The Best Air Purifier We Tested Is Still on Sale for Prime Day—Plus 4 More Air Purifier Deals Up to $150 Off

Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends tonight, but there are still thousands of deals worth taking advantage of—and some of the best discounts we’ve seen are on our tried-and-tested Real Simple Selects products. In fact, several of the best air purifiers we tested—including our best overall pick—are on sale.

Out of the 66 air purifiers that we tested, the Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier was by far our favorite—and it’s $33 less than usual right now. In our tests, we found that it was the most effective at filtering all kinds of particles in the air, including smoke, pet hair, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

It achieves this level of efficiency with three different types of filters: a pre-filter that captures large debris (such as dust and fur), a HEPA filter that captures 99.97 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, and an activated carbon filter that removes odors from the air.

Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon

We also love how quiet this Levoit air purifier is. It has a sleep mode that activates the quiet settings and dims (or shuts off) the display—a feature that’s especially helpful for light sleepers. The auto mode will monitor air quality and adjust the settings as needed, so it’s pretty hands-off. The air purifier is also packed with convenient smart features. You can connect it to WiFi so you can control it from a smartphone app, or devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

This versatile pick is designed for spaces up to 403 square feet, where it can filter the air five times per hour. It’ll still work in larger rooms, but note that it’ll be less effective. (The brand claims it’ll filter the air in a 1,980-square-foot space one time per hour.) It weighs just over 14 pounds, though it’s lightweight enough that you can carry it to another room via the handles, if needed.

Keep in mind that you need a Prime membership to score the Levoit air purifier on sale. But if you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of the discounts right away (plus other perks, like free two-day shipping).

Below, you’ll find discounts on more of the best air purifiers we tested—just make sure you shop before Prime Day ends tonight, July 12 at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST).

Winix 4-Stage True HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon

If you have shedding pets, we can’t recommend the Winix 4-Stage True HEPA Air Purifier enough. In our evaluations, this air purifier’s fine mesh pre-filter continuously sucked in and trapped hair from our testing area. And after running the air purifier for just 30 minutes, the washable pre-filter was full of hair that would’ve been otherwise floating around the room! Since it’s 25 percent off right now, you can save $50 today, as long as you’re a Prime member.

Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07

Amazon

The Dyson Purifier Cool doubles as a fan, which helps justify its higher price point. Right now, it’s an impressive $150 off, making this pick a bit less of a splurge. The HEPA and activated carbon filters worked wonders at removing smoke and other contaminants from the air in our testing, and there are 10 different fan speeds to choose from so you can adjust the airflow to your preferences. It’s also WiFi connected and can be paired with an app if you’d rather ditch the included remote.

Aroeve Air Purifier

Amazon

Thanks to a double discount for Prime Day, our favorite air purifier for dust costs less than $100 with the clickable coupon. The Aroeve Air Purifier stood out in our testing for its ability to capture tons of dust, as well as its compact size and quiet operation. Our only wish is that there was an indicator that tells you when it’s time to change the filter.

Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max Air Purifier

Amazon

Designed for smaller spaces ranging from 219 to 526 square feet, the Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max Air Purifier is a great choice for bedrooms. It’s extremely quiet and has a night mode that won’t disrupt your bedtime routine with bright lights. Prime members can snag this top-tested air purifier for 34 percent off, resulting in a savings of $57.