sale. The popular vacuum cleaner is currently $170 off and can clean more than just your home thanks to its portable design. Simply remove the hose from the handheld vacuum and add any of the other cleaning tools it comes with to target hair, stains, and dust on furniture, stairs, and even in your car. “This has changed the way I live day to day,” one shopper wrote. “Vacuuming is a breeze.”

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

Even iRobot’s popular Roomba vacuums are majorly discounted this Prime Day. The Roomba i4+ Evo is marked down by $250. The robot vacuum can clean hard floors and carpets with its built-in sensors that focus on the dirtiest of places. Pet owners are in luck too because the Roomba uses two tangle-free rubber brushes to sweep up excess dirt and hair. You can create a virtual map of where you want the vacuum to clean in your home and designate certain times you want it to run. Plus, it automatically empties debris into the base, which holds up to two months’ worth of debris.

iRobot Roomba i4 + Evo Vacuum

Another great option for pet owners, the Bissell MultiClean Allergen Vacuum instantly rids your home of fur, dander, and dirt with its powerful suction and brush head that prevents tangles from occurring. The best-selling vacuum cleaner can be used on hard floors and carpets, and its built-in HEPA filtration system captures up to 99.97 of particles. One shopper with six dogs wrote, “This vacuum is the best. It is durable, portable, and makes a deep cleaning easy.”

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Vacuum

The Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner with more than 45,300 five-star ratings is also on sale for just $140. The Amazon best-seller is built with a compact design to easily clean under furniture and hard-to-reach areas in your home. It comes with four different cleaning modes to target specific spots or larger areas, and you don’t have to worry about the vacuum running into corners or falling from stairs thanks to its built-in sensors. One shopper wrote, “This is such a great product—quiet, versatile, and cleans so well.”

Eufy Clean 11s Robot Vacuum

Eureka’s popular cordless vacuum with more than 15,700 five-star ratings is on sale with an additional coupon available for $115. Clear every crumb on your floor with the vacuum’s LED headlights and rotating head that can lay completely flat to reach under furniture and into tight corners. The nifty gadget can easily change from a floor cleaner to a handheld vacuum in one simple step to clean harder-to-reach areas and higher surfaces. Plus, if you ever need to pause from holding the vacuum, it’s designed with a crevice up top to set it somewhere without falling.

Eureka Rapid Clean Pro Cordless Vacuum

Lefant’s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is another deal that you don’t want to miss. Thanks to a clickable coupon, this model is on sale for just $105. The vacuum features six different settings to best clean your floors, including random, spot, schedule, and wall. It can automatically adjust its suction power after switching from hardwood floors to carpets, and it can detect obstacles around it to avoid running into things. One shopper even wrote that it “cleans thoroughly” and is easy to empty, and they later added that they “have three dogs and not a hair in sight.”

Lefant M210-Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Continue scrolling to see even more popular vacuums on sale for Prime Day, or head on over to Amazon to view the full assortment of deals available during the major two-day shopping event.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro Upright Vacuum

Bissell Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Handheld Dustbuster

Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Oreck Xl Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Kenmore Pet-Friendly Bagged Canister Vacuum

Hoover Wind Tunnel 3 Vacuum