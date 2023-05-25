Style There Are Tons of Summer-Ready Swimsuits and Cover-Ups on Sale in Amazon’s Outlet Ahead of Memorial Day And they start at just $15. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 03:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Memorial Day is just a few days away, and we're already in summer mode. While you take stock of your warm-weather attire, you should also examine your swimwear. You don't want to hang by the pool or lounge at the beach this season in an ill-fitting or worn-out ensemble. And Amazon's hidden outlet has plenty of affordable swimwear options worth checking out. The best part is that you don't have to wait for Memorial Day in order to save big on swimwear, because sales are already live at Amazon. Whether you're looking for flattering swimsuits to trendy and airy cover-ups, we lined up 10 expensive-looking picks that won't break the bank. These effortless, vacation-ready styles start at just $15. If you're ready to give your swimwear an upgrade, check out the best deals below. Amazon Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover-Up If you're looking for a no-fuss, relaxed cover-up, this style from Yincro fits the bill. Unlike many other cover-up designs, this one isn't sheer, so you'll have more coverage—and you can style it on or off your shoulder. To buy: From $18 with coupon (was from $27); amazon.com. Amazon Elegant Taste One Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece This nautical-inspired one-piece features an asymmetrical ruffled design on one shoulder, which you can shop to accent your left or right side. One reviewer wrote that it's a "practical one-piece that is both attractive and somewhat conservative." To buy: From $20 (was $29); amazon.com. Amazon Chicgal Kimono Cover-Up For the beach, pool, and beyond, this summer-ready option is the cover-up you didn't know you needed. The best-selling, sheer design works just as well over denim shorts and a tank top as it will over your favorite swimsuit. Grab it in 47 patterns and hues. To buy: $16 (was $28); amazon.com. Amazon Sovoyontee Plus-Size Ruffled High-Waisted Bikini Set The flouncy detailing on this bikini set's top is adorable and provides full coverage. The comfortable fit won over shoppers who were skeptical of buying swimwear online. A customer said they felt "so confident" in the bikini. "Everything stays in place and holds well," they added. To buy: $23 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon Ai'Mage V-Neck Cover-Up A lightweight and flowy cover-up is a must-have for strolling from the poolside to the bar or seaside café, and this piece comes in 35 colors and patterns to complement your swimsuit. It features a plunging V-neck with a drawstring just under the bust to cinch you in. To buy: From $15 (was $26); amazon.com. Amazon Boniee V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit This traditional one-piece suit boasts a subtle ruched design that nips in your waist and a lower-cut leg than most styles on the market. The adjustable straps help provide a more tailored fit, while the built-in padded cups ensure support and a smooth appearance. To buy: $32 (was $46); amazon.com. Amazon Eishopeer Cinched Cover-Up If you love the crochet-style cover-up trend, you won't be disappointed with this empire-waisted dress from Eishopeer. According to a reviewer, this design is "perfect" for a tropical vacation. "I could slip it on to have lunch at the little beach cafe, and I was happy to lounge in it on our hotel room balcony," they mentioned. To buy: $22 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com. Amazon Swimall Rash Guard Bathing Suit Set For those looking for fuller coverage options and extra sun protection, look no further than this two-piece long-sleeved set made from UPF 50+ fabrics, which offers defense against UVA and UVB rays. The top even includes soft, removable pads for your bust. To buy: $37 (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon Mycoco Ruched One Shoulder Monokini Not your ordinary one-piece, this monokini is adorned with a flirty one-shoulder design complete with a frilly ruffle. It also offers thorough rear coverage and comes in various colors and motifs, from hot pink to tropical banana leaves. To buy: $24 (was $35); amazon.com. Amazon Heat Move Halter Neck Swimsuit Set Thousands of shoppers have praised this ultra-high waist two-piece set, with one calling it a "holy grail swimsuit." They mentioned they were thrilled to find a "modest" swimsuit that made them feel confident and also commented, "the price is so affordable compared to retail stores." To buy: $22 (was $27); amazon.com. 