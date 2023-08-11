Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now

Surprise! Amazon just revealed it’s having another massive shopping event this fall—and the deals are going to be epic.

You know and love Prime Day, and now you get to experience steep discounts once again in October with Amazon’s brand new shopping extravaganza, Prime Big Deal Days. At this time, there are limited details on the big sale, including the official dates, but here’s what we know so far—including the best deals that you can shop right now.

Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Prime Big Deal Days is set to take place across 19 countries and is designed to give Prime members the best sales ahead of the holiday season. Hello, early gifts! Although the event— similar to Prime Day—is technically for members, truly anyone can shop the sale. However, if you want the full experience, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime that’ll grant you access to exclusive sales and complimentary two-day shipping.

But you don’t have to wait until October to score amazing deals. There are tons of Prime-worthy sales happening right now within Amazon’s Gold Box Deals hub. And they’re up to 75 percent off.

Bedsure Viscose Bamboo Cooling Sheet Set

Amazon

There are several popular home items on sale right now, including breathable bedding essentials that’ll keep you cool as we transition from summer to fall. One sheet set you need to shop is this top-rated option from Bedsure that has earned more than 36,800 five-star ratings to date. It’s made with bamboo rayon that naturally wicks away moisture and allows air to breeze through while you sleep.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

The right time to splurge on Apple products is now, especially while several tech gadgets are on sale. These second generation Apple AirPods are marked down to just $99 thanks to a 23 percent discount. The earbuds deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, and come with a charginging case that will provide additional hours of power when they run low. Reviewers love to use the wireless earbuds while commuting, working, and exercising.



Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner

Amazon

You’ll also find tons of discounted cleaning must-haves on Amazon right now, like iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Hoover’s popular carpet cleaner. The spot shampooer removes dirt, stains, and pet accidents from rugs and carpeting in a snap. And thanks to its portable design, shoppers use it to clean surfaces and upholstery in their cars and RVs. Plus, it’s on sale for just $100.

iRobot Wi-Fi Connected Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Amazon’s fall sale is also a great time to shop for big-ticket items, but if you’re worried about items selling out, don’t fret. You can beat the rush and save now. Case and point: this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, which is 42 percent off. The Amazon best-seller has more than 8,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it. The robot vacuum can pick up dirt, pet hair, crumbs, and the like with its main rubber brush and its side sweeping brush that collect debris from corners and wall edges.



Maidenform One Fab Fit Racerback Bra

Amazon

And of course, there are tons of fashion deals to be had right now on flowy dresses, comfortable leggings, and supportive bras. This stylish racerback bra from Maidenform is loved by thousands of shoppers—13,106 to be exact. The bra provides full coverage, has light padding, and a handy front closure. It’s also so pretty thanks to the lacy detailing. Snap it up while it’s 59 percent off.

Btfbm Floral A-Line Midi Sundress

Amazon

Need a new dress as we close out the summer? This pretty midi dress is the one to get. The dress has a lightweight feel and looks elegant enough to wear to an end-of-summer party, Labor Day weekend get-together, or even an outdoor wedding. It has short, flutter sleeves, a tie-waist belt, and a tiered skirt that add pizzazz. Plus, it comes in 38 colors and prints, including this cute floral green option.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer Brush

Amazon

All kinds of popular beauty products and tools are also going for less. If you’re looking for a way to style your hair without stepping foot in a salon, go with this best-selling Revlon hot air brush. The time-saving device is a hair brush and hair dryer rolled into one, and it will give you a blowout in half the time. The popular pick has more than 13,600 five-star ratings and is 43 percent off, bringing the price down from $70 to just $40.

See what other deals are happening at Amazon right now, including discounts on Kate Spade handbags, Vera Bradley accessories, and more.



