This Secret Amazon Storefront Will Help You Get Organized for the New Year—and Prices Start at $11

The start of a new year is an excellent opportunity to adopt better habits and improve in the areas in your life you feel have been lacking. What better way to begin 2023 than by decluttering and organizing your space?

We’ll let you in on a secret: Amazon has an entire storefront dedicated to tidying up in the new year, and it’s packed with deals on home organization essentials to help you get new storage systems in place for a neat and stress-free 2023—at least on the clutter management front.

We've corralled the most attention-grabbing deals on well-designed storage solutions to address your clutter concerns for every room in your home so you can get organized while sticking to a budget. With prices starting at $11, you can't afford to miss these discounted mess-busting options.

The Best Amazon Organization Deals

To help you get started on your decluttering mission, we've highlighted some of the best organizational deals below. Whether you're looking to get your overflowing closet in check or ready to take on an entirely new fridge storage method, Amazon has you covered.

Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer

If your work desk could use some serious straightening up, this best-selling storage shelf will do the trick. With five units for your books, desk plants, planners, and more, there will be a place for everything you need to keep your workflow seamless and your workstation clean.

To buy: $28 (was $36); amazon.com.

SpaceKeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart

With its slender, three-tiered design, this rolling cart works equally well in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, laundry room, or anywhere you're short on space. Shoppers love that it tucks away perfectly into "tight spaces" while adding plenty of storage and features convenient hooks for keeping together smaller items like scrunchies or charging cables.

To buy: $19 (was $22); amazon.com.

See Spring 12-Piece Shoe Storage Box

This multi-layer, snap-tight stacking set of shoe storage containers is waterproof and boasts a ventilation system to prevent odor. Shoppers have also used them to store and organize makeup and crafts. The clear plastic makes it easy to find exactly what you're looking for.

To buy: $40 (was $55); amazon.com.

Lipper International Five-Piece Bamboo Wood Drawer Organizer Set

Getting that junk drawer in shape is simple with this aesthetically pleasing five-piece bamboo organizer set. Reviewers were impressed by their sturdiness and stackability, whether they used the set to coordinate their nightstand drawer or cleverly store knickknacks.

To buy: $25 (was $38); amazon.com.

Maxiffe Two-Piece Corner Shower Caddy Set

Finally, you can keep your shampoo, body wash, loofah, and razor together in your shower for easy access with this 40-pound capacity organizer. With the L-shaped design, you can take advantage of your bathroom's otherwise wasted corner space.

To buy: $27 (was $40); amazon.com.

Hoojo Eight-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Bins

The fridge can seem like an entire monster on its own. These clear bins make cleaning and finding what you need a breeze. Each container is also BPA-free and food-safe and has built-in handles for effortless grabbing and retrieval.

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $31); amazon.com.

Budding Joy Six-Pack Large Storage Bags

Budding Joy's foldable fabric organizers measure in at 23 by 16 by 13 inches, allowing you to comfortably fit comforters, pillows, coats, and other oversized items for safekeeping. A see-through panel lets you quickly view the contents, meaning you don't have to worry about combing through each bag, even if you forget what you put where.

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.

Songmics LED Mirror Jewelry Cabinet

This two-in-one full-length mirror opens up to reveal a spacious jewelry cabinet to store and organize your most precious valuables. Six LED lights automatically illuminate when you open it. The 47-inch tall cabinet holds space for 84 rings, 138 earrings, 32 necklaces, and much more.

To buy: $120 with coupon (was $160); amazon.com.

