Shopping Prime Day I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Prime Day Almost everything is under $45. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern Prime Day, one of the biggest sales of the year, is underway, and as a shopping editor, I’m not missing out on this chance to save. Amazon’s Prime Day sale contains thousands of deals that can help you save up to 75 percent on popular products, like Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, and Le Creuset cookware. As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I know it’s a great time to score savings on pricier investments and everyday items that I go through quickly. Here’s everything that I’m buying this year—and almost everything is under $45. Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (was $13) Levoit H13 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $85 (was $100) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $34) Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags Six-Pack, $40 (was $44) OxiClean White Revive Laundry Stain Remover, $9 (was $11) Casekoo Clear MagSafe Ring Holder iPhone Case, $33 with coupon (was $35) CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Workout Leggings, $20 (was $28) Amicoson Pickleball Paddles Set of Four, $32 (was $40) Zesica Floral Print Smocked High Waist Maxi Dress, $44 with coupon (was $52) Levoit’s H13 True HEPA filter air purifier is the one thing I’m splurging on this Prime Day. After experiencing unhealthy air quality over the last few weeks, I’m using Amazon’s annual sale as a chance to snag a top-rated air purifier for less. My brother, a California resident who has to cope with smoky air from wildfires every year, recommended this one for its efficiency, sleek look, and overall value. I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far Levoit H13 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $85 The Levoit gadget is Amazon’s best-selling air purifier overall, and it’s racked up 73,000 five-star ratings from owners. It comes with a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that removes dust, dirt, dander, and pollen from the air while its toxin absorber and smoke remover filters trap smog, airborne chemicals, and smoke. Reviewers say it’s quiet, minimalist (so it easily blends in with your decor), and doesn’t take up a ton of space. And while this Prime Day deal lasts, it’s going for $85. Besides pricer items, I always use big sales like this as a chance to stock and save on items I go through quickly or use all the time, like my favorite L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise mascara and my go-to laundry helper: OxiClean’s white revive laundry stain remover. Spacesaver’s vacuum storage bags are another Amazon find that I use all the time, so I’m grabbing a few more while they’re discounted. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $7 OxiClean White Revive Laundry Stain Remover Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $9 Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags Six-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $40 I’m also eyeing a set of pickleball paddles so I can finally get in on the newly popular sport. This affordable set from Amicoson won’t blow my budget and has everything I need to get started playing with friends. Reviewers say these paddles are great for beginners and lightweight, ensuring I can bring them on trips this summer. Amicoson Pickleball Paddles Set of Four Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $31 And these markdowns are just the start. There are dozens of Amazon finds that I use almost every day, like my beloved Sweese bowl and plate hybrid “blates,” that are on sale for Prime Day. Browse editor-loved deals below or head to Amazon’s Prime Day hub to discover more. Once the two-day sale is over, the prices will go back up. More Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals Sweese Pasta Bowl Set, $27 with coupon (was $40) Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $199 (was $249) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $350 (was $395) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Fry Pan, $76 (was $85) Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set, $38 with coupon (was $40) Sharecook Matte Gold Silverware Set, $26 (was $32) Kitchellence Three-Stage Knife Sharpener, $16 (was $30) PrettyGarden Chiffon Button Down Blouse, $33 (was $41) Holikme Drill Scrubbing Brush Set, $7 (was $13) Kizen Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer, $18 (was $30) YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Cabinet Organizer, $18 (was $25) YouCopia Lazy Susan Cabinet Organizer, $21 (was $30) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $20 Casekoo Clear MagSafe Ring Holder iPhone Case Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $33 CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Workout Leggings Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $20 Zesica Floral Print Smocked High Waist Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $44 Sweese Pasta Bowl Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $27 Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $199 Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $395 $350 Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Fry Pan Amazon Buy on Amazon $85 $76 Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $38 Sharecook Matte Gold Silverware Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $26 Kitchellence Three-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $16 PrettyGarden Chiffon Button Down Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $33 Holikme Drill Scrubbing Brush Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $7 Kizen Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $18 YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Cabinet Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $18 YouCopia Lazy Susan Cabinet Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $21 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 100 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day