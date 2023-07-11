Home Decorating Outdoor Living The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off Find lounge seats, dining tables, and recliners all on sale. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 05:30AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Outdoor Conversation Furniture Deals Best Prime Day Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Best Prime Day Outdoor Lounge Furniture Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Hooray, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here and delivering all the best deals happening this summer. Period. Amazon’s big shopping event, which is taking place today and tomorrow, is arguably bigger than ever with sales on time-saving cleaning gadgets, stylish home decor, and furniture. And if you’re looking to outfit your backyard with the best products at a steep discount, you’ve got to check out these Amazon Prime Day outdoor furniture deals now. During the two-day sale, you’ll find major markdowns on comfortable chairs, wicker dining sets, and cute conversation pieces—all perfect for the summer. There are several from top name brands, too. Think Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight Home, Serwall, Walker Edison, Crosley Furniture, and more. Even better? These outdoor patio furniture picks are all on sale up to 64 percent off right now. I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day Although Amazon Prime Day is technically for members, don’t fret! Many of the deals are up for grabs regardless. But if you want to get access to additional, exclusive sales, complementary two-day shipping, and more, consider signing up for a free 30-day trial now. And what’s better than getting these patio furniture pieces to your front door STAT? Nothing… except maybe lounging in them all summer long. Amazon Buy on Amazon $1071 $458 Best Prime Day Outdoor Conversation Furniture Deals Whether you have guests over or are spending quality time with your partner, these outdoor conversation furniture pieces need to be on your radar. You’ll find outdoor sets that seat two to three people like this now-$95 wicker set or this wooden conversation set that happens to be 57 percent off now. You’ll also find chat sets that also come with a loveseat in tow, like this stylish pick from Christopher Knight Home that’s currently $115 off. Greesum Three-Piece Wicker Conversation Set, $95 (was $120) Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Metal Outdoor Chair, $80 (was $149) Walker Edison Vincent Four-Piece Outdoor Patio Chat Set, $418 (was $839) Safavieh Outdoor Conversation Patio Set, $458 (was $1,071) Prohiker Three-Piece Patio Rattan Conversation Set, $130 (was $179) Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor 12-Inch Iron Side Table, $32 (was $58) Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Sofa Set, $419 (was $515) Greesum Three-Piece Outdoor Chat Chair Set, $140 (was $160) Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wicker Club Chair Set, $172 (was $215) East Oak Breezeway Patio Furniture Set, $270 with coupon (was $330) Christopher Knight Home Daisy Outdoor Club Chair Set, $371 (was $521) Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $170 Best Prime Day Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Summer calls for dining alfresco, and these outdoor dining tables, chairs, and sets make it easy. During Amazon Prime Day, you’ll find cute bistro sets ideal for two, bar table sets, and outdoor benches all at a steep discount. Plus, discover dining table and chair sets that can seat the whole family, like this five-piece acacia wood option or this stylish wicker set that comes with comfortable cushions. Christopher Knight Vincent Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $524 (was $1,005) Grand patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set, $110 with coupon (was $160) Yitahome Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $390 (was $460) Ashley Furniture Town Wood Outdoor Counter Table Set, $316 (was $568) Nuu Garden Cast Aluminum Patio Bistro Set, $170 (was $200) Flash Furniture Metal Outdoor Bar Stool, $46 (was $83) Crosley Furniture Three-Piece Bradenton Outdoor Wicker Bar Set, $775 (was $1,569) Christopher Knight Home Salla Wood Dining Set, $527 (was $829) Walker Edison Dominica Outdoor Dining Table and Bench Set, $348 (was $645) Hanover Montclair Five-Piece Patio Dining Set with Swivel Chairs, $770 (was $999) Amazon Buy on Amazon $561 $358 Best Prime Day Outdoor Lounge Furniture Deals The best remedy after a long day is relaxing out on the back porch, ideally on these comfortable lounge chairs. Adirondack chairs, rockers, and sectional sofas are all part of the deal—up to 64 percent off. Plus, find lounge chairs ideal for reading, sunbathing, or drying off after a dip, like this colorful lounger or this wicker chair set from Christopher Knight. And don’t be surprised if you fall asleep in this reclined chair that’s equal parts stylish and comfortable. Ashley Furniture Sundown Treasure Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $167 (was $256) Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair, $132 (was $360) Christopher Knight Home Salem Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge Set, $410 (was $599) Sunvivi Outdoor Seven-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set, $620 (was $800) Shine Company Inc. Vermont Porch Rocker, $118 (was $250) Ashley Furniture Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair, $276 (was $568) Amazon Basics Zero-Gravity Chair Set, $99 (was $150) Serwall Patio Lounge Chair, $180 (was $300) Sunjoy Cuddle Outdoor Wicker Egg Chair, $397 (was $555) Ashley Furniture Crystal Cave Nuvella Outdoor Lounge Chair Set, $358 (was $561) Greesum Three-Piece Wicker Conversation Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $95 Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Sofa Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $515 $419 East Oak Breezeway Patio Furniture Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $330 $270 Christopher Knight Vincent Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $1005 $524 Ashley Furniture Town Wood Outdoor Counter Table Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $568 $316 Hanover Montclair Five-Piece Patio Dining Set with Swivel Chairs Amazon Buy on Amazon $999 $770 Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair Amazon Buy on Amazon $360 $132 Sunvivi Outdoor Seven-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $800 $620 Christopher Knight Home Salem Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $599 $410 Serwall Patio Lounge Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $300 $180 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 100 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Prime Day The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day