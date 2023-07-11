These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 58% Off

Discounted finds start at just $11.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on July 11, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

The biggest shopping event of the year is finally here: Amazon Prime Day. If you’re struggling to  comb through the best deals from the giant amount of discounts available during the next two days, look no further. We’ve got you covered with a list of 15 must-have home finds with thousands of five-star ratings that are up to 58 percent off. 

With so many popular items on sale within Amazon’s home section, there's never been a better time to upgrade your living space. Whether you’re on the hunt for new kitchenware, bedding, or cleaning tools, these deals will cover every corner of your home. Discover microfiber mops, down pillows, air purifiers, indoor insect traps and more, starting at just $11. Be sure to make some serious room in your (virtual) carts for these jaw-dropping deals, and happy shopping! 

Must-Have Home Amazon Prime Day Deals

Confirmed: The number one best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set is on sale for $49 this Prime Day. The popular pillows have secured more than 154,500 five-star ratings and shoppers say they “feel luxuriously comfortable” and are “like sleeping on clouds.”  Each pillow is made with a fluffy down alternative filling and cooling cotton cover. An extra bonus? The pillows can be washed and dried without any wear or tear. 

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set

Amazon Prime Day Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Amazon

Stylish and functional kitchen mats can be hard to come by, but this cushioned non-slip rug delivers on both. The foam mat is perfect to place under your sink to prevent any stains on the flooring thanks to its scratch- and water-proof material that can easily be cleaned with soap or antibacterial spray. The mat features a thick foam material that doesn’t move from its spot.  Shoppers even say that the mat is so comfortable, it’s practically like walking on a pillow

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

Amazon Prime Day Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat

Amazon

Floor cleaners are an essential item in any home, and this best-selling microfiber mop is a great addition to your cleaning tool line-up. Quickly rid your hardwood floors, tile, and marble of spills, stains, and messes with one easy swipe. The time-saving mop can be used either dry or wet, and it comes with reusable pads that can go cycle through the washing machine after use. It also features an extendable handle and rotating head that can help clean hard-to-reach areas.

Turbo Microfiber Mop

Amazon Prime Day Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System

Amazon

Calling all cooks! These popular stainless-steel mixing bowls are on sale with an additional discount for a total of $33. The nesting bowls are an Amazon best-seller and have more than 33,500 five-star ratings with shoppers raving about their “space-saving stackable” design and “classic restaurant-style” look. The versatile set comes with six bowls in different sizes that can be stored inside one another and used for a variety of recipes. Plus, the bowls are safe to clean in the dishwasher and can even be kept in the fridge or freezer without cracking. 

FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set

Amazon Prime Day FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 6)

Amazon

Another best-selling and double discounted item to have on your radar this Prime Day is this Danjor Linens Sheet Set with 106,000 five-star ratings. The microfiber sheets come with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and four pillowcases. Shoppers say the sheet set is wrinkle-resistant and soft-to-the touch—in fact, one reviewer noted it “feels like butter” to sleep on.  Choose from sizes ranging between twin to California king and seven different colors to best suit your bedroom or guest room decor. 

Danjor Linens Sheet Set

Amazon Prime Day Danjor Linens Soft Bedding & Pillowcases Bed Linen Set

Amazon

Keep scrolling for even more popular home deals on sale for Prime Day, or head on over to the major Amazon shopping event to view the full assortment of discounted finds. 

Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths

Amazon Prime Day Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths

Amazon

Woffit Shoe Storage Organizer Set

Amazon Prime Day Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer

Amazon

SafeRest Cotton Mattress Protector

Amazon Prime Day SafeRest Mattress Protector

Amazon

M Kitchen Silicone Spatula Set

Amazon Prime Day M KITCHEN Silicone Spatula Set

Amazon

Veva 8000 Black Air Purifier

Amazon Prime Day VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier for Home

Amazon

Ez Off Jar Opener 

Amazon Prime Day EZ Off Jar Opener

Amazon

Homwe Kitchen Cutting Boards

Amazon Prime Day HOMWE Cutting Boards

Amazon

Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat

Amazon Prime Day Genteele Bath Mats

Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover 

Amazon Prime Day ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remove

Amazon

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Catcher

Amazon Prime Day Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

Amazon
