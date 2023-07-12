13 Comfortable Bras With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings That Are on Sale This Amazon Prime Day, Up to 65% Off

Popular deals start at just $7.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bra Deal Roundup PD Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

The shopping event everyone has been waiting for is here!

It’s officially Amazon Prime Day, and if you’re looking to upgrade your bra assortment, now is the time to stock up while they’re discounted up to 65 percent off. Wireless, minimizing, seamless, and lightly-lined styles from brands like Bali, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Playtex, Warners, and more are marked down as low as $7. 

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Bra Deals

The best-selling Vanity Fair Bra that conforms to your body is up to 56 percent off this Prime Day. The bra has secured more than 18,800 five-star ratings with shoppers saying it’s “the most comfortable bra ever” and helps provide “lots of lift and support.” Made with a nylon and spandex blend, the flexible material is soft on skin and its minimizing design helps smooth out any bulging. It also features adjustable straps and an underwire frame to help ensure the bra stays in place. Plus, the bra comes in 20 different colors, sets, and a number of sizes. 

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

Amazon Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

Amazon

Bali’s popular wireless bra that provides all day coverage is 65 percent off. The seamless fit is smooth on skin and its stretchy fabric adapts right to your needed cup size. And you never have to worry about any slippage, as the bra remains secure with its adjustable hook and eye closure. It’s also perfect for summer days thanks to its breathable material that is “cool to the touch.” With more than 16,100 five-star ratings, it’s no surprise to see that the bra is a favored pick amongst shoppers who call it a “great, comfortable everyday bra.” 

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon PD Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

Another highly-rated pick on sale is Warner’s Cloud Nine bra that shoppers say “literally feels like heaven.” The soft elastic blend fabric is effortlessly easy to wear and its lightly lined bottom provides support while still feeling comfortable for hours on-end. The popular bra naturally adds to your cup and body shape with its subtle outline, and it comes with straps that can be adjusted from the front for a simple fix. It’s available in 15 different colors and sizes. 

Warner’s Cloud Nine Lightly Lined Bra

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

The best-selling Playtex 18 Hour Wireless Bra that fully covers, and comforts your chest and back is on sale, up to 65 percent off. Made with a microfiber material, the form-fitting bra is soft and stretchy on skin. It’s built to make sure you are supported in every area that a bra should look after, with full cups, adjustable straps, large side panels, and a non-slip design. More than 40,900 five-star ratings can confirm why shoppers “have worn this bra for years” and say it’s “superior to any other bra.” 

Playtex 18-Hour Support Wireless Bra

Amazon Playtex Women's 18 Hour Comfort-Strap Wireless Bra

Amazon

Keep scrolling to see more comfortable bras on sale this Prime Day, or head on over to Amazon to browse for other deals available during the huge shopping event.

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Bra

Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Adjustable Skinny Strap Bralette Bra

Amazon

Maidenform Comfort Underwire Bra

Amazon PD Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Bra

Amazon

Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra

Amazon Prime Hanes Women's Invisible Embrace ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra

Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Lightly Lined Bra

Fruit of the Loom Women's Lightly Lined Wire-Free Bra

Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra

Amazon Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light, Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Shapermint Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra

Amazon PD SHAPERMINT Compression Wirefree High Support Bra

Amazon

Warners Easy Does It Lightly Lined Bra

Amazon PD Warner's Women's Easy Does ItÂ® Underarm-smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

Maidenform Modern Demi Underwire Bra

Amazon Prime Day Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit Underwire Bra

Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Fit for Me Cotton Unlined Bra

Amazon PD Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Unlined Underwire Bra

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Patio/Outdoor Furniture Roundup PD Tout
The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off
OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Produce Keeper
Storing Fruit? This Clever $15 Produce Container With Over 2,700 Five-Star Ratings Keeps Food Fresher, Longer
PD Laneige Lip Mask Tout
Snag the Fan-Favorite Laneige Lip Mask on Sale for 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day
Related Articles
Ditch Your Uncomfortable Bras for This $20 Prime Day Deal That Feels Barely-There Tout
Ditch Your Uncomfortable Bras for This $20 Prime Day Deal That Feels Barely-There
Amazon Prime Day Wireless Bra Tout
The Soft and Comfortable Wireless Bra That Feels ‘Better Than Wearing Pajamas’ Is 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Bra Roundup Tout
Shop Fast: These Best-Selling Wireless Bras Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day, Starting at $8
Comfy Bra One-Off PD Tout
The ‘Most Comfortable Bra’ From Maidenform Is 60% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
A model wearing one of the best bras for small busts on a two-toned pink background.
The 12 Best Bras for Small Busts of 2023
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 130 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 55 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Dress Deal Roundup PD Tout
Found: The Only Summer Dress Deals Worth Shopping on Amazon Prime Day
PD Fashion Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Thousands of Fashion Finds Ahead of Prime Day, And These Are the 30 Best Under $50
Walking Shoes Roundup PD Tout
These Shopper-Loved Walking Shoes Are Majorly Discounted Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Floatley Bra Review Tout
Our Editors Are Extremely Picky About Bras, but Finally Found a Comfy One They All Agree on—and It's on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Tout
These Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals From Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and More Are Up to 65% Off
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Pillows, Including This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pick That’s $100+ Off for Prime Day
Amazon Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra Tout
Even ‘Super Picky’ Shoppers Love This Supportive and Comfy Underwire Bra That’s Up to 60% Off
A collage of the best sports bras on a blue background.
The 13 Best Sports Bras of 2023