This Editor-Loved Standing Desk Is 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day

It’s changed my work-from-home days for the better.

By
Kate Geraghty
Kate Geraghty headshot
Kate Geraghty

Kate Geraghty is a writer and commerce editorial director for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She has nearly 10 years of experience in the home and lifestyle space, and has been helping people make the right purchases for over five years. Her work has appeared in The Spruce, MyDomaine, Better Homes & Gardens, All You Magazine, Girls' Life, and What To Expect. Highlights Her writing has appeared in a variety of publications including The Spruce, Girls' Life Magazine, and What to Expect. Kate has her BA in English language and literature from Northwestern University.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 01:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Editor-Loved Standing Desk Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

While there’s no question that there are benefits to working from home—no shoes required, playing whatever music you like, getting to control the temperature—the lack of movement is one of the biggest drawbacks. On the days I don’t head into the office, I am much less active throughout the day. I’ve noticed that the post-lunch energy dip hits harder when I’m working from home than when I’m in a busy office where I can get up, walk around, and chat with coworkers to break up the day. 

At the beginning of the year, I got a Flexispot standing desk to help keep me focused on the days I’m working from home, and it’s completely transformed my daily routine. And today, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get a Flexispot desk for up to 40 percent off if you also need a bit of variety in your home office. 

Amazon FLEXISPOT Electric Standing Desk White Whole Piece 48 x 30 Inch Desktop Adjustable Height Desk Home Office Computer Workstation Sit Stand up Desk

Amazon

I chose the 48 x 30-inch desktop option, which has plenty of space for everything I need throughout the workday, like my laptop, monitor, mouse, notebook, and ever-present cup of coffee or tea. This particular desk has an electric motor to raise and lower it with just the push of a button, and the motor’s still running smoothly after six months of pretty heavy use. I’ve found that starting my day standing (usually for an hour or so) and then adding in another hour or two after lunch helps me feel alert and engaged all day long. It even helps me avoid back and neck stiffness, since I can switch up my stance as soon as I notice aches coming on. 

The desktop is adjustable from 28 inches off the ground all the way up to 47.6 inches, so taller shoppers can rest assured they should be able to get it to a height that’s comfortable. Finding the perfect height can take a bit of trial and error, but the smooth, electric motor means you can make micro-adjustments based on your preferences and what you’re using your desk for. I work, stand, do puzzles, and even occasionally meal prep at my desk (yep, it does it all!), and appreciate that I can adjust the height to be whatever feels most comfortable in the moment. 

During Amazon Prime Day, a few different models of Flexispot standing desks are on sale, including this model at 40 percent off, the biggest markdown of the bunch and an absolute steal for under $200. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 140 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Prime Day Tested Air Purifier Roundup Tout
The Best Air Purifier We Tested Is Still on Sale for Prime Day—Plus 4 More Air Purifier Deals Up to $150 Off
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PD deal Tout
This Vacuum Effortlessly Sucks Up Every Little Furball My Husky Leaves Behind—and It's 40% Off for Prime Day
Related Articles
Editor-Loved Roundup PD Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day
Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD Tout
Get 38% Off This Best-Selling Microfiber Spray Mop Ahead of Prime Day
Organizers PD Deals Tout
These Clever Home and Kitchen Organizers Are Up to 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 140 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
You Can Save Up to 69% on These 14 Interior Designer-Approved Home Decor Items During Prime Day Tout
The 14 Best Designer-Approved Home Decor Finds Up to 69% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 55 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Amazon Prime Day Cabana Towels Tout
I’m Snagging This 4-Pack of Cabana-Style Pool Towels While They’re on Sale for Prime Day
One of the best standing desk converters on a two-toned blue background.
The 6 Best Standing Desk Converters of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home Office
Editor-Loved PD Deal Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Roombas Deal
Amazon Dropped the Prices of iRobot Roomba Vacuums for Prime Day—Here Are the 3 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Jack Black Lip Balm
I’ve Tried Countless Lip Balms, but Nothing Works as Well as This SPF-Packed Pick That’s 50% Off for Prime Day
Person vacuuming using the Kenmore Pet Friendly Pop-N-Go Canister Vacuum
The 5 Best Canister Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Pillows, Including This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pick That’s $100+ Off for Prime Day
Vacuum Deals PD Tout
Score! Shark, Dyson, and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Up to 67% Off With These Prime Day Deals
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
Amazon Dyson Purifier Cool
Hurry! The Popular Dyson Cooling and Purifying Hybrid Fan Is Currently $150 Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day