There Are Tons of Summer-Ready Swimsuits and Cover-Ups on Sale in Amazon’s Outlet Ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is just a few days away, and we're already in summer mode. While you take stock of your warm-weather attire, you should also examine your swimwear. You don't want to hang by the pool or lounge at the beach this season in an ill-fitting or worn-out ensemble. And Amazon's hidden outlet has plenty of affordable swimwear options worth checking out.

The best part is that you don't have to wait for Memorial Day in order to save big on swimwear, because sales are already live at Amazon. Whether you're looking for flattering swimsuits to trendy and airy cover-ups, we lined up 10 expensive-looking picks that won't break the bank. These effortless, vacation-ready styles start at just $15.

If you're ready to give your swimwear an upgrade, check out the best deals below.

Amazon

Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover-Up

If you're looking for a no-fuss, relaxed cover-up, this style from Yincro fits the bill. Unlike many other cover-up designs, this one isn't sheer, so you'll have more coverage—and you can style it on or off your shoulder.

To buy: From $18 with coupon (was from $27); amazon.com.

Amazon

Elegant Taste One Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece

This nautical-inspired one-piece features an asymmetrical ruffled design on one shoulder, which you can shop to accent your left or right side. One reviewer wrote that it's a "practical one-piece that is both attractive and somewhat conservative."

To buy: From $20 (was $29); amazon.com.

Amazon

Chicgal Kimono Cover-Up

For the beach, pool, and beyond, this summer-ready option is the cover-up you didn't know you needed. The best-selling, sheer design works just as well over denim shorts and a tank top as it will over your favorite swimsuit. Grab it in 47 patterns and hues.

To buy: $16 (was $28); amazon.com.

Amazon

Sovoyontee Plus-Size Ruffled High-Waisted Bikini Set

The flouncy detailing on this bikini set's top is adorable and provides full coverage. The comfortable fit won over shoppers who were skeptical of buying swimwear online. A customer said they felt "so confident" in the bikini. "Everything stays in place and holds well," they added.

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon

Ai'Mage V-Neck Cover-Up

A lightweight and flowy cover-up is a must-have for strolling from the poolside to the bar or seaside café, and this piece comes in 35 colors and patterns to complement your swimsuit. It features a plunging V-neck with a drawstring just under the bust to cinch you in.

To buy: From $15 (was $26); amazon.com.

Amazon

Boniee V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

This traditional one-piece suit boasts a subtle ruched design that nips in your waist and a lower-cut leg than most styles on the market. The adjustable straps help provide a more tailored fit, while the built-in padded cups ensure support and a smooth appearance.

To buy: $32 (was $46); amazon.com.

Amazon

Eishopeer Cinched Cover-Up

If you love the crochet-style cover-up trend, you won't be disappointed with this empire-waisted dress from Eishopeer. According to a reviewer, this design is "perfect" for a tropical vacation. "I could slip it on to have lunch at the little beach cafe, and I was happy to lounge in it on our hotel room balcony," they mentioned.

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Amazon

Swimall Rash Guard Bathing Suit Set

For those looking for fuller coverage options and extra sun protection, look no further than this two-piece long-sleeved set made from UPF 50+ fabrics, which offers defense against UVA and UVB rays. The top even includes soft, removable pads for your bust.

To buy: $37 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

Mycoco Ruched One Shoulder Monokini

Not your ordinary one-piece, this monokini is adorned with a flirty one-shoulder design complete with a frilly ruffle. It also offers thorough rear coverage and comes in various colors and motifs, from hot pink to tropical banana leaves.

To buy: $24 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

Heat Move Halter Neck Swimsuit Set

Thousands of shoppers have praised this ultra-high waist two-piece set, with one calling it a "holy grail swimsuit." They mentioned they were thrilled to find a "modest" swimsuit that made them feel confident and also commented, "the price is so affordable compared to retail stores."

To buy: $22 (was $27); amazon.com.

