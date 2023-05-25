There Are Tons of Summer-Ready Swimsuits and Cover-Ups on Sale in Amazon’s Outlet Ahead of Memorial Day

And they start at just $15.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon outlet swimsuits and coverups Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Memorial Day is just a few days away, and we're already in summer mode. While you take stock of your warm-weather attire, you should also examine your swimwear. You don't want to hang by the pool or lounge at the beach this season in an ill-fitting or worn-out ensemble. And Amazon's hidden outlet has plenty of affordable swimwear options worth checking out.

The best part is that you don't have to wait for Memorial Day in order to save big on swimwear, because sales are already live at Amazon. Whether you're looking for flattering swimsuits to trendy and airy cover-ups, we lined up 10 expensive-looking picks that won't break the bank. These effortless, vacation-ready styles start at just $15.

If you're ready to give your swimwear an upgrade, check out the best deals below.

Yincro Women Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up Beach Coverups for Swimwear

Amazon

Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover-Up

If you're looking for a no-fuss, relaxed cover-up, this style from Yincro fits the bill. Unlike many other cover-up designs, this one isn't sheer, so you'll have more coverage—and you can style it on or off your shoulder.

To buy: From $18 with coupon (was from $27); amazon.com.

Elegant Taste Women's One Piece Swimsuit One Shoulder Ruffle High Waisted Bathing Suits

Amazon

Elegant Taste One Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece

This nautical-inspired one-piece features an asymmetrical ruffled design on one shoulder, which you can shop to accent your left or right side. One reviewer wrote that it's a "practical one-piece that is both attractive and somewhat conservative."

To buy: From $20 (was $29); amazon.com.

Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan Loose Cover Up Casual Blouse Tops

Amazon

Chicgal Kimono Cover-Up

For the beach, pool, and beyond, this summer-ready option is the cover-up you didn't know you needed. The best-selling, sheer design works just as well over denim shorts and a tank top as it will over your favorite swimsuit. Grab it in 47 patterns and hues.

To buy: $16 (was $28); amazon.com.

Sovoyontee Women Plus Size Ruffles High Waisted Swimsuit Bikini Sets Bathing Suit

Amazon

Sovoyontee Plus-Size Ruffled High-Waisted Bikini Set

The flouncy detailing on this bikini set's top is adorable and provides full coverage. The comfortable fit won over shoppers who were skeptical of buying swimwear online. A customer said they felt "so confident" in the bikini. "Everything stays in place and holds well," they added.

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

AI'MAGE Swimsuit Cover Ups Women's Bathing Suit V Neck Ruffle Sleeve Soft Coverups Dress S-XXL

Amazon

Ai'Mage V-Neck Cover-Up

A lightweight and flowy cover-up is a must-have for strolling from the poolside to the bar or seaside café, and this piece comes in 35 colors and patterns to complement your swimsuit. It features a plunging V-neck with a drawstring just under the bust to cinch you in.

To buy: From $15 (was $26); amazon.com.

BONIEE Women's One Piece Padded Swimsuit Athletic Tummy Control V Neck Swimwear Stripe Cross Bathing Suits

Amazon

Boniee V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

This traditional one-piece suit boasts a subtle ruched design that nips in your waist and a lower-cut leg than most styles on the market. The adjustable straps help provide a more tailored fit, while the built-in padded cups ensure support and a smooth appearance.

To buy: $32 (was $46); amazon.com.

EISHOPEER Women's Bathing Suit Cover Ups 2023 Summer Sexy Swimwear Beach Bikini Coverup Dresses

Amazon

Eishopeer Cinched Cover-Up

If you love the crochet-style cover-up trend, you won't be disappointed with this empire-waisted dress from Eishopeer. According to a reviewer, this design is "perfect" for a tropical vacation. "I could slip it on to have lunch at the little beach cafe, and I was happy to lounge in it on our hotel room balcony," they mentioned.

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

swimall Women Long Sleeve Swimsuit Two Piece Rash Guard Bathing Suit UPF 50+ Top and Bottom

Amazon

Swimall Rash Guard Bathing Suit Set

For those looking for fuller coverage options and extra sun protection, look no further than this two-piece long-sleeved set made from UPF 50+ fabrics, which offers defense against UVA and UVB rays. The top even includes soft, removable pads for your bust.

To buy: $37 (was $60); amazon.com.

Mycoco Women's One Piece Swimsuits One Shoulder Ruched Ruffle Monokini Bathing Suits

Amazon

Mycoco Ruched One Shoulder Monokini

Not your ordinary one-piece, this monokini is adorned with a flirty one-shoulder design complete with a frilly ruffle. It also offers thorough rear coverage and comes in various colors and motifs, from hot pink to tropical banana leaves.

To buy: $24 (was $35); amazon.com.

Heat Move Women Retro Flounce High Waisted Bikini Halter Neck Two Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Heat Move Halter Neck Swimsuit Set

Thousands of shoppers have praised this ultra-high waist two-piece set, with one calling it a "holy grail swimsuit." They mentioned they were thrilled to find a "modest" swimsuit that made them feel confident and also commented, "the price is so affordable compared to retail stores."

To buy: $22 (was $27); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

1 favorite products-get-it-done-home-2023-real-simple
7 Items From the Get It Done Home That Will Elevate Your Interior Design
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
WOW Reversible Beach Towel Cream/Orange/Yellow
I Live in Hawaii, and This Two-Sided Beach Towel Gives Me Double the Use Between Washes
Related Articles
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Swimsuits TOUT
Make a Splash This Summer With These Stylish and Vacation-Ready Swimsuits Under $40 at Amazon
Best MDW Summer Dress Deals Tout
The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50
Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples
Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon
HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Tout
Droves of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $15 Roomy Beach Bag That Doesn’t Hold Onto Sand
SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini
The High-Waisted Swimsuit That Gets Shoppers 'Tons of Compliments' Every Time Starts at Just $33
Zappos Mermaidcore Tout
Psst! Zappos Just Launched a Mermaidcore Storefront, and You Can Shop Everything From Pearl Jewelry to Sandals
Amazon Outlet Roundup Tout
Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Are Up to 88% Off in This Secret Outlet Section at Amazon
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
person wearing a white t-shirt
The 15 Best White T-Shirts of 2023 to Complete Any Wardrobe
Trending new arrivals under $50
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Style Items for Spring, but You'll Want to Add These 12 to Your Cart ASAP
Editor-Loved Amazon MDW Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s What I’m Buying From Its 2023 Memorial Day Sale
Editor Picks Early Target MDW Deals
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 12 Picks I’m Eyeing From Target’s Huge Memorial Day Sale—Starting at $13
Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens
Get Summer Ready With These Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens From La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, and More—Starting at $9
Comfortable Pants One-Off Tout
Gear Up for the Summertime Heat With These ‘Light and Airy’ Pants From Amazon
Amazon Member Only Deals/ Photo Tout
Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7
Amazon Outlet Deals TOUT
Kate Spade, Bissell, Nespresso, and More Are Up to 72% Off on Amazon This Weekend