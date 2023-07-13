These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day

Find extended Prime Day deals on popular finds including vacuum cleaners, bedding, and patio furniture.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 13, 2023 05:32PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Are you still reeling from the absolute whirlwind that was Prime Day? The 48-hour summer sale of the year might have quickly come and gone, but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s all over. There are still plenty of ways to save thanks to some incredible extended deals at Amazon. Brands like Bissell, Dyson, Cuisinart, and Cozy Earth are all still discounted—but not for long.

Below, we’ve handpicked 94 of the best extended Amazon deals that you can still shop even now that Prime Day is over. Prices start at $8.

Best Amazon Home Deals

Amazon Prime Day Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Amazon

It takes a lot to run a home, whether that’s investing in comfortable bedding, keeping the place cool in the summer, but warm in the winter, or making sure you have the right kitchen gadgets to cook for and entertain guests. This year’s extended Prime Day deals in the home category only make that easier (for cheaper), with luxury bath towels marked down to $78, the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet at 42 percent off, and more. Keep scrolling for the best extended Prime Day deals for the home.

Best Amazon Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum

Amazon

The 48-hour Prime Day sale is primetime to grab a deal on some of the best stick and/or robot vacuum cleaners, but even now, post-Prime Day, there are big markdowns to choose from, including a whopping $200 off the Roborock Q5+ with a coupon or 33 percent off of iRobot Roomba i4+.

Best Amazon Outdoor Deals

Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Swivel Lounge Chair Set

Amazon

This year, the outdoor furniture deals for Prime Day were some of the best we’ve seen, and other fun backyard items like solar-powered bistro lights, grills, and gardening supplies also saw massive discounts. Keep scrolling for a few more outdoor deals that have been extended past Prime Day—up to 72 percent off. 

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon Prime Day Ewedoos Tennis Dress

Amazon

Amazon is killing it in the fashion category this year, with tons of Prime Day markdowns on flowy dresses, comfortable bras, shoes, and more. Still on sale now, shoppers are loving the PrettyGarden Summer Floral Maxi Sundress (10 percent off) and shoe picks like the Bmjl Running Shorts, now 18 percent off.

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

Amazon

Whether you prefer name brand skincare or shop drugstore makeup, Amazon is one of the top retailers for all things beauty and the post-Prime Day markdowns are not to be missed. Stock up on $12 sunscreen for the rest of the summer, grab the fan-favorite Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Eraser Concealer for just $9, or checkout skincare must-haves like face masks and moisturizers, up to 50 percent off.

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Even if you’re not looking for a new phone or computer, tech is still one of the biggest Prime Day categories every year. Now that it’s over, prices are still dropping, however, and with such big discounts on smart home devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device and Arlo Pro 4 Camera 2-Cam, there has never been a better time to score markdowns on gadgets. Prices start at $35, with savings of up to 50 percent off.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum Tout
Cariuma Just Dropped a New Collaboration, and the Printed Sneakers Are (Literally) Works of Art
Editor-Loved Travel Finds
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Travel Finds Made My Trip to Paris Much Easier
Customer-Loved Travel Essentials Outlet Deals Tout
Hang on, There Are So Many Customer-Favorite Travel Essentials Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet—Up to 66% Off
Related Articles
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Home Tech Deals Tout
We Found the Best Tech Deals on Everything From Smart Home Devices to TVs, Starting at $17
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings
We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers
Patio/Outdoor Furniture Roundup PD Tout
The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off
Vacuum Deals PD Tout
Score! Shark, Dyson, and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Up to 67% Off With These Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day Robot Vacuum Tout
The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Lighting Roundup Tout
Upgrade Your Backyard With These Bright Outdoor Lights—All on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Furniture Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 45 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals for Your Living Room, Backyard, and Beyond—Up to 65% Off
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
Amazon Ciays 28 Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
These Portable, Tabletop, and Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pits Are on Sale Up to 74% Off This Summer at Amazon
Outlet Furniture Deals PD Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop This Fourth of July at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Furniture Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Released Tons of Early Prime Day Deals on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture—Up to 70% Off
Prime Day Comfy Outdoor Chairs Roundup Tout
Shop Comfy Outdoor Hanging Hammocks, Bean Bags, and Rocking Chairs Starting at $40 Ahead of Prime Day
PD Fashion Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Thousands of Fashion Finds Ahead of Prime Day, And These Are the 30 Best Under $50