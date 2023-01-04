Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off

Getting the urge to redecorate or update your furniture for the new year? The one place you should check is Amazon’s hidden outlet store. If you’re not familiar with it, the storefront sells overstocked electronics, decor, clothing, furniture, and more—all at a discount. We combed through deals on living room, kitchen, bedroom, home office, and outdoor furniture to find some of the best sales to shop right now.

One deal you can’t miss is this three-tier shelving unit that’s currently only $41 with a coupon—and it doubles as a TV stand. You can also get a better night’s sleep this year with tons of bedroom deals, like this Serta queen mattress topper for just $35 and this upholstered platform bed frame that’s 42 percent off. There are plenty of discounts to shop on kitchen furniture, including dining tables, chairs, barstools, and more, as well.

Check out sales on home office products to spruce up your work-from-home space, too. We found desks starting at just $99, along with office chairs and bookcases. For example, this L-shaped desk provides lots of room to hold everything you need during the workday, and it’s 33 percent off. Keep reading to scorecore even more furniture deals below.



Living Room Furniture Deals

If you have limited space, try this 53-inch loveseat that would fit nicely in an apartment, bedroom, or home office. The neutral light gray color can easily blend into any decor style. More standout deals include this round end table that’s only $46 and this TV stand with multiple shelves that’s $41 with a coupon. You can even add an electric fireplace to your house with this two-in-one fireplace and TV console.

Bedroom Furniture Deals

Consider this memory foam mattress with more than 10,300 five-star ratings that’s currently up to 23 percent off in a king size. With a cool gel memory foam layer, it helps regulate body temperature as you sleep, and the ventilated egg crate foam adds breathability. Additionally, you can shop this SensorPedic cooling mattress topper and this Serta memory foam topper at a discount. There are plenty of headboards, bed frames, and other bedroom furniture on sale, too.

Home Office Furniture Deals

You’ll find all different styles of desks on sale, including standing, L-shaped, and traditional, plus desks for small spaces. Standing desks, like this one that’s 30 percent off, are perfect if you want to be less sedentary in 2023 (and you can even fit a desk treadmill underneath to get extra movement). Pick up a new office chair while you’re at it, like this one that’s just $84. And round out your home office with a new bookcase to hold books and papers. This two-shelf style is currently 32 percent off, and this 64-inch one is 26 percent off.

Kitchen Furniture Deals

Kitchen furniture starts at just $107 from Amazon’s outlet right now. This dining table comes with two benches and has more than 3,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers have said it’s high-quality and sturdy, and one reviewer added they “definitely recommend [it] for anyone wanting to add a little charm in small spaces.” This farmhouse table that’s made of reclaimed wood seats up to six people and has garnered more than 800 five-star ratings. Other furniture to shop include these counter-height barstools, a sideboard buffet table, and this set of two kitchen table chairs.

Outdoor Furniture Deals

Shop deals on gas fire pits, like this one that’s 53 percent off, and yard and patio furniture to prep for the warmer months. You can relax outside with this outdoor couch that’s currently 36 percent off. It has water-resistant cushions with an aluminum frame that won't rust, plus it comes with a tray for food and drinks. Other great deals include this wicker rolling bar cart that’s perfect for entertaining guests for 52 percent off.