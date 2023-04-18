Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Pretty Floral Fashion Pieces—All Under $50

We found customer favorites starting at $8.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 04:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon floral fashion tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

There may not be anything groundbreaking about florals for spring, but they are a timeless, seasonal wardrobe necessity that we return to year after year. They can easily be worn for any occasion and spice up an otherwise basic ensemble—plus, they're stylishly charming and blend well with just about everything.

Amazon recently introduced a Mix-and-Match Floral storefront filled with pleasingly priced apparel, from babydoll tops to midi skirts, to inspire you for the season. If you're often overwhelmed by the retailer's abundance of options, you'll be happy to know we did the hard work for you.

We waded through hundreds of styles to find the 12 most-loved and highly-rated floral finds under $50 that will refresh your wardrobe, whether you're searching for the perfect warm-weather wedding guest dress or looking to add some color to your neutral-powered outfits.

Keep scrolling to check out the best floral styles to shop, starting at $8.

Winioder Women Y2K Floral Print Knit Cardigan

Amazon

Winioder Floral Print Knit Cardigan

Stay warm and cozy indoors and outdoors with this oversized cardigan that featuresg an all-over floral print design. The dropped shoulders give it a boxy shape that looks and feels relaxed. In addition to white, this light layering piece is available in five lovely pastel shades.

To buy: $36; amazon.com.

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket

Amazon

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag

From groceries to beach days, this durable canvas tote is the perfect companion for all your spring adventures. It also has an interior pocket to keep your essentials within reach. One shopper said it was "sturdy" enough to carry their laptop and iPad "back and forth to work."

To buy: $27 (was $35); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress

Amazon

Dokotoo Mini Dress

Frilly embellishments adorn this dress throughout, adding a sweet touch to the delicate style. It boasts an open-back detail with a button closure and a flattering deep V-neckline. Plus, you can choose between long and short sleeve options and tons of different floral patterns and solid colors.

To buy: $32 (was $52); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Ditzy Floral Print Midi Skirt

Amazon

PrettyGarden High-Low Skirt

This season, you need a skirt that can do it all. This versatile pick will be your go-to for Sunday brunch, errands, work, and beyond. Besides, this high-low hem style lets you embrace asymmetry without going overboard.

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse

Amazon

Dokotoo Smocked Puff Sleeve Shirt

It seems the puff-sleeve trend is here to stay, and we're not mad about it. This lightweight design is also offered in short and long sleeve iterations to fit your style. Shoppers also say they always "get compliments" when they wear it.

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Floral Print Midi Dress

Amazon

Zesica One Shoulder Ruffle Tiered Midi Dress

Nothing says spring quite like an exquisitely flowy dress, and this one-shoulder design is no exception—you can even grab it in 41 different hues and patterns. One reviewer described it as "a must buy for your spring/summer wardrobe." They also added that the skirt "has a nice flow to it and allows for easy walking."

To buy: From $30 (was $52); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Knit Floral Print Sweater

Amazon

PrettyGarden Crewneck Sweatshirt

Step out of your crewneck sweater's prim confines with a trendy pattern. For those still experiencing transitional weather, a sleek floral sweater is essential. You can snap this one up in 10 shades, from black to purple.

To buy: $38 (was $41); amazon.com.

Anna-Kaci Womens Floral Daisy Embroidered Mid Rise Bell Bottom Flare Frayed Hem Jeans

Amazon

Anna-Kaci Embroidered Flared Jeans

This flared design is just as crucial to your spring wardrobe as your skinny and straight-leg jeans. The denim is beautifully adorned with darling little daisies and it’s made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend for the ultimate stretch. Elevate your look by throwing on a blazer and pumps with them.

To buy: $44; amazon.com.

YOUR SMILE Silk Like Scarf

Amazon

Your Smile Square Satin Scarf

This scarf makes for an elegant and fun outfit add-on. Wrap it around your neck, hair, or wrist, or use it as a "beautiful and simple accent " for your handbag handle for an extra pop of color—don't be afraid to get creative. With a vivid, retro-inspired print, it can also help you dress up a basic outfit to take it to the next level.

To buy: $8; amazon.com.

Fashionme Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dress

Amazon

Fashionme Split Hollow Dress

If you're attending any spring nuptials, you'll want this piece from Fashionme in your closet. The dress has a tie-knot front and a long side slit, giving you a very feminine and sultry look. "This dress looks absolutely amazing and it is very lightweight," one customer raved.

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

Romwe Women's Floral Print Ruffle Puff Short Sleeve Casual Blouse

Amazon

Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse

This Romwe top features a gorgeous ruffled trim on the sleeves and neck that won't add too much drama to your wardrobe. Dress it up with a high-waisted skirt or tuck it into some trousers, or dress it down with jeans and sandals. Either way, this blouse will look good with everything.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

Alelly Women's Summer Cute High Waist Ruffle Skirt

Amazon

Alelly Swing Mini Skirt

Mini skirts are in, and this two-tiered piece looks just as good with a white T-shirt as it does with a button-up. It boasts an elastic waistband, so you can quickly pull it on when the mood strikes. It comes in 43 colors and prints, but at $29, you might want to pick up a couple of options.

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

colorful ikea living room
An IKEA Designer Told Us All the Trends We Should Know About for 2023
Brooklinen Organic Launch Tout
Brooklinen Just Launched New Sheets, Robes, Towels, and More—and They’re All Organic
True & Co Women's True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra
The Ultra-Soft Wireless Bra That Shoppers Swear ‘You Could Sleep in’ Is Up to 53% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
30 Best Spring Fashion Deals Tout
Score Spring Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Are Up to 62% Off in Amazon’s Hidden Outlet
Sunny Vacation Clothes and Accessories Sale Tout
Ready, Set, Summer! Sunny Vacation Clothes and Accessories Are on Sale at Amazon Up to 76% Off
Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
We Found 10 Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop Ahead of Spring and Summer Events—All Under $70
Elevated Spring Maxi Dresses Tout
Spotted: Tons of Elevated Maxi Dresses Perfect for Every Spring Event—Up to 67% Off at Amazon
Dresses tout
There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50
Spring Jacket Deals Tout
Deal Alert! Cute Spring Jackets From Levi’s, Cole Haan, and More Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon
J.Jill Spring Styles Tout
Shoppers Say These Dresses Are ‘Very Cool and Comfortable,’ and They’re All on Double Sale
Barbiecore spring wardrobe tout
Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet
Amazon Jumpsuits Tout
11 Under-$50 Jumpsuits From Amazon You’ll Want to Wear All Spring and Summer Long
Amazon Easter Storefront Tout
Amazon's Easter Storefront Has All the Spring Entertaining Essentials You Need for Under $40
Tenniscore Tout
We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look
Nordstrom Vacation Accessories
Nordstrom Has a Section of Vacation Accessories, and You Don’t Want to Miss These 12 Finds
A Classic Trench
The 5 Transitional Items Every Woman Should Own
levi's classic jean jacket
How to Wear a Jean Jacket with Every Outfit In Your Closet
Black dress on hanger isolated on white background
Wardrobe Basics Checklist
Black jumpsuit with shoes and accessories
The Plus-Size Guide to Dressing