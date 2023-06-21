Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details

This is not a drill: Amazon Prime Day is back again and the expectations are high. Details of the massive 2023 shopping event have quietly been released today. A few key takeaways include the official sale dates, which will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. That’s right, you get two whole days to shop. And the deals? Yep, they’re even better than before.

And here’s the best part: You technically don’t have to wait until July 11 and 12 to save because Amazon is dropping early deals already. Yes, you read that right. And lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best early Prime Day deals happening right this second below to whet your appetite.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Right Now

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is considered one the retailer’s biggest shopping events to date with deals on everything you need for your home, kitchen, and beyond. The huge sale originally started as a one-day event back in 2015, but has since expanded to two full days. And with it comes the lowest prices on almost everything online from the best brands on the market. Amazon Prime Day happens just once a year and generally starts at 12:01 a.m. PT for Day 1 and goes until 11:59 p.m. PT on Day 2.

When Is Prime Day This Year?

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2023 is set for Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. The big summer sale happens around the same time every year as a way to celebrate Amazon’s birthday… only we get in on the goodies! The majorly discounted deals will span the two days, although, there’s no rule why you can’t start shopping already. In fact, some brands are already marking down items to Prime Day-worthy prices. Those sales can be found in Amazon’s under-the-radar Gold Box Deals Hub.

How Often Is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day happens just once a year, typically in July. The only exception was during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, which pushed the Prime Day sale several months back. Since then, Amazon has launched its first ever Prime Early Access Sale (PEAS), which took place in October 2022. But the official Prime Day event? That’s once a year!

Is Prime Day Only for Prime Members?

No, anyone can score massive deals during Amazon Prime Day. During the two-day event, you’ll find markdowns across categories, but (!!) Prime members will receive additional perks and can take advantage of steeper, exclusive discounts. Plus, with a Prime membership, you’ll receive included two-day shipping, Prime Video access, and more. To get in on the top-tier deals and benefits, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial now.

What Will Be on Sale During Prime Day?

You guessed it—nearly everything! No stone will be unturned when it comes to deals happening this Amazon Prime Day. While there’s no official release of what items will be discounted, you can bet that items like outdoor patio furniture, cleaning gadgets, cute fashion staples, electronics, and more will see major markdowns. And based on bargains we’ve covered on past Prime Day events, there are sure to be a few popular brands on sale during the major event, too. We’re predicting that there will be sales on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, Apple AirPods, Keurig coffee makers, Le Creuset cookware, Kate Spade bags, and Ashley Furniture pieces—just to name a few.

And the great thing is Amazon is already dropping deals ahead of the big day. And yes, you can start shopping on-sale picks right this second.

We found steals on stylish T-shirt dresses and cute, flowy maxis that have thousands of five star ratings as well as comfy Bali lace bralettes that have a barely-there feel and are up to 55 percent off. You’ll also discover tech deals on top brands like these Apple AirPods that are just $99 right now and this Bissell HEPA air purifier that’s as stylish as your decor. Plus, cleaning essentials like this Roomba robot vacuum and mop duo is $200 off, meanwhile, Dyson’s cordless pet vacuum cleaner that sucks up animal hair and dirt like a champ is also marked down. Shop ‘em below!

