Home Decorating The 45 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals for Your Living Room, Backyard, and Beyond—Up to 65% Off Find sales on items from top brands like Christopher Knight, Ashley Furniture, and more. Published on July 12, 2023 03:00AM EDT Surprise! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still delivering on massive discounts on literally everything for your home. And on the hush, hush: Some Prime Day sales are even better than they were yesterday. Yep, that includes markdowns on usually expensive items like furniture… and these deals below are the proof—up to 65 percent off. During Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day, you’ll find superb deals on big-ticket furniture items for your living room, entryway, bedroom, dinette, and beyond. And of course with summer here to stay, you know there are super good deals on outdoor furniture, too. Think patio sofas, outdoor dining sets, and comfortable lounge chairs. Amazon’s massive sale also features discounts on pieces from popular brands like Ashley Furniture, Stone and Beam, Christopher Knight Home, Walker Edison, Shine Company, and more starting at $32. Best Prime Day Living Room Furniture Deals Amazon Your living room is the area you probably spend most of your time in—so why not zhuzh it up with comfortable furniture you’ll want to relax on? And with deals on comfortable chairs and sofas heavily marked down, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t. Right now, there are stylish and easy-going sofas from Amazon’s Stone and Beam as well as cushioned loveseats from Ashley Furniture. There are also stylish coffee tables on sale, including this space-saving option that has hidden storage underneath. LifeStyle Solutions Watford Sofa, $284 (was $760) Ashley Furniture Alessio Loveseat, $359 (was $523) Ashley Furniture Wystfield Coffee Table with Lift Top, $289 (was $500) WLive Wood Lift Top Storage Coffee Table, $100 (was $130) Honey-Can-Do Entryway Hall Tree Organizer, $49 with coupon (was $106) Stone and Beam Chesler Wood Trim Couch, $712 (was $1,209) Rivet Revolve Modern Reversible Sectional Couch, $700 (was $1,166) Baxton Studio Gray Tufted Mid-Century Armchair, $149 (was $285) Christopher Knight Home Tufted Fabric Recliner, $193 (was $445) Crosley Furniture Hall Tree Entryway Storage Bench, $253 (was $619) Best Prime Day Outdoor Furniture Deals Amazon Prefer relaxing outdoors this summer? Then these deals have you covered. Adirondack chairs, rockers, and conversation sets are all on sale—up to 56 percent off. As for dining alfresco, you’ll want to check out these eating sets, including this large five-piece wooden set or this sweet patio bistro set for two. By the way, the latter is on sale and has a hidden coupon, giving you a double discount. Ashley Furniture Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair, $276 (was $568) Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair, $60 (was $80) Amazon Aware Outdoor Porch Rocker Chair, $105 (was $150) Sunvivi Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Set, $620 (was $800) Walker Edison Vincent Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $645 (was $1,005) Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair, $132 (was $360) Shine Company Marina Adirondack Porch Rocker, $100 (was $226) Edenbrook Bayview Rattan Sectional Sofa, $206 (was $307) Alpine Corporation Garden Bistro Furniture Set, $171 with coupon (was $300) Walker Edison Solid Acacia Wood Chevron Outdoor Chair Set, $159 (was $210) Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor Iron Side Table, $32 (was $58) Best Prime Day Dining Furniture Deals Amazon Naturally, there are tons of indoor dining pieces and sets marked down for Prime Day, too. To seat the whole family, consider this colorful dining table and chair option, this sleek bench set, or this industrial-looking bar stool pick—all up to 54 percent off. So many styles, so little time! Plus, find furniture to store dishes and cutlery, like this farmhouse buffet or this vintage-esque bar cart that’s over half off. Ashley Furniture Centiar Dining Chair Bucket Seat Set, $88 (was $253) Best Choice Products Five-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set, $180 (was $240) Sauder International Lux Bar Cart, $99 (was $200) Christopher Knight Home Francie Dining Chair Set, $104 (was $239) Walker Edison Modern Color Dining Room Table Set, $358 (was $469) Zinus Louis Modern Studio Collection Soho Dining Table, $112 (was $190) Ashley Furniture Odium Counter-Height Dining Table Bar Stool Set, $195 (was $342) Christopher Knight Home Declan Farmhouse Spindle Dining Chair Set, $83 (was $164) CangLong Cushioned Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $140 (was $219) Ashley Furniture Valebeck Farmhouse Dining Room Server, $711 (was $1,091) CangLong Leisure Accent Arm Chairs Set, $134 (was $179) Ashley Furniture Coviar Six-Piece Dining Bench Set, $445 (was $683) Best Prime Day Bedroom Furniture Deals Amazon And anyone who has decorated their bedroom knows that a few stylish pieces can go a long way… even if you don’t have a ton of space. Compact nightstands, clever storage ottomans, and dressers all help keep things organized, which is why you have to scoop ‘em up while they’re on sale. This popular side table from Sauder Cannery is an eye-catcher as is this minimalist bookshelf—up to 49 percent off. Winsome Wood Eugene Accent Table, $56 (was $102) Yitahome Five-Tier Bookshelf, $69 (was $100) Sauder Cannery Bridge Night Stand, $76 (was $150) Wlive Two Drawer Nightstand $30 (was $50) Songmics Folding Storage Ottoman Bench, $45 (was $60) Sauder Shoal Creek Dresser, $193 (was $435) Christopher Knight Home Jezebel Headboard, $117 (was $277) Ashley Furniture Rustic Upholstered Dining Bench, $80 (was $160) Hillsdale Catalina Scallop Upholstered Vanity Stool, $58 (was $73) Wlive Five-Drawer Dresser, $51 (was $73) Christopher Knight Home Agatha Knitted Cotton Pouf, $48 (was $100) 