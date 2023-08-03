The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off

Shoppers, listen up! There’s a slew of new deals happening on Amazon ahead of the weekend on everything for your home, kitchen, and beyond… and you don’t want to miss out.

Anyone who has ever shopped at Amazon knows the retailer delivers on low, low prices. And that’s before discounts are even taken off. For even better prices, Amazon’s hidden Outlet storefront is definitely the place to shop, housing thousands of overstock deals to boot.

Right now, you’ll find summer cooling products for your bedroom and living room, household furniture, plus cooking appliances and entertaining essentials up to 68 percent off. On top of that, there are also sales on fashion items like dresses, leggings, and sandals as well as beauty picks like anti-aging moisturizers, eye creams, makeup, and hot hair tools starting at just $3.

Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall

Best Home Outlet Deals

The lazy-hazy-crazy days of summer just might have you sweating more than you’d like. Not to worry—there are dozens of on-sale products designed to cool you down on this list. Some include all-season duvet inserts and popular portable air conditioners, like this one from SereneLife that’s $60 off. Cooling bed sheets are also on sale, including this breathable bamboo sheet set that has more than 246,000 five-star ratings, and is on sale. Don’t forget to check out furniture, storage essentials, and more that are all discounted now.

Best Kitchen Outlet Deals

Save time in the kitchen with these deals on cooking appliances and nifty gadgets like air fryers, panini presses, and salad spinners up to 32 percent off. There are also so many great outdoor entertaining finds, like this durable airtight pitcher that can hold water, iced tea, and mixed cocktails, and these plastic wine glasses that look like real glass. The best part? They’re shatter resistant and have a genius top-locking mechanism for easy storing and transporting. And if you love saucy dishes, these deep-capacity pasta bowl plates are 30 percent off, too.

Best Cleaning Outlet Deals

Several vacuum cleaners are currently on sale from top brands like Miele and Black+Decker, all up to 23 percent off. Plus, find discounts on nifty mop cleaners, like this compact spray mop from O-Cedar and this genius mop that wrings itself in the bucket, allowing you to clean floors, walls, and baseboards with ease. Oh, and Hoover’s carpet cleaner that’s designed to remove pet accidents, odors, and more from your rugs is also on sale.

Best Fashion Outlet Deals

The hot weather isn’t going away anytime soon, so you can’t go wrong shopping for summertime staples like flowy blouses, relaxed maxi dresses, and open-toe sandals. This popular maxi dress, for example, has more than 6,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who love to wear it during the warm-weather season. Pssst, it’s up to 52 percent off. And this fun skort looks like a traditional skirt, but has built-in shorts underneath complete with a hidden pocket for your phone, keys, or even a tennis ball while on the court. Comfortable bras, shoes, and accessories are also majorly discounted, including this top bra pick from True and Co. that lifts and supports without the wires for up to 45 percent off.

Best Beauty Outlet Deals

You can also save on top beauty products including skincare, makeup, hair tools, and more within the Amazon Outlet. Oh, and many are from the best brands on the market like Weleda, Thayers, Olay, and Curel. For example, find Olay’s brightening eye cream gift set up to 26 percent off as well as this on-sale Curel eye cream that’s loved by 1,500 shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating.

