Shopping Prime Day These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day Find extended Prime Day deals on popular finds including vacuum cleaners, bedding, and patio furniture. Updated on July 13, 2023 05:32PM EDT Are you still reeling from the absolute whirlwind that was Prime Day? The 48-hour summer sale of the year might have quickly come and gone, but don't be fooled into thinking it's all over. There are still plenty of ways to save thanks to some incredible extended deals at Amazon. Brands like Bissell, Dyson, Cuisinart, and Cozy Earth are all still discounted—but not for long. Below, we’ve handpicked 94 of the best extended Amazon deals that you can still shop even now that Prime Day is over. Prices start at $8. Best Amazon Home Deals Amazon It takes a lot to run a home, whether that’s investing in comfortable bedding, keeping the place cool in the summer, but warm in the winter, or making sure you have the right kitchen gadgets to cook for and entertain guests. This year’s extended Prime Day deals in the home category only make that easier (for cheaper), with luxury bath towels marked down to $78, the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet at 42 percent off, and more. Keep scrolling for the best extended Prime Day deals for the home. Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, $229 with coupon (was $279) Cozy Earth Bath Towels, $76 with coupon (was $135) AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, $91 (was $113) Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $280 (was $350) Keter Outdoor Patio Furniture Side Table and Cooler, $82 (was $90) Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse Oven, $240 (was $300) Cosori Air Fryer, $76 (was $100) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $35) Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set, $65 (was $160) Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $100 with coupon (was $150) Medify MA-40 Air Purifier, $270 (was $349) Tapas Fondue Nero Set, $38 with coupon (was $45) Candlelight Fondue Cheese Pot, $100 with coupon (was $109) Stainless Steel Hard Cheese Knife Copenhagen No.3, $7 (was $10) Stainless Steel Pizza Slicer Copenhagen, $8 with coupon (was $10) Hydros 64-Ounce Glass Water Filter Pitcher, $32 (was $45) Hydros 40-Ounce Water Filter Pitcher, $18 (was $24) Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser, $31 with coupon (was $70) Best Amazon Vacuum and Cleaning Deals Amazon The 48-hour Prime Day sale is primetime to grab a deal on some of the best stick and/or robot vacuum cleaners, but even now, post-Prime Day, there are big markdowns to choose from, including a whopping $200 off the Roborock Q5+ with a coupon or 33 percent off of iRobot Roomba i4+. iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo Robot Vacuum, $400 (was $600) Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum, $360 (was $700) Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum, $200 (was $250) Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum, $400 with coupon (was $700) Robot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop, $31500 (was $500) Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum, $600 with coupon (was $950) Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum, $220 (was $300) Roborock S7 Max Ultra, $1000 with coupon (was $1300) Best Amazon Outdoor Deals Amazon This year, the outdoor furniture deals for Prime Day were some of the best we’ve seen, and other fun backyard items like solar-powered bistro lights, grills, and gardening supplies also saw massive discounts. Keep scrolling for a few more outdoor deals that have been extended past Prime Day—up to 72 percent off. Big Dill Pickleball Co. Pickleball Paddle, $60 (was $90) Urago Outdoor Solar Lights, $40 (was $50) Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal BBQ Grill, $28 (was $50) Best Choice Products Three-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set, $300 (was $450) Safavieh Outdoor Collection Bistro Chairs, $316 (was $495) Volisun Solar Stair Lights Six-Pack, $24 with coupon (was $30) Char-Broil Classic 360 Three-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, $254 (was $280) Intex Ultra XTR Deluxe Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool Set, $1,050 (was $2,000) Outdoor Bug Zapper, $38 with coupon (was $60) Chilllounge Beach Outdoor Spreader Bar Hammock, $270 (was $300) Yimobra Durable Front Door Mat, $10 with coupon (was $22) Bionic Steel 100-ft Stainless Steel Garden Hose, $56 (was $150) East Oak Deck Box, $50 (was $70) Solar Garden Lights Four-Pack, $28 with coupon (was $50) Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Swivel Lounge Chairs, $924 (was $1,635) Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float, $14 with coupon (was $50) Wisteria Lane Furniture Conversation Sectional, $500 with coupon (was $600) Pool Blaster Max Cordless Pool Vacuum, $210 (was $291) Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor Side Table, $32 (was $58) Purple Leaf Outdoor Retractable Pergola, $455 with coupon (was $490) Best Amazon Fashion Deals Amazon Amazon is killing it in the fashion category this year, with tons of Prime Day markdowns on flowy dresses, comfortable bras, shoes, and more. Still on sale now, shoppers are loving the PrettyGarden Summer Floral Maxi Sundress (10 percent off) and shoe picks like the Bmjl Running Shorts, now 18 percent off. Tijn Polarized Sunglasses, $14 with coupon (was $18) Ekouaer Short Sleeve Pajamas Set, $28 (was $50) PrettyGarden Summer Floral Maxi Sundress, $46 (was $51) Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $36 (was $60) Adidas CloudFoam Pure Running Shoe, $50 (was $70) Tijin Round Unisex Blue Light Blocking Glasses, $12 (was $15) LouKeith Tennis Skirt, $22 (was $30) Joomra Pillow Slides, $24 (was $40) Ewedoos Exercise Dress, $33 with coupon (was $50) Bmjl Running Shorts, $27 (was $33) Buenos Ninos Jumpsuit, $28 with coupon (was $40) Hanes Long-sleeve Henley, $12 (originally $20) Best Amazon Beauty Deals Amazon Whether you prefer name brand skincare or shop drugstore makeup, Amazon is one of the top retailers for all things beauty and the post-Prime Day markdowns are not to be missed. Stock up on $12 sunscreen for the rest of the summer, grab the fan-favorite Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Eraser Concealer for just $9, or checkout skincare must-haves like face masks and moisturizers, up to 50 percent off. Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Continuous Spray Sunscreen, $12 with coupon (was $22) Grace & Stella Kiss Me Softly Berry Lip Mask, $10 (was $16) Avarelle Multi-Dart Pimple Patches, $14 (was $16) Grace & Stella Dead Sea Mud Mask, $20 (was $27) Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes, $8 (was $13) Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, $15 (was $25) Thayers Hydrating Toner, $10 (was $11) L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, $13 (was $16) Phyisicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, $14 (was $17) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Eraser Concealer, $9 (was $11) LIW pH Plex Conditioner, $20 (was $28) Ouai Leave-In Conditioner, $24 (was $30) d’Alba White Truffle First Aromatic Spray Serum, $28 with coupon (was $45) Avarelle Total Calming Toner Pads, $16 (was $18) Best Amazon Tech Deals Amazon Even if you’re not looking for a new phone or computer, tech is still one of the biggest Prime Day categories every year. Now that it’s over, prices are still dropping, however, and with such big discounts on smart home devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device and Arlo Pro 4 Camera 2-Cam, there has never been a better time to score markdowns on gadgets. Prices start at $35, with savings of up to 50 percent off. Rachio 3: 8 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller, $179 (was $230) EcoFlow River 2 Pro Portable Power Station, $499 (was $599) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $35 (was $50) Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Smart TV, $290 (was $450) Google Nest Smart Thermostat, $111 (was $130) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), $199 (was $250) Apple AirPods Max, $450 (was $549) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $196 (was $230) Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, $272 (was $350) Yaber Pro Y9 Projector, $160 (was $200) Yaber U5 Projector, $70 (was $120) HomeSoap Large Capacity UV Light Sanitizer and Charger, $100 (was $200) PhoneSoap 3 Sanitizer and Charger, $60 (was $80) Arlo Pro 4 Camera 2-Cam, $291 (was $380) Arlo Essential Wireless Video Video Doorbell + Essential Camera, $240 (was $330) Roku Streambar, $89 (was $130) Roku Express 4K+, $27 (was $40) Westinghouse 34-Inch Roku Smart TV, $210 (was $260) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 