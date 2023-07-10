Snag This Best-Selling Garden Hose With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings for Over 60% Off This Prime Day

Prime Day is the perfect time to ensure your backyard space is completely ready for the rest of summer. If you want to keep your lawn and garden looking beautiful for years to come, you need a great garden hose. Luckily, this highly-rated option from Bionic Steel is more than 60% off, so it’s the perfect time to shop.

While all four sizes are on sale, the 100-foot hose comes at the steepest discount and works well with large outdoor spaces. The ultra-durable hose is made from commercial-grade stainless steel that’s resistant to leaks, punctures, and rust over time. While extremely sturdy, it only weighs three pounds, so it’s simple to move and coil.

Speaking of simplicity, the unique design makes this hose flexible and easy to maneuver around corners and tight spaces. Plus, it’s built to resist kinks, so water flows smoothly and evenly throughout. Whether you live in a cold or warm climate, this waterproof hose can handle it all. It can withstand days in blistering heat—and even being left outside in freezing temperatures—so it should hold up for years to come.

Bionic Steel 100 FT Garden Hose

Amazon

If you need further convincing, take it from the over 20,000 reviewers who gave this product five stars on Amazon. One happy reviewer who says they use their hose every day shared, “It is very lightweight, so easy to drag around and it just glides around everything like a slippery snake…It just pulls on past it like nothing is there.” They go on to share that the heavy-duty hose barely makes noise when dragged across concrete driveways or paths, so there will be no noise complaints from neighbors with this pick.

Another shopper who “[doesn’t] write a lot of reviews” felt compelled to comment just how much they love this hose, writing “I have arthritis in my hands and I really appreciate having a great dependable, easy to handle, lightweight water hose. I also love the way the Bionic Steel 50ft hose does not take up much space at all in my garage and has great water pressure flow.”

Whether you’re an avid gardener or a first-time homeowner just trying to water your lawn, this user-friendly hose can meet all of your needs. And if you’re worried about splurging to keep your outdoor space looking fresh, it’s the perfect time to snag this best-selling option for less than $100. For even more savings, be sure to check out these other gardening essentials on sale now.

