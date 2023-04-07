Amazon Launched Another Store Devoted to Multipurpose Furniture in Time for Spring—and Pieces Start at $36

Whether you have limited closet space or you live in a tiny apartment (or both), multipurpose furniture is always a good solution. Plus, there’s no such thing as too much storage. Amazon has a new storefront that’s full of multifunctional pieces, from lift-top tables to convertible futons. Shop these nine items from the store starting at just $36.

Ottomans with a removable lid like this tufted style are great space-savers for small houses or tight rooms, since you can use them as storage, a coffee table, or even extra seating. Plus, it’s only $41. Another affordable find is this trundle daybed that eliminates the need for a guest room—just place the bed in a spare room, like an office.

You’ll find plenty of other multipurpose furniture items below for up to 26 percent off.

Wlive Lift-Top Coffee Table

This mid-century modern coffee table has a lift-top design that allows you to use your computer or eat dinner without having to bend over. There’s a hidden compartment underneath the top and two shelves on the side. One of the shelves is removable, so you can customize the storage space. One shopper said that the inner compartment is “massive,” and the table is “compact enough to give the illusion of having much more space” in their small apartment.

To buy: From $100 (was $130); amazon.com.

Zinus Suzanne Bamboo and Metal Daybed

Amazon

You can easily convert a home office into a guest bedroom with this daybed. The twin size frame includes a trundle that rolls underneath when not in use. It’s made of steel and bamboo with a metal platform that doesn't require a mattress box spring. Shoppers say the wood accents give the bed a “rustic feel,” noting that it’s sturdy and easy to put together.

To buy: $145 (was $195); amazon.com.

Songmics 30-Inch Folding Storage Ottoman Bench

Amazon

Hide your messes in this chic ottoman bench when you need to do a quick cleanup. The upholstered top features a tufted design in a linen material. The bench folds down, making it easy to move or store when you’re not using it, too. And you can use it as additional seating when you have guests over or as an entryway shoe bench since it can hold up to 660 pounds. Reviewers have given the ottoman more than 7,300 five-star ratings, with one customer saying they were surprised by how sturdy it is.

To buy: From $41; amazon.com.

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon

Amazon

This vintage-style tufted back futon is upholstered with plush velvet in green, gray, blue, light green, light pink, or yellow. It stands on mid-century modern wooden legs, and the filling is made of high-density memory foam. You can tilt the back of the couch down to use it as a guest bed or to recline while relaxing.

To buy: From $282 (was $410); amazon.com.

Simplihome Owen 36-Inch Rectangular Coffee Table Storage Ottoman

Amazon

This storage ottoman is made of sleek faux leather that’s wrapped around a high-density foam cushion and sits on solid wood and engineered wood frame and legs. Just lift the top of the ottoman to reveal the hidden compartment inside to store blankets, books, and other items you don’t want laying around. And it’s available in navy, chestnut brown, distressed gray, and saddle brown.

To buy: From $171 (was $195); amazon.com.

Vasagle Nightstand with Charging Station

Amazon

Solve the problem of not having enough outlets with this charging end table. The top lifts up for added storage space, and the interior features four outlets that can charge multiple devices simultaneously. The table also has an open shelf at the bottom and a pouch on the side that can hold remotes, cords, notebooks, and more. As an added bonus, the outlets are protected from spills underneath the table top.

To buy: From $65 (was $80); amazon.com.

B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman with Tray

Amazon

This gray linen footrest has a removable double-sided lid that can be used as a tray, making it great for holding drinks and snacks. Shoppers have given the ottoman more than 1,700 five-star ratings, saying it’s “sturdier than expected” and the “perfect size” to use as a footstool and for storage. One reviewer commented it’s ideal for their small apartment in place of a full-size coffee table.

To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table

Amazon

For a basic storage table, check out this circular metal option. It has a sturdy four-point base with a painted finish available in charcoal, pink, mint, and white. The cloth basket on the bottom makes it useful for storing kids’ or pets’ toys to keep them out of the way. Shoppers love the end table so much that it’s garnered more than 5,800 perfect ratings.

To buy: $38; amazon.com.

Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Magnolia Storage Ottoman with Reversible Trays

Amazon

No one will guess that this chic ottoman doubles as storage space. It features two removable cushions that are reversible to be used as trays. The ottoman comes in tan, beige, gray, and blue fabric or black faux leather to seamlessly blend into any decor.

To buy: From $96; amazon.com.

