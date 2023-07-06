Home Cleaning Clever Home Finds From Bissell, Snuggle Pedic, Rubbermaid, and More Are Up to 53% Off Before Amazon Prime Day Prices start at just $8 for a limited time. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez There’s nothing better than finding clever home pieces that make storing, cleaning, and overall living that much easier. But actually uncovering those nifty items isn’t always easy. Not to worry—we did the hard work for you and discovered space-saving and dual-purpose essentials that also happen to be on sale right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And the discounts? They’re up to 53 percent off. If you haven’t heard, Prime Day 2023 kicks off on July 11 and 12, which is just in a couple of days! But whoever said you have to wait until next week is sorely mistaken. There are already early Prime Day deals happening as we speak on everything for the home, kitchen, closet, and patio, and beyond. And these clever home finds from top brands like Bissell, Snuggle-Pedic, and Rubbermaid are just a preview of what’s to come during Amazon’s massive two-day sale. Early Prime Day Clever Home Deals Bissell PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $130 (was $186) Syntus 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer, $18 with coupon (was $34) Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, $8 with coupon (was $13) Moralive Space-Saving Stacker Closet Hangers, $30 (was $36) NuLoom Brielle Machine Washable Area Rug, $80 (was $140) Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber, $18 (was $20) Safavieh Outdoor Living Arvin Five-Piece Dining Set, $326 (was $689) Modern Home Narrow Sliding Storage Organizer Rack, $30 (was $60) Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow, $43 (was $55) Storage Maniac Four-Section Laundry Sorter, $40 (was $54) Huggiecart Under Sink Organizer, $18 (was $40) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $25 with coupon (was $40) You’ll Never Believe How Many Stylish Farmhouse Decor Pieces Are on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 67% Off Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $18 Cleaning your home shouldn’t feel like a workout, and with the Rubbermaid power scrubber, it won’t be. Instead of using all that elbow grease, this clever device has a durable brush head that spins itself in a rotating motion to clean bathroom tiles, stained grout, and fixtures. You can use it in continuous mode for consistent cleaning or on pulse for heavy-duty messes. And the best-seller is on sale right now for $18. Moralive Space-Saving Stacker Closet Hangers Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $30 If you want to make more room in your closet, you’ve got to consider these neat hangers. The pack comes with four stacker hangers, each one with seven hooks to hold multiple items at once. And when you’ve filled up each spot, the hanger can be stored vertically, taking up less space on the closet rod. This set has more than 1,900 five-star ratings from people who love the consolidating design and high-end look. NuLoom Brielle Machine Washable Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $80 Another clever pick? This stylish area rug that can actually be washed in a pinch. The low-pile rug is thin enough to be cleaned in your washing machine—just be sure to choose the cold water setting and air-dry for the best results. This pick has a vintage-looking appearance and is available in three interesting colors to accommodate the decor you have at home. There are tons of other clever home finds on sale before Amazon Prime Day. Shop these early Prime Day deals below while they’re still marked down. Bissell PowerFresh All-In-One Vacuum and Steam Mop Amazon Buy on Amazon $186 $130 Syntus 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $18 Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $8 Safavieh Outdoor Living Arvin Five-Piece Dining Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $689 $326 Modern Home Narrow Sliding Storage Organizer Rack Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $30 Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $43 Storage Maniac Four-Section Laundry Sorter Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 $40 Huggiecart Under Sink Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $18 Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $25 