Found: The Only Summer Dress Deals Worth Shopping on Amazon Prime Day

Give your summer wardrobe a much-needed refresh now that tons of dresses are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023

It’s true: Amazon Prime Day is still going strong on Day 2, delivering the best fashion deals of the summer. Of course, that includes stylish dresses of all colors, styles, and lengths. During the sale, you can find stellar prices on maxi dresses and wrap dresses as well as options to wear to the office and weddings—all discounted by up to 57 percent. 

Prime Day promises hundreds of thousands of deals, so it’s understandable to feel a little overwhelmed. Not sure where to start? The list below is a good starting point featuring the best picks at the best prices. Plus, most of these dress deals have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who love them, so you know they’re well worth the buy. 

Just keep in mind that some of these markdowns are exclusive deals for Prime members, so if you want to score the steep discount—plus complimentary two-day shipping and Prime Video—sign up for a free 30-day trial membership now. Trust us, you’ll want these summer dresses delivered to your home ASAP.

Best Prime Day Maxi Dress Deals

Amazon VintageClothing Women's Floral Print Maxi Dresses Boho Button Up Split Beach Party Dress

Amazon

Maxi dresses are here to stay for summer, and prices on these styles will make you want to wear them on repeat all season long. Casual options like long T-shirt dresses and beachy lace-trimmed options can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Psst, they’re also great to bring on vacation for sightseeing tours or dinner at the resort. However, if you want something a little more elegant, like say, to wear to a wedding, there are several fancier options, too. A few top picks include this expensive-looking floral maxi and this long halter dress that’s on sale and has an additional coupon. 

Best Prime Day Midi Dress Deals

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Crewneck Swing Sundress Fit & Flare Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Think of midi dresses as a shorter, sometimes more casual version of the maxi. But truly, these dresses are just another excuse to wear more fun, flirty outfits this summer—especially when there are discounts on puffed-sleeve options, sleeveless picks, and off-the-shoulder numbers. Take for example this cocktail midi dress that looks high-end but is just $50, or this popular on-sale pick that has thousands of five-star ratings and comes in 19 floral colors. And the puffed-sleeve look is perfect for the summer, featured with this tiered midi dress that can be worn on or off the shoulder for versatility. 

Best Prime Day Mini Dress Deals

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Boho Dress Casual Short Sleeve Tie V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Skater Dresses

Amazon

There are also tons of Prime Day sales on mini dresses that are great for everything from brunch dates to a night on the town. Below, you’ll find deals on both flowy and fitted options, like this popular ruched tank dress that’s beloved by more than 7,600 shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating. It has this pretty overlay design that gives it a flattering appearance, per reviewers. This other mini dress has an elegant appearance thanks to its ruffle hemline, silky-looking material, and tie-waist belt. It’s no wonder people wear it to weddings! The mini dress comes in 33 colors and patterns, and it’s even available in long-sleeved options.  

Want to get a better look at what dress sales are happening right now for Amazon Prime Day? Take a peek at the deals below while they’re all seriously marked down—up to 57 percent off. 

Anrabess Loose Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress

Amazon

PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Ruffle Hem Floral Maxi Dress

Amazon PD PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Dress

Amazon

Exlura Tie-Back Lantern-Sleeve Mini Dress

Amazon PD EXLURA Women Tie Back Wedding Guest Dresses

Amazon

Zesica Puff-Sleeve High-Waist Flowy Midi Dress

Amazon PD ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Square Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

Ouges Summer Spaghetti Strap Dress with Pockets

Amazon PD OUGES Women's Summer Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Floral Short Party Dress

Amazon

Lillusory Casual Tie-Waist Ruched Mini Dress 

Amazon PD LILLUSORY Women's Casual Sleeveless Bodycon Beach Tank Ruched Mini Dresses

Amazon

Brovave Striped Collar Midi Shirt Dress

Amazon PD BROVAVE Womens 2023 Summer Sleeveless Shirt Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Criss-Cross Split Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon PD ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Sundress

Amazon

Dokotoo Square-Neck Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle Dress

Amazon PD Dokotoo Womens Summer Dresses

Amazon
