This Face Scrub Is My Hack for Fending Off Acne and Brightening My Complexion, and It's $23 Right Now

Published on February 6, 2023

These days it can be overwhelming to do your own research of skincare collections and figure out which moisturizer or eye cream is right for you. And whether you prefer to keep your daily skincare routine to under 10 minutes or like to treat yourself to a weekly at-home spa session, this time is precious to fit some self-care into your busy schedule. 

As a shopping writer, I’m always on the hunt for skincare items that are getting tons of attention from shoppers. So when Minimo Skin Essentials offered me a sample of its Glow brightening face scrub, I was excited to give it a try—and when I saw it had nearly 2,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, I was even more enthused. According to the brand, Minimo Skin Essentials is woman-led, Black-owned, and its products are made in the USA. The ultra-fine grain scrub is suitable for all skin types, and targets dark spots, hyperpigmentation, acne scars and uneven complexions. And right now, it’s on double sale at Amazon thanks to a clickable, 20 percent off coupon that brings the price down to about $23. 

Minimo Glow Lemon Cake Skin Brightening Face Scrub

Amazon

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

The Glow face scrub contains natural ingredients like turmeric, raw manuka honey, and chamomile extract. Turmeric and raw manuka honey have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that work to help treat and prevent acne and blemishes, and soothe skin. Turmeric also contains antioxidants that further help skin concerns like hyperpigmentation and dullness. And chamomile extract works to heal damaged skin and protect your complexion. Needless to say, I was ready to try this face scrub on my sensitive, dull skin that’s recently been on an acne frenzy. 

When I scooped the scrub out of the container, it felt satisfyingly grainy, and once I started applying it to my face, it turned into a light and creamy texture. After 10 minutes, I thoroughly rinsed the scrub off, and my jaw dropped at how much my face was already glowing. My skin also didn’t feel itchy or dry, and there was no turmeric-colored residue in sight. Instead, my face felt moisturized and super smooth. After using this gentle scrub in the morning and at night, my breakouts also subsided. I definitely plan to continue to use this scrub to keep brightening my complexion and calming my skin.   

Minimo Glow Lemon Cake Skin Brightening Face Scrub

Real Simple / Sarah Byron

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

And from the nearly 2,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, it’s clear that I’m not the only one who’s a fan of Minimo’s face scrub. Many have shared that they, too, love its light lemon-cake scent and creamy texture upon application. One reviewer described it as “gentle enough to use daily but powerful enough to fade away blemishes.” Another person said the scrub “greatly reduced [their] hyperpigmentation.” A third shopper shared that their acne-prone and uneven skin is “smoother,” and “looks brighter,” and that they could “really feel the moisturizing effects” of this scrub. And a fourth said that their skin feels “soft, clean, calm, and renewed” ever since they started using it. 

Be sure to head to Amazon and grab the shopper- and now writer-approved Minimo Glow face scrub while it’s still $23.

