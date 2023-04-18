Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Pretty Floral Fashion Pieces—All Under $50

There may not be anything groundbreaking about florals for spring, but they are a timeless, seasonal wardrobe necessity that we return to year after year. They can easily be worn for any occasion and spice up an otherwise basic ensemble—plus, they're stylishly charming and blend well with just about everything.

Amazon recently introduced a Mix-and-Match Floral storefront filled with pleasingly priced apparel, from babydoll tops to midi skirts, to inspire you for the season. If you're often overwhelmed by the retailer's abundance of options, you'll be happy to know we did the hard work for you.

We waded through hundreds of styles to find the 12 most-loved and highly-rated floral finds under $50 that will refresh your wardrobe, whether you're searching for the perfect warm-weather wedding guest dress or looking to add some color to your neutral-powered outfits.

Keep scrolling to check out the best floral styles to shop, starting at $8.

Winioder Floral Print Knit Cardigan

Stay warm and cozy indoors and outdoors with this oversized cardigan that featuresg an all-over floral print design. The dropped shoulders give it a boxy shape that looks and feels relaxed. In addition to white, this light layering piece is available in five lovely pastel shades.

To buy: $36; amazon.com.

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag

From groceries to beach days, this durable canvas tote is the perfect companion for all your spring adventures. It also has an interior pocket to keep your essentials within reach. One shopper said it was "sturdy" enough to carry their laptop and iPad "back and forth to work."

To buy: $27 (was $35); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Mini Dress

Frilly embellishments adorn this dress throughout, adding a sweet touch to the delicate style. It boasts an open-back detail with a button closure and a flattering deep V-neckline. Plus, you can choose between long and short sleeve options and tons of different floral patterns and solid colors.

To buy: $32 (was $52); amazon.com.

PrettyGarden High-Low Skirt

This season, you need a skirt that can do it all. This versatile pick will be your go-to for Sunday brunch, errands, work, and beyond. Besides, this high-low hem style lets you embrace asymmetry without going overboard.

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Smocked Puff Sleeve Shirt

It seems the puff-sleeve trend is here to stay, and we're not mad about it. This lightweight design is also offered in short and long sleeve iterations to fit your style. Shoppers also say they always "get compliments" when they wear it.

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

Zesica One Shoulder Ruffle Tiered Midi Dress

Nothing says spring quite like an exquisitely flowy dress, and this one-shoulder design is no exception—you can even grab it in 41 different hues and patterns. One reviewer described it as "a must buy for your spring/summer wardrobe." They also added that the skirt "has a nice flow to it and allows for easy walking."

To buy: From $30 (was $52); amazon.com.

PrettyGarden Crewneck Sweatshirt

Step out of your crewneck sweater's prim confines with a trendy pattern. For those still experiencing transitional weather, a sleek floral sweater is essential. You can snap this one up in 10 shades, from black to purple.

To buy: $38 (was $41); amazon.com.

Anna-Kaci Embroidered Flared Jeans

This flared design is just as crucial to your spring wardrobe as your skinny and straight-leg jeans. The denim is beautifully adorned with darling little daisies and it’s made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend for the ultimate stretch. Elevate your look by throwing on a blazer and pumps with them.

To buy: $44; amazon.com.

Your Smile Square Satin Scarf

This scarf makes for an elegant and fun outfit add-on. Wrap it around your neck, hair, or wrist, or use it as a "beautiful and simple accent " for your handbag handle for an extra pop of color—don't be afraid to get creative. With a vivid, retro-inspired print, it can also help you dress up a basic outfit to take it to the next level.

To buy: $8; amazon.com.

Fashionme Split Hollow Dress

If you're attending any spring nuptials, you'll want this piece from Fashionme in your closet. The dress has a tie-knot front and a long side slit, giving you a very feminine and sultry look. "This dress looks absolutely amazing and it is very lightweight," one customer raved.

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse

This Romwe top features a gorgeous ruffled trim on the sleeves and neck that won't add too much drama to your wardrobe. Dress it up with a high-waisted skirt or tuck it into some trousers, or dress it down with jeans and sandals. Either way, this blouse will look good with everything.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

Alelly Swing Mini Skirt

Mini skirts are in, and this two-tiered piece looks just as good with a white T-shirt as it does with a button-up. It boasts an elastic waistband, so you can quickly pull it on when the mood strikes. It comes in 43 colors and prints, but at $29, you might want to pick up a couple of options.

To buy: $29; amazon.com.