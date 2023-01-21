Reorganize Your Bathroom With These Space-Saving Finds Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet, Starting at $11

Keeping your bathroom tidy goes way beyond stuffing everything in the medicine cabinet and under the sink. Sure, sometimes “out of sight, out of mind” works, but not when creating an organized bathroom. If you’re stumped on just how to make your space into a spa-like room in your home, you’re in luck, because there are several great bathroom storage and organizers ripe for the picking—and the ones we chose are all on sale.

Whether you’re shopping for space-saving shower items or options to create extra storage under the sink, the solution is just a few scrolls away. After perusing Amazon’s hidden Outlet storefront, we found some great picks that have clever designs, are loved by shoppers, and are up to 58 percent off right now. Think multi-tier shower caddies, dual-purpose toilet paper holders, and even a bathroom stand slim enough to fit in the smallest bathrooms. And prices start at just $11.

Amazon Outlet Bathroom Organizers

If the corners of your bathtub aren’t providing the right space-to-shampoo-bottle ratio, it’s time to create some storage of your own. Over-door shower caddies can help, like this popular option from mDesign that’s earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings to date. It’s made with two shelves that provide enough space for shower gels, shampoo and conditioner duos, and even bar soap. This pick also has six hooks at the bottom to hang shavers, loofahs, and washcloths.

But those who have a shower/curtain system might prefer these adhesive shelves that have a triangular design, easily fitting into the corners or your shower verses hanging from your curtain rod. The set of two stays firmly on clean surfaces thanks to four suction cups (per shelf). And these can hold more than you think, withstanding up to 30 pounds in shower products.

To utilize all the space under the sink is another task entirely. Storing extra toilet paper, bathing essentials, and even bathroom cleaning supplies in an under-sink cabinet can add up, which is why opting for a stackable organizer is the smart way to go. The bottom section gives you a spot to keep guest towels, pads, and cotton balls, while the top shelf can hold small toiletries, extra toothbrushes for guests, and more. This set comes with two organizers, so you can put one on either side of the sink pipe for a uniformed look.

Another clever hack? This metal hair styling tool rack that hangs on the cabinet door under the sink. It slips over the top via two hooks and has four circular holders for your hair brush, curling wand, flat iron, blow-dryer, and more. This solution also has a rack underneath to keep your hair items in place. And because it's made with steel, it’s heat resistant, too, which is a must when you’re organizing heat-powered styling tools.

Want to see more ways to organize your countertops, showers, and more? Scroll down to see the rest of our picks hiding on Amazon. Psst, these on-sale prices won’t last long, so get shopping now.

