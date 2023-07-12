We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers

Find discounts on home, kitchen, outdoor, and fashion items.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Prime Day isn’t over yet, and there are still so many deals to shop from Amazon’s hidden outlet. Brands like Gap, Adidas, KitchenAid, Serta, Calvin Klein, Calphalon, and more are on sale for up to 62 percent off. Hurry to snag discounts on home, kitchen, outdoor, and fashion before Prime Day ends. 

Amazon’s Outlet storefront features overstock and clearance products, which means you can find markdowns on everything from tech to fashion every day of the week. While there are plenty of deals on Amazon during Prime Day, you’ll get an even steeper discount shopping within the under-the-radar outlet, since you can score deals on already discounted items. 

We scoured the sale to help you narrow down your choices and picked out 54 (yes, 54!) of the bestdeals that you need to check out. Whether you’re looking for a mattress cover, a storage coffee table, outdoor planters, or a new outfit, you’ll want to shop these discounts now.

Amazon Prime Day PurSteam Humidifiers for Large Room

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Home Deals

Don’t miss out on these impressive Amazon home deals that’ll upgrade just about every room. Stay cool this summer with deals on tower fans, cooling blankets, and mattress toppers for up to 62 percent off. You can also grab a Bissell HEPA air purifier and a PurSteam humidifier on sale to improve your home’s air quality year-round. Plus, you’ll find discounts on wall mirrors, storage bags, comforters, and more starting at only $12.

Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table with Hinged Lift Top, Distressed White

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Furniture Deals

Whether you’re moving into a new home or revamping your living room, these furniture deals are sure to elevate your space. Keep your folded clothing, accessories, and shoes tidy in the closet with this cube organizer that’s 44 percent off. And don’t forget the kitchen—this microwave cart is the perfect solution for organizing pots, pans, spices, and other cooking supplies. Some other deals you’ll want to take advantage of are these nesting marble coffee tables for 56 percent off and these bar stools for $70 off.

Amazon Outland Living Firebowl 883 Mega Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Outdoor Deals

Everything you need for a relaxing day outside is on sale right now. Snag a discounted hammock, patio umbrella, fire pit, and grill for up to 40 percent off. And you’ll stay bug-free with this Thermacell mosquito-repelling lantern that’s currently $13 off. You’ll definitely want to check out this smart sprinkler controller to maintain your lawn and garden in the hot sun, too. It connects to an app so you can program it from anywhere, even when you’re not at home.

Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Kitchen Deals

You can shop a myriad of Amazon outlet kitchen deals, including food choppers, air fryers, dinnerware, toasters, panini presses, and more starting at just $10. You’ll find deals on brands including Calphalon, Hydro Flask, Stasher, and KitchenAid. This four-in-one air fryer that also works as a rotisserie, dehydrator, and convection oven is on sale for $110, and it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. You can upgrade your dinnerware and cookware at a discount, too. 

Amazon Prime Day adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Fashion Deals

Restock your wardrobe with these huge fashion discounts on maxi dresses, leggings, tennis skirts, pajamas, and bras from Calvin Klein, Adidas, Gap, Hue, and more. You’ll be so comfy in this set of satin PJ’s that are on sale starting at just $11, and add this zip up hoodie for extra warmth. If you’re searching for breezy dresses to wear during the warmer months, be sure to check out this tent dress and this off-the-shoulder style.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner for Fridge Refrigerator Drawers
This Clever Item Keeps Your Fridge Organized and Extends the Life of Your Produce
Home Tech Deals Tout
We Found the Best Tech Deals on Everything From Smart Home Devices to TVs, Starting at $17
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Related Articles
Outlet Furniture Deals PD Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop This Fourth of July at Amazon
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
PD Fashion Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Thousands of Fashion Finds Ahead of Prime Day, And These Are the 30 Best Under $50
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Tout
You Don't Have to Wait for Prime Day to Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Tools, Cookware, Appliances, and More
Editor-Loved PD Deal Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Prime Day
Editor-Loved Roundup PD Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day
Dress Deal Roundup PD Tout
Found: The Only Summer Dress Deals Worth Shopping on Amazon Prime Day
Furniture Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 45 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals for Your Living Room, Backyard, and Beyond—Up to 65% Off
Furniture Roundup PD Tout
The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals, Up to 75% Off
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details
Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Tout
These Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals From Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and More Are Up to 65% Off