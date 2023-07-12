The 45 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals for Your Living Room, Backyard, and Beyond—Up to 65% Off

Find sales on items from top brands like Christopher Knight, Ashley Furniture, and more.

By
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 12, 2023 03:00AM EDT

Furniture Deal Roundup PD Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Surprise! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still delivering on massive discounts on literally everything for your home. And on the hush, hush: Some Prime Day sales are even better than they were yesterday. Yep, that includes markdowns on usually expensive items like furniture… and these deals below are the proof—up to 65 percent off. 

During Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day, you’ll find superb deals on big-ticket furniture items for your living room, entryway, bedroom, dinette, and beyond. And of course with summer here to stay, you know there are super good deals on outdoor furniture, too. Think patio sofas, outdoor dining sets, and comfortable lounge chairs. Amazon’s massive sale also features discounts on pieces from popular brands like Ashley Furniture, Stone and Beam, Christopher Knight Home, Walker Edison, Shine Company, and more starting at $32. 

Best Prime Day Living Room Furniture Deals

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Brand Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa

Amazon

Your living room is the area you probably spend most of your time in—so why not zhuzh it up with comfortable furniture you’ll want to relax on? And with deals on comfortable chairs and sofas heavily marked down, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t. Right now, there are stylish and easy-going sofas from Amazon’s Stone and Beam as well as cushioned loveseats from Ashley Furniture. There are also stylish coffee tables on sale, including this space-saving option that has hidden storage underneath. 

Best Prime Day Outdoor Furniture Deals

Amazon Prime Day Alpine Corporation Jfh918A Garden Furniture

Amazon

Prefer relaxing outdoors this summer? Then these deals have you covered. Adirondack chairs, rockers, and conversation sets are all on sale—up to 56 percent off. As for dining alfresco, you’ll want to check out these eating sets, including this large five-piece wooden set or this sweet patio bistro set for two. By the way, the latter is on sale and has a hidden coupon, giving you a double discount.

Best Prime Day Dining Furniture Deals

Amazon Prime Day Signature Design by Ashley Valebeck Farmhouse -Dining Room Server

Amazon

Naturally, there are tons of indoor dining pieces and sets marked down for Prime Day, too. To seat the whole family, consider this colorful dining table and chair option, this sleek bench set, or this industrial-looking bar stool pick—all up to 54 percent off. So many styles, so little time! Plus, find furniture to store dishes and cutlery, like this farmhouse buffet or this vintage-esque bar cart that’s over half off.    

Best Prime Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Amazon Prime Day WLIVE Dresser

Amazon

And anyone who has decorated their bedroom knows that a few stylish pieces can go a long way… even if you don’t have a ton of space. Compact nightstands, clever storage ottomans, and dressers all help keep things organized, which is why you have to scoop ‘em up while they’re on sale. This popular side table from Sauder Cannery is an eye-catcher as is this minimalist bookshelf—up to 49 percent off. 

Winsome Wood Eugene Accent Table

Amazon Prime Day Winsome Wood Eugene Accent Table

Amazon

WLive Wood Lift Top Storage Coffee Table

Amazon Prime Day WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table

Amazon

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon Prime Day Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon

Honey-Can-Do Entryway Hall Tree Organizer 

Amazon Prime Day Honey-Can-Do Entryway Hall Tree with Bench

Amazon

Amazon Aware Outdoor Porch Rocker Chair

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Aware FSC Certified Outdoor Porch Rocker Chair

Amazon

Stone and Beam Chesler Wood Trim Couch

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Brand â Stone & Beam Chesler Contemporary Sofa Couch

Amazon

Rivet Revolve Modern Reversible Sectional Couch

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Brand â Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa

Amazon

Baxton Studio Gray Tufted Mid-Century Armchair

Amazon Prime Day Baxton Studio BBT8013-Grey Chair

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Tufted Fabric Recliner

Amazon Prime Day CHRISTOPHER KNIGHT HOME GDF Studio Elizabeth Tufted Fabric Recliner

Amazon

Crosley Furniture Hall Tree Entryway Storage Bench

Amazon Prime Day Crosley Furniture Seaside Hall Tree

Amazon
