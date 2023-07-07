Food Kitchen Tools & Products You Don't Have to Wait for Prime Day to Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Tools, Cookware, Appliances, and More These 40 early deals are live now. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland We're less than a week away from Prime Day, which officially kicks off Tuesday, July 11 and runs through Wednesday, July 12, but there's no need to wait to score some fantastic discounts. Amazon has already dropped plenty of early Prime Day deals worth your attention—especially in its kitchen department. There's no time like the present to give your kitchen gear a much-needed overhaul and toss worn-out cookware, broken appliances, and items you no longer reach for. If you've had your eye on a new shiny saucepan, stylish yet durable oven mitts, or a big-ticket appliance, then Amazon will be your one-stop shop. From clever gadgets to cookware organizers, there's no better time to stock up on essentials for seasoned home chefs and occasional cooks alike. The major retailer has slashed prices on top-rated and customer-loved supplies to help you make the most out of your kitchen. To simplify your shopping journey, we scrolled through the endless plethora of bargains to find the only kitchen deals you need to know about. Check out the top handpicked sales below, and visit Amazon's Prime Day page for even more discounts. The Best Early Prime Day Cookware Deals Amazon There are plenty of reliable kitchenware sets to choose from that are heavily discounted, so get ready to replace your current collection. Carote's TikTok-viral pot and pan set is $72 off; what makes them so unique are the removable handles that make storage a breeze. If you're ready to invest in a sturdy cast iron skillet, try Cuisinel's duo. You can get two for just $40. One of the best sales we uncovered was this nearly perfectly rated stainless steel saucepan from Cuisinart, which is currently 60 percent off. The 1.5 quart size is an excellent option for side dishes or smaller meals for two. However, if you're in the market for an affordable stock pot, look no further than Carote's roomy 4-quart option—did we mention it's down to $23 with a coupon? Carote 11-Piece Pot and Pan Set, $68 with coupon (was $140) T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $63 (was $85) Cuisinart Griddle Skillet, $70 (was $120) All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 2-Piece Fry Pan, $70 (was $110) Carote White Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, $23 (was $40) Carote 4 Quart Nonstick Stock Pot, $23 with coupon (was $36) Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, $24 (was $30) Cuisinart 1.5 Quart Multiclad Pro Triple Ply Saucepan, $30 (was $75) Blue Diamond Cookware Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Frying Pan, $40 (was $50) Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Set, $40 (was $48) The Best Early Prime Day Small Appliance Deals Amazon Refresh your small kitchen with multipurpose appliances, like the Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker, which lets you pressure cook, steam, saute, slow cook, and warm dishes. You can also use it as a rice or yogurt maker. For barista-like coffee every morning, Keurig's now-$60 K-Mini Coffee Maker will do the trick. Plus, it's small enough to tuck into practically any kitchen corner and comes in fun, sugary pastel shades. You can also save 20 percent on Crock-Pot's iconic 7-quart slow cooker to help you whip up delicious family-style meals–it'll be your go-to come the holiday season. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $85 (was $100) Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (was $100) Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $40 (was $50) Cuisinart Coffee Maker, $77 (was $100) Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker, $20 (was $30) Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle, $28 (was $35) Oster Belgian Waffle Maker, $23 (was $30) Cuisinart Two-Slice Toaster Oven, $30 (was $55) COSORI Small Air Fryer Oven, $42 (was $60) Black+Decker Countertop Blender, $30 (was $37) The Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Organization Deals Amazon An organized kitchen makes all the difference, and Amazon has many solutions to keep your space in tip-top shape. If the inside of your fridge makes you feel stressed, try Hoojo's refrigerator organizer bins to help keep all your items neat and tidy. Say goodbye to annoying kitchen wrap boxes, thanks to the SpaceAid WrapNeat Organizer, which can fit most drawers. It even includes a nifty slider cutter for each wrap, and it's 50 percent off with a click-on-page coupon. Keep your utensils secure and sorted with Pipishell's Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer—and it's just $25. Youcox's cord organizers make it easy to stow away your appliances when not in use, and you can grab six for $11. Roohua Pot Rack Organizer, $22 (was $26) Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, $18 with coupon (was $31) Youcox Cord Organizer, $11 (was $15) Dr Catch Paper Towel Holder, $12 (was $19) Huggiecart Under Sink Organizer, $20 (was $40) SpaceAid WrapNeat 3-in-1 Wrap Organizer, $20 with coupon (was $40) Praki Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $22 with coupon (was $46) Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer, $25 (was $40) DecoBros Supreme Stackable Can Rack Organizer, $25 (was $40) Copco Non-Skid Three-Tier Spice Organizer, $11 (was $27) The Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Tool and Accessory Deals Amazon Cutting boards that slip and slide all over your counters are dangerous and a nuisance. Luckily, Gorilla Grips' Reversible Kitchen Cutting Boards set features heavy-duty nonslip grips and deep grooves to prevent liquid runoff. The pack of three is 50 percent off, so you can score them for just $20. There's no such thing as having too many oven mitts, and KitchenAid's Ribbed Soft Silicone Set will have you wanting to throw out all of your other ones. Not only do they come in a slew of pretty colors to complement your decor, but they're also heat resistant up to 500 degrees and boast a cotton cuff for added comfort while you cook. Get them for $17 while you still can. Q's Inn's silicone trivets will save your beautiful counters from heat damage and double as pot holders—you can even use them to open difficult jars and as coasters. Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $14 (was $28) Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press, $12 (was $20) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $25 with coupon (was $40) Kimteny 12-Pack Kitchen Cloth Dish Towels, $13 (was $16) KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, from $17 (was $35) Gorilla Grip Reversible Kitchen Cutting Board Set, $20 (was $40) MicoYang Silicone Dish Drying Mat, $14 (was $23) Q's Inn Silicone Trivet Mats, $13 (was $17) KitchenAid All Purpose Shears, $10 (was $12) Kmat Kitchen Mat Set, $24 (was $30)