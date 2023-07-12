These Are the Best Home Deals From Amazon’s Most Wished-for Storefront—All Under $100

Amazon Prime Day is now in its second day of the sale event and with so many discounts to wade through (we’re talking thousands of them!), you may find yourself overwhelmed. If you’re not sure where to look, or what to shop, Real Simple has you covered. Not only are these 10 home finds all under $100, but they’re also some of the most highly-coveted items on Amazon right now.

Pulled straight from Amazon’s Most Wished-for storefront, the list of home products below is curated to show which items most often end up in Amazon shopper’s wishlists and registries. Even better, since it’s Prime Day, these most wished-for finds are on sale for up to 58 percent off. You’ll find everything from cookware and bedding to storage and linens, starting at $9. Keep scrolling for the most wished for Amazon finds under $100.

Most Wished-for Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $100

With hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings, the twin-size microfiber sheet set comes with one flat, one fitted sheet, and one pillowcase. The twin sizes in white are 38 percent off right now for Prime Day, but there are plenty of other size and color options to choose from, too, though sale prices vary. Shoppers praise them for being soft, lightweight, and wrinkle-free.

CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Microfiber Sheet Set

Amazon

Another front-runner in the bedding category, plenty of sleepers swear by this two-pack of down alternative pillows. With a 40 percent off coupon currently available, these have more than 154,000 total five-star ratings, and are designed to accommodate both side sleepers and hot sleepers.



Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a Dutch oven, Prime Day is the perfect time, especially with this Amazon Basics model—safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit—now on sale. Its cast iron body makes for quality heat distribution and retention, and it holds up to 6 quarts, enough to serve as many as four to six people with one meal.



Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

Amazon’s Choice in its category, this pan organizer goes inside of your cabinet and has tiered shelving to organize up to five pans and/or lids. It can be turned either vertically or horizontally, so that you can make the most of the storage space you have.

DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack

Amazon

Now 47 percent off, this 10-piece cookware set comes with everything you need to get things done in the kitchen: a frying pan, sauté pan, saucepan, and two casserole pans, all of which come with lids. Each piece is suitable for all cooktops, including induction.

Carote Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

This two-blade, manual vegetable chopper is dishwasher safe and Amazon’s choice in mandolines and slicers. It has a 4-cup food container that safely holds everything from diced-up onions, tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, and whatever else you may slice. Great for meal prepping and cutting down cooking time, it has a push-down lid with a safety lock to ensure safety is your number one priority in the kitchen.

Mueller Pro Series Vegetable Chopper

Amazon

Currently 23 percent off in the standard size, gray color, Bedsure Satin Pillowcases are silky soft, made from 100 percent polyester satin. They’re color-fast, so they won’t fade over time, and they’re also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified. Since satin is not as drying as cotton, sleepers who use these pillows may even see an improvement in their skin and hair.

Bedsure Stain Pillowcase Standard Set of Two

Amazon

A whopping 46 percent off, this must-have kitchen gadget attaches to any bowl, skillet, or saucepan, instantly transforming it into a pourable colander. It snaps onto most pots, pans, wood bowls, and glass bowls, is dishwasher-safe, and heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for straining pasta, canned beans, and more.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain Pot Strainer

Amazon

Your bathroom should benefit from Prime Day, too, and this three-piece towel set has nearly 38,000 five-star ratings. Made from Turkish cotton, the set includes a bath towel measuring 27 by 54 inches, one hand towel that’s 16 by 28 inches, and a washcloth that’s 13 by 13 inches.

American Soft Linen Luxury Three-Piece Bath Towel Set

Amazon

Soft, cozy, and comfortable, this extra-large, 100 percent cotton waffle weave blanket can be used in the bedroom, a guest room, on the couch, or thrown over a chair. With a 4.5-star rating overall and 13,000 total five-star ratings, this throw is available in different colors and sizes, too, although prices vary.

Bedsure 100 Percent Cotton Blanket

Amazon

Keep the living room, bedrooms, or guest rooms tidy with collapsible storage bins. This one holds 8 gallons of stuff, is stackable, and has see-through doors so you can easily identify and access what’s stored inside.

Haixin Storage Bins