Amazon Revealed It's Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now Including discounts on Apple AirPods, iRobot Roombas, Hoover carpet cleaners, Kate Spade bags, and more. Surprise! Amazon just revealed it's having another massive shopping event this fall—and the deals are going to be epic. You know and love Prime Day, and now you get to experience steep discounts once again in October with Amazon's brand new shopping extravaganza, Prime Big Deal Days. At this time, there are limited details on the big sale, including the official dates, but here's what we know so far—including the best deals that you can shop right now. Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now Maidenform One Fab Fit Racerback Bra, $18 (was $44) Bedsure Viscose Bamboo Cooling Sheet Set, $40 with coupon (was $95) Btfbm Floral A-Line Midi Sundress, $33 (was $51) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Wireless Earbuds, $99 (was $129) Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $100 (was $150) Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillow Set, $26 with coupon (was $100) Ouges V-Neck Floral Dress with Pockets, $26 (was $46) Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings, $8 (was $17) Kate Spade Leila Mini Flap Crossbody Bag, $87 (was $149) iRobot Wi-Fi Connected Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum, $210 (was $365) Prime Big Deal Days is set to take place across 19 countries and is designed to give Prime members the best sales ahead of the holiday season. Hello, early gifts! Although the event— similar to Prime Day—is technically for members, truly anyone can shop the sale. However, if you want the full experience, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime that’ll grant you access to exclusive sales and complimentary two-day shipping. Amazon’s Most-Popular Bed Sheet Sets Will Solve All Your Sleeping Woes—and They’re All Under $45 But you don’t have to wait until October to score amazing deals. There are tons of Prime-worthy sales happening right now within Amazon’s Gold Box Deals hub. And they’re up to 75 percent off. Bedsure Viscose Bamboo Cooling Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $95 $40 There are several popular home items on sale right now, including breathable bedding essentials that’ll keep you cool as we transition from summer to fall. One sheet set you need to shop is this top-rated option from Bedsure that has earned more than 36,800 five-star ratings to date. It’s made with bamboo rayon that naturally wicks away moisture and allows air to breeze through while you sleep. Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Wireless Earbuds Amazon Buy on Amazon $129 $99 The right time to splurge on Apple products is now, especially while several tech gadgets are on sale. These second generation Apple AirPods are marked down to just $99 thanks to a 23 percent discount. The earbuds deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, and come with a charginging case that will provide additional hours of power when they run low. Reviewers love to use the wireless earbuds while commuting, working, and exercising. Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $100 You’ll also find tons of discounted cleaning must-haves on Amazon right now, like iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Hoover’s popular carpet cleaner. The spot shampooer removes dirt, stains, and pet accidents from rugs and carpeting in a snap. And thanks to its portable design, shoppers use it to clean surfaces and upholstery in their cars and RVs. Plus, it’s on sale for just $100. iRobot Wi-Fi Connected Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $365 $210 Amazon’s fall sale is also a great time to shop for big-ticket items, but if you’re worried about items selling out, don’t fret. You can beat the rush and save now. Case and point: this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, which is 42 percent off. The Amazon best-seller has more than 8,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it. The robot vacuum can pick up dirt, pet hair, crumbs, and the like with its main rubber brush and its side sweeping brush that collect debris from corners and wall edges. Maidenform One Fab Fit Racerback Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $18 And of course, there are tons of fashion deals to be had right now on flowy dresses, comfortable leggings, and supportive bras. This stylish racerback bra from Maidenform is loved by thousands of shoppers—13,106 to be exact. The bra provides full coverage, has light padding, and a handy front closure. It’s also so pretty thanks to the lacy detailing. Snap it up while it’s 59 percent off. Btfbm Floral A-Line Midi Sundress Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $33 Need a new dress as we close out the summer? This pretty midi dress is the one to get. The dress has a lightweight feel and looks elegant enough to wear to an end-of-summer party, Labor Day weekend get-together, or even an outdoor wedding. It has short, flutter sleeves, a tie-waist belt, and a tiered skirt that add pizzazz. Plus, it comes in 38 colors and prints, including this cute floral green option. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer Brush Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $40 All kinds of popular beauty products and tools are also going for less. If you’re looking for a way to style your hair without stepping foot in a salon, go with this best-selling Revlon hot air brush. The time-saving device is a hair brush and hair dryer rolled into one, and it will give you a blowout in half the time. The popular pick has more than 13,600 five-star ratings and is 43 percent off, bringing the price down from $70 to just $40. See what other deals are happening at Amazon right now, including discounts on Kate Spade handbags, Vera Bradley accessories, and more. Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillow Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $26 Ouges V-Neck Floral Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $26 Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $8 Kate Spade Leila Mini Flap Crossbody Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $149 $87 Vera Bradley Vera Tote Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $72 Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $240 $150 