Shopping We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers Find discounts on home, kitchen, outdoor, and fashion items. By Lauren Taylor Published on July 12, 2023 05:00PM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Home Deals Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Furniture Deals Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Outdoor Deals Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Kitchen Deals Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Fashion Deals Prime Day isn't over yet, and there are still so many deals to shop from Amazon's hidden outlet. Brands like Gap, Adidas, KitchenAid, Serta, Calvin Klein, Calphalon, and more are on sale for up to 62 percent off. Hurry to snag discounts on home, kitchen, outdoor, and fashion before Prime Day ends. Amazon's Outlet storefront features overstock and clearance products, which means you can find markdowns on everything from tech to fashion every day of the week. While there are plenty of deals on Amazon during Prime Day, you’ll get an even steeper discount shopping within the under-the-radar outlet, since you can score deals on already discounted items. We scoured the sale to help you narrow down your choices and picked out 54 (yes, 54!) of the bestdeals that you need to check out. Whether you’re looking for a mattress cover, a storage coffee table, outdoor planters, or a new outfit, you’ll want to shop these discounts now. Amazon Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Home Deals Don’t miss out on these impressive Amazon home deals that’ll upgrade just about every room. Stay cool this summer with deals on tower fans, cooling blankets, and mattress toppers for up to 62 percent off. You can also grab a Bissell HEPA air purifier and a PurSteam humidifier on sale to improve your home’s air quality year-round. Plus, you’ll find discounts on wall mirrors, storage bags, comforters, and more starting at only $12. Dreo Smart Tower Fan, $85 (was $100) NeuType Wall-Mounted Mirror, $40 (was $60) Serta Power Chill Mattress Cover, $15 with coupon (was $40) Whitmor Laundry Hamper, $27 (was $50) iTouchless 13-Gallon Sensor Trash, $75 (was $100) Eagmak Shower Caddy with Hooks, $14 (was $30) Luxear Cooling Blanket, $35 (was $47) Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters, $186 (was $237) Zinus Three-Inch Copper Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $89 (was $109) Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags, $17 (was $25) Vornado Small Fan, $43 (was $50) PurSteam Humidifier, $23 (was $60) Love's Cabin Full/Queen Comforter Set, $40 with coupon (was $49) Amazon Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Furniture Deals Whether you’re moving into a new home or revamping your living room, these furniture deals are sure to elevate your space. Keep your folded clothing, accessories, and shoes tidy in the closet with this cube organizer that’s 44 percent off. And don’t forget the kitchen—this microwave cart is the perfect solution for organizing pots, pans, spices, and other cooking supplies. Some other deals you’ll want to take advantage of are these nesting marble coffee tables for 56 percent off and these bar stools for $70 off. Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Coffee Table, $289 (was $500) Zinus Jade Faux Leather Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $182 (was $301) ClosetMaid Cube Organizer, $55 (was $98) Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame, $69 (was $83) Amazon Basics Padded Office Desk Chair with Armrests, $82 (was $97) Winsome Wood Henry Accent Table, $48 (was $60) Whitmor Supreme Microwave Cart, $72 (was $110) Ball & Cast Modern Nesting Coffee Table Set, $40 (was $89) Fefances Teal Green Bar Stools Set, $60 (was $130) Amazon Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Outdoor Deals Everything you need for a relaxing day outside is on sale right now. Snag a discounted hammock, patio umbrella, fire pit, and grill for up to 40 percent off. And you’ll stay bug-free with this Thermacell mosquito-repelling lantern that’s currently $13 off. You’ll definitely want to check out this smart sprinkler controller to maintain your lawn and garden in the hot sun, too. It connects to an app so you can program it from anywhere, even when you’re not at home. Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $70 (was $120) Outland Living Propane Gas Fire Pit, $104 (was $215) Char-Broil Classic 360 Three-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner, $173 (was $280) Enclo Privacy Screens, $106 (was $150) AbcCanopy Patio Umbrella, from $35 (was $44) Patio Sense Elyse Round Rustic Garden Stool, $68 (was $130) Mueller Heavy Duty Tall Planters, $50 (was $70) Orbit Smart 12-Zone Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler Controller, $117 (was $150) Thermacell Mosquito Repellent LED Camping Lantern, $19 (was $32) Amazon Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Kitchen Deals You can shop a myriad of Amazon outlet kitchen deals, including food choppers, air fryers, dinnerware, toasters, panini presses, and more starting at just $10. You’ll find deals on brands including Calphalon, Hydro Flask, Stasher, and KitchenAid. This four-in-one air fryer that also works as a rotisserie, dehydrator, and convection oven is on sale for $110, and it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. You can upgrade your dinnerware and cookware at a discount, too. Chefman Electric Panini Press, $29 (was $35) Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $200 (was $240) Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, $39 (was $55) KitchenAid Five-Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl, $55 (was $65) Chefman Four-In-One Digital Air Fryer, $105 (was $150) Euro Ceramica Essential Collection Porcelain Dinnerware and Serveware, $55 (was $70) Sunbeam Wide Slot Four-Slice Toaster, $35 (was $45) Dash Mini Waffle Maker, from $10 (was $13) Joseph Joseph Nesting Bowls Set, $32 (was $50) Bella Four-in-One Automatic Electric Spiralizer & Slicer, $26 (was $50) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $27 (was $33) Amazon Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Fashion Deals Restock your wardrobe with these huge fashion discounts on maxi dresses, leggings, tennis skirts, pajamas, and bras from Calvin Klein, Adidas, Gap, Hue, and more. You'll be so comfy in this set of satin PJ's that are on sale starting at just $11, and add this zip up hoodie for extra warmth. If you're searching for breezy dresses to wear during the warmer months, be sure to check out this tent dress and this off-the-shoulder style. Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Wireless Bra, from $28 (was $44) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $42 (was $60) Adidas High-Waisted Logo Leggings, $25 (was $40) Zattcas Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress, $40 (was $46) Adidas Metal Logo Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap, from $24 (was $26) Gap Pocket T-Shirt Dress, $26 (was $35) Hue Ultra Leggings, $36 (was $40) Baleaf Tennis and Golf Skort, $26 with coupon (was $40) Yimanie Satin Pajama Set, from $11 (was $16) Mslg Lace Cocktail Dress, from $32 (was $60) Yousify Zip Up Plush Hoodie, $33 with coupon (was $53) Lilbetter Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress, $38 with coupon (was $59) 