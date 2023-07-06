Clever Home Finds From Bissell, Snuggle Pedic, Rubbermaid, and More Are Up to 53% Off Before Amazon Prime Day

Prices start at just $8 for a limited time.

Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 6, 2023 05:00AM EDT

There’s nothing better than finding clever home pieces that make storing, cleaning, and overall living that much easier. But actually uncovering those nifty items isn’t always easy. Not to worry—we did the hard work for you and discovered space-saving and dual-purpose essentials that also happen to be on sale right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And the discounts? They’re up to 53 percent off. 

If you haven’t heard, Prime Day 2023 kicks off on July 11 and 12, which is just in a couple of days! But whoever said you have to wait until next week is sorely mistaken. There are already early Prime Day deals happening as we speak on everything for the home, kitchen, closet, and patio, and beyond. And these clever home finds from top brands like Bissell, Snuggle-Pedic, and Rubbermaid are just a preview of what’s to come during Amazon’s massive two-day sale. 

 Early Prime Day Clever Home Deals

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Amazon

Cleaning your home shouldn’t feel like a workout, and with the Rubbermaid power scrubber, it won’t be. Instead of using all that elbow grease, this clever device has a durable brush head that spins itself in a rotating motion to clean bathroom tiles, stained grout, and fixtures. You can use it in continuous mode for consistent cleaning or on pulse for heavy-duty messes. And the best-seller is on sale right now for $18.  

Moralive Space-Saving Stacker Closet Hangers

Amazon MORALVE Space Saving Hangers for Closet Organizer

Amazon

If you want to make more room in your closet, you’ve got to consider these neat hangers. The pack comes with four stacker hangers, each one with seven hooks to hold multiple items at once. And when you’ve filled up each spot, the hanger can be stored vertically, taking up less space on the closet rod. This set has more than 1,900 five-star ratings from people who love the consolidating design and high-end look. 

NuLoom Brielle Machine Washable Area Rug

NuLoom Brielle Machine Washable Vintage Medallion Area Rug

Amazon

Another clever pick? This stylish area rug that can actually be washed in a pinch. The low-pile rug is thin enough to be cleaned in your washing machine—just be sure to choose the cold water setting and air-dry for the best results. This pick has a vintage-looking appearance and is available in three interesting colors to accommodate the decor you have at home. 

There are tons of other clever home finds on sale before Amazon Prime Day. Shop these early Prime Day deals below while they’re still marked down. 

Bissell PowerFresh All-In-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

Bissell, 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam

Amazon

Syntus 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer

Amazon Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer

Amazon

Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack

Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Kitchen Rolling Dish Drainer

Amazon

Safavieh Outdoor Living Arvin Five-Piece Dining Set

Safavieh Outdoor Living Collection Arvin 5-Piece Dining Set

Amazon

Modern Home Narrow Sliding Storage Organizer Rack

Amazon Modern Home Narrow Sliding Storage Organizer Rack

Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow

Snuggle-pedic-adjustable-cooling-shredded-memory-foam-pillow

Amazon

Storage Maniac Four-Section Laundry Sorter

Amazon STORAGE MANIAC Laundry Sorter 4 Section, Laundry Hamper with Wheels

Amazon

Huggiecart Under Sink Organizer

Huggiecart Under Sink Organizers

Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Amazon
