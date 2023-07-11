The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off

Hooray, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here and delivering all the best deals happening this summer. Period.

Amazon’s big shopping event, which is taking place today and tomorrow, is arguably bigger than ever with sales on time-saving cleaning gadgets, stylish home decor, and furniture. And if you’re looking to outfit your backyard with the best products at a steep discount, you’ve got to check out these Amazon Prime Day outdoor furniture deals now.

During the two-day sale, you’ll find major markdowns on comfortable chairs, wicker dining sets, and cute conversation pieces—all perfect for the summer. There are several from top name brands, too. Think Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight Home, Serwall, Walker Edison, Crosley Furniture, and more. Even better? These outdoor patio furniture picks are all on sale up to 64 percent off right now.

Although Amazon Prime Day is technically for members, don’t fret! Many of the deals are up for grabs regardless. But if you want to get access to additional, exclusive sales, complementary two-day shipping, and more, consider signing up for a free 30-day trial now. And what’s better than getting these patio furniture pieces to your front door STAT? Nothing… except maybe lounging in them all summer long.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Conversation Furniture Deals

Whether you have guests over or are spending quality time with your partner, these outdoor conversation furniture pieces need to be on your radar. You’ll find outdoor sets that seat two to three people like this now-$95 wicker set or this wooden conversation set that happens to be 57 percent off now. You’ll also find chat sets that also come with a loveseat in tow, like this stylish pick from Christopher Knight Home that’s currently $115 off.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals

Summer calls for dining alfresco, and these outdoor dining tables, chairs, and sets make it easy. During Amazon Prime Day, you’ll find cute bistro sets ideal for two, bar table sets, and outdoor benches all at a steep discount. Plus, discover dining table and chair sets that can seat the whole family, like this five-piece acacia wood option or this stylish wicker set that comes with comfortable cushions.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Lounge Furniture Deals

The best remedy after a long day is relaxing out on the back porch, ideally on these comfortable lounge chairs. Adirondack chairs, rockers, and sectional sofas are all part of the deal—up to 64 percent off. Plus, find lounge chairs ideal for reading, sunbathing, or drying off after a dip, like this colorful lounger or this wicker chair set from Christopher Knight. And don’t be surprised if you fall asleep in this reclined chair that’s equal parts stylish and comfortable.

Greesum Three-Piece Wicker Conversation Set

Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Sofa Set

East Oak Breezeway Patio Furniture Set

Christopher Knight Vincent Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Ashley Furniture Town Wood Outdoor Counter Table Set

Hanover Montclair Five-Piece Patio Dining Set with Swivel Chairs

Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair

Sunvivi Outdoor Seven-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set

Christopher Knight Home Salem Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge Set

Serwall Patio Lounge Chair