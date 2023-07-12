13 Comfortable Bras With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings That Are on Sale This Amazon Prime Day, Up to 65% Off

The shopping event everyone has been waiting for is here!

It’s officially Amazon Prime Day, and if you’re looking to upgrade your bra assortment, now is the time to stock up while they’re discounted up to 65 percent off. Wireless, minimizing, seamless, and lightly-lined styles from brands like Bali, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Playtex, Warners, and more are marked down as low as $7.

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Bra Deals

The best-selling Vanity Fair Bra that conforms to your body is up to 56 percent off this Prime Day. The bra has secured more than 18,800 five-star ratings with shoppers saying it’s “the most comfortable bra ever” and helps provide “lots of lift and support.” Made with a nylon and spandex blend, the flexible material is soft on skin and its minimizing design helps smooth out any bulging. It also features adjustable straps and an underwire frame to help ensure the bra stays in place. Plus, the bra comes in 20 different colors, sets, and a number of sizes.

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

Bali’s popular wireless bra that provides all day coverage is 65 percent off. The seamless fit is smooth on skin and its stretchy fabric adapts right to your needed cup size. And you never have to worry about any slippage, as the bra remains secure with its adjustable hook and eye closure. It’s also perfect for summer days thanks to its breathable material that is “cool to the touch.” With more than 16,100 five-star ratings, it’s no surprise to see that the bra is a favored pick amongst shoppers who call it a “great, comfortable everyday bra.”

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Another highly-rated pick on sale is Warner’s Cloud Nine bra that shoppers say “literally feels like heaven.” The soft elastic blend fabric is effortlessly easy to wear and its lightly lined bottom provides support while still feeling comfortable for hours on-end. The popular bra naturally adds to your cup and body shape with its subtle outline, and it comes with straps that can be adjusted from the front for a simple fix. It’s available in 15 different colors and sizes.

Warner’s Cloud Nine Lightly Lined Bra

The best-selling Playtex 18 Hour Wireless Bra that fully covers, and comforts your chest and back is on sale, up to 65 percent off. Made with a microfiber material, the form-fitting bra is soft and stretchy on skin. It’s built to make sure you are supported in every area that a bra should look after, with full cups, adjustable straps, large side panels, and a non-slip design. More than 40,900 five-star ratings can confirm why shoppers “have worn this bra for years” and say it’s “superior to any other bra.”

Playtex 18-Hour Support Wireless Bra

Keep scrolling to see more comfortable bras on sale this Prime Day, or head on over to Amazon to browse for other deals available during the huge shopping event.

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Bra

Maidenform Comfort Underwire Bra

Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra

Fruit of the Loom Lightly Lined Bra

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra

Shapermint Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra

Warners Easy Does It Lightly Lined Bra

Maidenform Modern Demi Underwire Bra

Fruit of the Loom Fit for Me Cotton Unlined Bra