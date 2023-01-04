Shopping Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off Start off the new year with new furniture. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 11:30AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew Getting the urge to redecorate or update your furniture for the new year? The one place you should check is Amazon’s hidden outlet store. If you’re not familiar with it, the storefront sells overstocked electronics, decor, clothing, furniture, and more—all at a discount. We combed through deals on living room, kitchen, bedroom, home office, and outdoor furniture to find some of the best sales to shop right now. One deal you can’t miss is this three-tier shelving unit that’s currently only $41 with a coupon—and it doubles as a TV stand. You can also get a better night’s sleep this year with tons of bedroom deals, like this Serta queen mattress topper for just $35 and this upholstered platform bed frame that’s 42 percent off. There are plenty of discounts to shop on kitchen furniture, including dining tables, chairs, barstools, and more, as well. Check out sales on home office products to spruce up your work-from-home space, too. We found desks starting at just $99, along with office chairs and bookcases. For example, this L-shaped desk provides lots of room to hold everything you need during the workday, and it’s 33 percent off. Keep reading to scorecore even more furniture deals below. Amazon Living Room Furniture Deals If you have limited space, try this 53-inch loveseat that would fit nicely in an apartment, bedroom, or home office. The neutral light gray color can easily blend into any decor style. More standout deals include this round end table that’s only $46 and this TV stand with multiple shelves that’s $41 with a coupon. You can even add an electric fireplace to your house with this two-in-one fireplace and TV console. Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse End Table, $250 (was $364) Zinus Jackie Loveseat Sofa, $276 (was $385) Winsome Xola Table, $47 (was $125) Ameriwood Home Brooklyn Electric Fireplace TV Console, $380 (was $444) Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Leather Couch, $1,033 (was $1,294) Furinno Turn-N-Tube Three-Tier Multipurpose Wide Shelf TV Stand, $41 with coupon (was $51) Vasagle Round End Table, $46 (was $56) Rivet Canton Deep Mid-Century Modern Loveseat Sofa Couch, $647 (was $726) Christopher Knight Home Alisa Mid-Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair, $180 (was $241) Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Lift Top Coffee Table, $431 (was $750) Zinus Garrison 40-Inch Black Metal Frame Media Stand, $44 with coupon (was $90) Glaxyfur Square Leather Storage Ottoman, $42 (was $60) Amazon Bedroom Furniture Deals Consider this memory foam mattress with more than 10,300 five-star ratings that’s currently up to 23 percent off in a king size. With a cool gel memory foam layer, it helps regulate body temperature as you sleep, and the ventilated egg crate foam adds breathability. Additionally, you can shop this SensorPedic cooling mattress topper and this Serta memory foam topper at a discount. There are plenty of headboards, bed frames, and other bedroom furniture on sale, too. Christopher Knight Home Angelica Headboard, $132 with coupon (was $185) Classic Brands Coventry Upholstered Platform Bed, $236 (was $410) Hillsdale Ashford Metal Headboard, $150 (was $239) Signature Design by Ashley Neilsville Industrial Chest of Drawers, $225 (was $299) Signature Design by Ashley Lettner Nightstand, $259 (was $319) SensorPedic SensorCool Cooling Gel-Infused Memory Foam King Mattress Topper, $208 (was $596) Serta Comfort Zone Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper, $35 (was $43) Classic Brands Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress, $341 (was $445) DHP Rosewood Tall End Table, $47 (was $66) Vasagle Tall Nightstand, $46 (was $67) Zinus Tonja Wood Platform Bed Frame with Headboard, $192 (was $330) Amazon Home Office Furniture Deals You’ll find all different styles of desks on sale, including standing, L-shaped, and traditional, plus desks for small spaces. Standing desks, like this one that’s 30 percent off, are perfect if you want to be less sedentary in 2023 (and you can even fit a desk treadmill underneath to get extra movement). Pick up a new office chair while you’re at it, like this one that’s just $84. And round out your home office with a new bookcase to hold books and papers. This two-shelf style is currently 32 percent off, and this 64-inch one is 26 percent off. Sunon Dual Motor Standing Desk, $168 (was $240) Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk, $210 (was $314) Ameriwood Home Candon Desk, $99 (was $124) Signature Design by Ashley Hamlyn Traditional Home Office Desk, $679 (was $955) 510 Design Carlyle Desk for Small Spaces, $127 (was $190) Boss Office Products Tiffany Fur Office Chair, $84 (was $190) Safco Black Vinyl Desk Chair, $316 (was $464) Walker Edison Two-Shelf Industrial Wood Metal Bookcase, $173 (was $255) Walker Edison Evangeline 64-Inch Modern Farmhouse Metal and Wood Bookshelf, $182 (was $425) Amazon Kitchen Furniture Deals Kitchen furniture starts at just $107 from Amazon’s outlet right now. This dining table comes with two benches and has more than 3,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers have said it’s high-quality and sturdy, and one reviewer added they “definitely recommend [it] for anyone wanting to add a little charm in small spaces.” This farmhouse table that’s made of reclaimed wood seats up to six people and has garnered more than 800 five-star ratings. Other furniture to shop include these counter-height barstools, a sideboard buffet table, and this set of two kitchen table chairs. Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford Farmhouse Dining Table, $638 (was $886) Zinus Becky Farmhouse Dining Table with Two Benches, $265 (was $400) Signature Design by Ashley Whitesburg Cottage Rake Back Dining Chair, $200 (was $252) Vasagle Lowell Sideboard Kitchen Cabinet, $107 (was $130) Stone & Beam Wishbone Counter-Height Barstool, $207 (was $223) Walker Edison Industrial Three-Door Buffet, $372 with coupon (was $425) Signature Design by Ashley Owingsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chairs, $160 (was $252) Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches, $135 (was $249) Amazon Outdoor Furniture Deals Shop deals on gas fire pits, like this one that’s 53 percent off, and yard and patio furniture to prep for the warmer months. You can relax outside with this outdoor couch that’s currently 36 percent off. It has water-resistant cushions with an aluminum frame that won't rust, plus it comes with a tray for food and drinks. Other great deals include this wicker rolling bar cart that’s perfect for entertaining guests for 52 percent off. Outland Living Firebowl Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit, $70 (was $150) Christopher Knight Home Puerta Outdoor Wicker Loveseat with Cushions, $253 with coupon (was $350) Achla Designs Curved Backless Bench, $219 (was $312) Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral Outdoor Mesh Chaise Lounges, $257 (was $309) Walker Edison Dominica Contemporary Slatted Outdoor Dining Table, $206 (was $329) Christopher Knight Home Alfresco Outdoor Cast Aluminum Circular Dining Table, $281 (was $384) Christopher Knight Home Mirage Outdoor Wicker Stacking Chairs, $316 (was $341) Crosley Furniture Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Rolling Bar Cart, $235 (was $489) Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral Outdoor Loveseat Sofa with Tray, $577 (was $900) More Must-Shop Deals Leggings, Sweats, Workout Tops, and More Are Quietly on Sale at Alo Yoga Right Now, Starting at Just $14 Start the New Year Off Right With This Guided Wellness Journal That Has Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon My Favorite Alarm Clock Brand Just Launched a Coordinating Sunrise Lamp—and It’s Now 25% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit