These Under-$50 Outdoor Decor Picks From Amazon Will Instantly Elevate Your Patio

The secret to transforming your basic patio into a relaxing oasis lies within the right outdoor decor. Sure, furniture is important to actually, say, relax in, but decor certainly invites you to stay awhile. Items like outdoor umbrellas, plant stands, accent lighting, and rugs produce the final touches that elevate patios into Instagram-worthy “staycation” destinations.

Shopping for the right decor for any space can get expensive quickly—luckily, Amazon has a plethora of chic, affordable options that are worth your money. Scrolling through thousands of products isn’t exactly the retail therapy we look for, so we took the initiative and curated a list of the eight essentials you need to dress up that porch, patio, balcony, or deck.

Under-$50 Amazon Outdoor Decor

Brightown Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

First things first, when it comes to decor, lighting is one of the most important elements. It not only brightens up your yard, but it also helps section off your patio and create an inviting entertaining space. This set of weatherproof, cafe-style outdoor string lights illuminates your lawn in one easy step. Plus, get 25 feet for only $15 with a click-on-page coupon.

To buy: $15 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

Utopia Home Plant Pots 10-Pack

Amazon

A patio isn't complete without a variety of potted plants boarding the concrete pavement and pathways. For an inexpensive and cohesive look, consider this set of 10 plastic planters in assorted sizes. Each of the pots comes with a drainage plug to prevent root rot and a tray to keep your space tidy. And the planters are just $1.80 apiece.

To buy: $17 (was $22); amazon.com.

Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

If you really want to make your patio stand out, this outdoor area rug is the perfect solution. The geometric medallion pattern contrasts with bright hues like blue, green, red, and yellow to add a welcoming pop of color in an otherwise monochromatic space. It comes in seven sizes starting at $19.

To buy: From $19 with coupon (was from $21); amazon.com.

Smile Bee Boho Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

Dress up your outdoor sectional with this set of throw pillow covers that add a touch of texture without distracting from the overall decor. It’s designed with woven stripes and corner tassels that leave clever details typically found in indoor rooms. Note: The brand recommends hand-washing the covers.

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

Highwild Hammock Chair Rope Swing

Amazon

Found: Your summer reading companion that you’ll want to curl up in during all the sunny days ahead. This outdoor swing hammock blends well with most patio decor, and is easy to assemble, according to several Amazon shoppers. While it’s only $50, you might as well grab two.

To buy: $50 (was $70); amazon.com.

Sunnyglade Patio Umbrella

Amazon

Whether you’re dining alfresco or lounging poolside, a patio umbrella is essential for enjoying the warm weather without direct exposure to the sun’s harsh rays. This $41 classic option provides 7.5-feet of coverage, perfect for a small dining table. It even has an easy crank handle and tilt adjustments.

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $55); amazon.com.

New England Outdoor Wood Plant Stand

Amazon

Small outdoor spaces don’t have to skimp on greenery thanks to this tiered plant stand that can hold several potted plants in one place. It’s available in multiple configurations that deliver a dynamic setting for flowers, succulents, veggies, and herbs. And you can score one for up to 35 percent off.

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

Pearlstar Solar Outdoor Lantern

Amazon

Accent lighting is imperative in any space, but especially your yard. These outdoor lanterns dress up dining tables, deck corners, pathways, and poolside fixtures—they can even be hung on tree branches for a mystical touch. They’re solar-powered and weather-resistant, so you can set them, forget them, and enjoy them all summer long.

To buy: $24 (was $33); amazon.com.

