I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Prime Day

Prime Day, one of the biggest sales of the year, is underway, and as a shopping editor, I’m not missing out on this chance to save.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale contains thousands of deals that can help you save up to 75 percent on popular products, like Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, and Le Creuset cookware. As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I know it’s a great time to score savings on pricier investments and everyday items that I go through quickly. Here’s everything that I’m buying this year—and almost everything is under $45.

Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals

Levoit’s H13 True HEPA filter air purifier is the one thing I’m splurging on this Prime Day. After experiencing unhealthy air quality over the last few weeks, I’m using Amazon’s annual sale as a chance to snag a top-rated air purifier for less. My brother, a California resident who has to cope with smoky air from wildfires every year, recommended this one for its efficiency, sleek look, and overall value.

Levoit H13 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier

The Levoit gadget is Amazon’s best-selling air purifier overall, and it’s racked up 73,000 five-star ratings from owners. It comes with a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that removes dust, dirt, dander, and pollen from the air while its toxin absorber and smoke remover filters trap smog, airborne chemicals, and smoke. Reviewers say it’s quiet, minimalist (so it easily blends in with your decor), and doesn’t take up a ton of space. And while this Prime Day deal lasts, it’s going for $85.

Besides pricer items, I always use big sales like this as a chance to stock and save on items I go through quickly or use all the time, like my favorite L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise mascara and my go-to laundry helper: OxiClean’s white revive laundry stain remover. Spacesaver’s vacuum storage bags are another Amazon find that I use all the time, so I’m grabbing a few more while they’re discounted.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack

OxiClean White Revive Laundry Stain Remover

Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags Six-Pack

I’m also eyeing a set of pickleball paddles so I can finally get in on the newly popular sport. This affordable set from Amicoson won’t blow my budget and has everything I need to get started playing with friends. Reviewers say these paddles are great for beginners and lightweight, ensuring I can bring them on trips this summer.

Amicoson Pickleball Paddles Set of Four

And these markdowns are just the start. There are dozens of Amazon finds that I use almost every day, like my beloved Sweese bowl and plate hybrid “blates,” that are on sale for Prime Day. Browse editor-loved deals below or head to Amazon’s Prime Day hub to discover more. Once the two-day sale is over, the prices will go back up.

More Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Casekoo Clear MagSafe Ring Holder iPhone Case

CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Workout Leggings

Zesica Floral Print Smocked High Waist Maxi Dress

Sweese Pasta Bowl Set

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation)

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Fry Pan

Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set

Sharecook Matte Gold Silverware Set

Kitchellence Three-Stage Knife Sharpener

PrettyGarden Chiffon Button Down Blouse

Holikme Drill Scrubbing Brush Set

Kizen Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Cabinet Organizer

YouCopia Lazy Susan Cabinet Organizer