This Editor-Loved Standing Desk Is 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day

While there’s no question that there are benefits to working from home—no shoes required, playing whatever music you like, getting to control the temperature—the lack of movement is one of the biggest drawbacks. On the days I don’t head into the office, I am much less active throughout the day. I’ve noticed that the post-lunch energy dip hits harder when I’m working from home than when I’m in a busy office where I can get up, walk around, and chat with coworkers to break up the day.

At the beginning of the year, I got a Flexispot standing desk to help keep me focused on the days I’m working from home, and it’s completely transformed my daily routine. And today, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get a Flexispot desk for up to 40 percent off if you also need a bit of variety in your home office.

Amazon

I chose the 48 x 30-inch desktop option, which has plenty of space for everything I need throughout the workday, like my laptop, monitor, mouse, notebook, and ever-present cup of coffee or tea. This particular desk has an electric motor to raise and lower it with just the push of a button, and the motor’s still running smoothly after six months of pretty heavy use. I’ve found that starting my day standing (usually for an hour or so) and then adding in another hour or two after lunch helps me feel alert and engaged all day long. It even helps me avoid back and neck stiffness, since I can switch up my stance as soon as I notice aches coming on.

The desktop is adjustable from 28 inches off the ground all the way up to 47.6 inches, so taller shoppers can rest assured they should be able to get it to a height that’s comfortable. Finding the perfect height can take a bit of trial and error, but the smooth, electric motor means you can make micro-adjustments based on your preferences and what you’re using your desk for. I work, stand, do puzzles, and even occasionally meal prep at my desk (yep, it does it all!), and appreciate that I can adjust the height to be whatever feels most comfortable in the moment.

During Amazon Prime Day, a few different models of Flexispot standing desks are on sale, including this model at 40 percent off, the biggest markdown of the bunch and an absolute steal for under $200.