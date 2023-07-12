Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Found: The Only Summer Dress Deals Worth Shopping on Amazon Prime Day Save up to 57 percent on floral pieces, maxi styles, and wedding guest dresses. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Maxi Dress Deals Best Prime Day Midi Dress Deals Best Prime Day Mini Dress Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Give your summer wardrobe a much-needed refresh now that tons of dresses are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It’s true: Amazon Prime Day is still going strong on Day 2, delivering the best fashion deals of the summer. Of course, that includes stylish dresses of all colors, styles, and lengths. During the sale, you can find stellar prices on maxi dresses and wrap dresses as well as options to wear to the office and weddings—all discounted by up to 57 percent. Prime Day promises hundreds of thousands of deals, so it’s understandable to feel a little overwhelmed. Not sure where to start? The list below is a good starting point featuring the best picks at the best prices. Plus, most of these dress deals have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who love them, so you know they’re well worth the buy. The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off Just keep in mind that some of these markdowns are exclusive deals for Prime members, so if you want to score the steep discount—plus complimentary two-day shipping and Prime Video—sign up for a free 30-day trial membership now. Trust us, you’ll want these summer dresses delivered to your home ASAP. Best Prime Day Maxi Dress Deals Amazon Maxi dresses are here to stay for summer, and prices on these styles will make you want to wear them on repeat all season long. Casual options like long T-shirt dresses and beachy lace-trimmed options can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Psst, they’re also great to bring on vacation for sightseeing tours or dinner at the resort. However, if you want something a little more elegant, like say, to wear to a wedding, there are several fancier options, too. A few top picks include this expensive-looking floral maxi and this long halter dress that’s on sale and has an additional coupon. Zesica Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $38 with coupon (was $64) Anrabess Loose Wrap Maxi Dress, $48 (was $61) PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $48 (was $61) Kirundo Sleeveless Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $47 (was $60) Zesica Casual Flutter-Sleeve Flowy Maxi Dress, $34 with coupon (was $52) Anrabess Criss-Cross Split Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets, $35 (was $43) VintageClothing Floral Button Maxi Dress, $24 (was $50) Grecerelle Casual Loose Split Maxi Dress with Pockets, from $20 (was $46) Zesica Bohemian Strapless Beach Maxi Dress, $49 with coupon (was $65) Styleword Cold-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress with Pockets, $35 with coupon (was $51) Auselily Casual T-Shirt Maxi Dress with Pockets, $36 with coupon (was $53) PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Ruffle Hem Floral Maxi Dress, $34 with coupon (was $51) Anrabess Deep V-Neck Pleated Evening Maxi Dress, $50 (was $71) Best Prime Day Midi Dress Deals Amazon Think of midi dresses as a shorter, sometimes more casual version of the maxi. But truly, these dresses are just another excuse to wear more fun, flirty outfits this summer—especially when there are discounts on puffed-sleeve options, sleeveless picks, and off-the-shoulder numbers. Take for example this cocktail midi dress that looks high-end but is just $50, or this popular on-sale pick that has thousands of five-star ratings and comes in 19 floral colors. And the puffed-sleeve look is perfect for the summer, featured with this tiered midi dress that can be worn on or off the shoulder for versatility. Amazon Essentials Relaxed Button-Down Belted Shirt Dress, $25 (was $33) Zesica Casual Flutter Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress, $43 with coupon (was $59) Ouges Summer Spaghetti Strap Dress with Pockets, $20 (was $40) Zesica Puff-Sleeve High-Waist Flowy Midi Dress, $30 (was $44) Ecowish Cocktail Ruffle Cap Sleeve A-Line Midi Dress, $50 (was $56) Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Cocktail Midi Dress, $28 (was $50) Brovave Striped Collar Midi Shirt Dress, $34 with coupon (was $44) Zesica Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Gingham Midi Dress, $30 (was $49) Grecerelle Wrap V-Neck Dress, $36 (was $46) Molerani Casual Sleeveless Swing Midi Dress with Pockets, $32 (was $40) Anrabess Sleeveless Swing Tiered Midi Dress with Pockets, $37 (was $46) PrettyGarden Floral Short-Sleeve Swing Dress, $41 (was $51) Btfbm One-Shoulder Smocked Floral Midi Dress, $46 (was $54) Best Prime Day Mini Dress Deals Amazon There are also tons of Prime Day sales on mini dresses that are great for everything from brunch dates to a night on the town. Below, you’ll find deals on both flowy and fitted options, like this popular ruched tank dress that’s beloved by more than 7,600 shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating. It has this pretty overlay design that gives it a flattering appearance, per reviewers. This other mini dress has an elegant appearance thanks to its ruffle hemline, silky-looking material, and tie-waist belt. It’s no wonder people wear it to weddings! The mini dress comes in 33 colors and patterns, and it’s even available in long-sleeved options. Lillusory Casual Tie-Waist Ruched Mini Dress, $34 (was $50) Dokotoo Square-Neck Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle Dress, $34 (was $50) Zattcas Smocked V-Neck Swiss Dot Babydoll Mini Dress, $40 (was $46) PrettyGarden Tie V-Neck Ruffle Mini Skater Dress, $28 (was $46) Zesica Spaghetti Strap Swing Mini Dress, $40 with coupon (was $49) Exlura Tie-Back Lantern-Sleeve Mini Dress, $40 (was $62) Leani Bohemian Short-Sleeve Beach Mini Dress, $32 with coupon (was $40) Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress, $31 with coupon (was $50) Wenrine Mesh Long-Sleeve Ruched Cocktail Mini Dress, $40 (was $53) Chang Yun Chiffon Halter Ruffle Mini Dress, $44 (was $50) Exlura Lantern-Sleeve Tie Back Off-Shoulder Mini Dress, $40 (was $59) Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $36 with coupon (was $52) Want to get a better look at what dress sales are happening right now for Amazon Prime Day? Take a peek at the deals below while they’re all seriously marked down—up to 57 percent off. 