You Don't Have to Wait for Prime Day to Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Tools, Cookware, Appliances, and More

We're less than a week away from Prime Day, which officially kicks off Tuesday, July 11 and runs through Wednesday, July 12, but there's no need to wait to score some fantastic discounts. Amazon has already dropped plenty of early Prime Day deals worth your attention—especially in its kitchen department.

There's no time like the present to give your kitchen gear a much-needed overhaul and toss worn-out cookware, broken appliances, and items you no longer reach for. If you've had your eye on a new shiny saucepan, stylish yet durable oven mitts, or a big-ticket appliance, then Amazon will be your one-stop shop.

From clever gadgets to cookware organizers, there's no better time to stock up on essentials for seasoned home chefs and occasional cooks alike. The major retailer has slashed prices on top-rated and customer-loved supplies to help you make the most out of your kitchen.

To simplify your shopping journey, we scrolled through the endless plethora of bargains to find the only kitchen deals you need to know about. Check out the top handpicked sales below, and visit Amazon's Prime Day page for even more discounts.

The Best Early Prime Day Cookware Deals

There are plenty of reliable kitchenware sets to choose from that are heavily discounted, so get ready to replace your current collection. Carote's TikTok-viral pot and pan set is $72 off; what makes them so unique are the removable handles that make storage a breeze. If you're ready to invest in a sturdy cast iron skillet, try Cuisinel's duo. You can get two for just $40. One of the best sales we uncovered was this nearly perfectly rated stainless steel saucepan from Cuisinart, which is currently 60 percent off. The 1.5 quart size is an excellent option for side dishes or smaller meals for two. However, if you're in the market for an affordable stock pot, look no further than Carote's roomy 4-quart option—did we mention it's down to $23 with a coupon?



The Best Early Prime Day Small Appliance Deals

Refresh your small kitchen with multipurpose appliances, like the Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker, which lets you pressure cook, steam, saute, slow cook, and warm dishes. You can also use it as a rice or yogurt maker. For barista-like coffee every morning, Keurig's now-$60 K-Mini Coffee Maker will do the trick. Plus, it's small enough to tuck into practically any kitchen corner and comes in fun, sugary pastel shades. You can also save 20 percent on Crock-Pot's iconic 7-quart slow cooker to help you whip up delicious family-style meals–it'll be your go-to come the holiday season.



The Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Organization Deals

An organized kitchen makes all the difference, and Amazon has many solutions to keep your space in tip-top shape. If the inside of your fridge makes you feel stressed, try Hoojo's refrigerator organizer bins to help keep all your items neat and tidy. Say goodbye to annoying kitchen wrap boxes, thanks to the SpaceAid WrapNeat Organizer, which can fit most drawers. It even includes a nifty slider cutter for each wrap, and it's 50 percent off with a click-on-page coupon. Keep your utensils secure and sorted with Pipishell's Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer—and it's just $25. Youcox's cord organizers make it easy to stow away your appliances when not in use, and you can grab six for $11.



The Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Tool and Accessory Deals

Cutting boards that slip and slide all over your counters are dangerous and a nuisance. Luckily, Gorilla Grips' Reversible Kitchen Cutting Boards set features heavy-duty nonslip grips and deep grooves to prevent liquid runoff. The pack of three is 50 percent off, so you can score them for just $20. There's no such thing as having too many oven mitts, and KitchenAid's Ribbed Soft Silicone Set will have you wanting to throw out all of your other ones. Not only do they come in a slew of pretty colors to complement your decor, but they're also heat resistant up to 500 degrees and boast a cotton cuff for added comfort while you cook. Get them for $17 while you still can. Q's Inn's silicone trivets will save your beautiful counters from heat damage and double as pot holders—you can even use them to open difficult jars and as coasters.

