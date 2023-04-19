Mini Dresses Are Trending at Amazon—and These Best-Selling Stylish Picks Start at Just $14

You'll wear these budget-friendly options all season.

Published on April 19, 2023

Warm weather is here to stay, and if you've been keeping up with upcoming trends, then you already know that short hems are in. It's time to show a little skin with flowy, flirty, and fun styles that work for all the seasonal gatherings and getaways you have planned in your calendar.

If you're in need of a dress refresh, then Amazon is the perfect place to start. However, skimming through hundreds of pages of spring-ready dresses might take the fun out of shopping. That's why we filtered through Amazon's best-selling dresses to find the best mini dresses to help you gear up for the season.

Life is a runway, or at least it will feel that way whenever you put on one of these gorgeous picks. The best part: they're all under $50, so don't worry about breaking the bank. Take a look at the 10 stylish options you'll want to live in for the rest of the season, starting at $14.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Swing Mini Dress

Amazon

PrettyGarden Tie Front A-Line Dress

Bring on the heat with this light and breathable style. The tie front features a small keyhole cutout, and the ruched waistband perfectly cinches. You can nab it in 16 colorways, including white, black, green, and a few vibrant floral motifs, too.

To buy: $44 (was $51); amazon.com.

BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Tank Dress

Amazon

BTFBM Tank Dress

Found: Your go-to, wear-everywhere frock of the season. It boasts a "very flattering" side ruching detail that gently skims your curves in "all the right places" and fits true to size. Additionally, it is fully lined to prevent it from being see-through.

To buy: $27 (was $41); amazon.com.

Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress

Amazon

Cosonsen Waist Tie Dress

This faux wrap-style piece features a sultry deep V-neck and a layered frilly skirt that's full of main character energy. No wonder customers get "so many compliments" when wearing it. Not only is it offered in 40 different colorways, but you can also choose between long and short sleeve styles.

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com.

LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Beach Tank Dress

Amazon

Lillusory Bodycon Mini Dress

It's as if your LBD just got an upgrade—and 27 other showstopping colorways. From sneakers to sandals to heels, you'll be able to style this bodycon piece in a variety of ways to make it look and feel like new with every wear.

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress

Amazon

Amoretu Tunic Dress

If you prefer a more relaxed fit, you'll adore this comfy and breezy option from Amoretu. Reviewers have raved that the dress is "very easy to wear." The playful tiered skirt and cuff sleeves make for a total hit, whether you're sporting it for a first date or a bridal shower.

To buy: $33 (was $41); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress

Amazon

Dokotoo Ruffle Mini Dress

Show up and show out in this statement mini dress that’s just begging to be worn on repeat. It includes an elegant back cutout and dazzling dainty ruffle detailing that shoppers say make it "well worth the price." You can grab it in a wide range of spring-ready floral prints, solid colors, and animal-inspired patterns.

To buy: $32 (was $52); amazon.com.

EXLURA Women Tie Back Wedding Guest Dress

Amazon

Exlura Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress

Open back design. Check. Billowing lantern sleeves. Check. Multiple ways to wear it. Check. This mini dress is full of eye-catching details that will make you stand out, and you can even wear it on or off your shoulder. "I wore it to my bachelorette party in August and kept me nice and cool," one reviewer said.

To buy: $40 (was $62); amazon.com.

ETCYY Women's Summer Dress

Amazon

ETCYY Spaghetti Strap Sundress

It's your time to shine, and this little easy-to-style number will do the trick. The V-neck sports a unique zipper design with decorative metal rings attached to the straps, adding a glam touch to the mini ensemble. Moreover, it comes in a variety of prints and colors that will brighten up your closet.

To buy: $29 (was $36); amazon.com.

MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt

Amazon

Merokeety T-Shirt Dress

This sheath-style dress works for many occasions, from Sunday brunch to happy hour. The adjustable tie waist belt carefully nips you in, and functional pockets complete the look. Most people prefer one of the nautical-inspired stripe colorways, but it's also available in solid colors and animal prints.

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Dress

When in doubt, you can lean on a classic T-shirt dress—and with this design, you can even choose a color crafted from sustainably sourced material. "It's so comfortable that I went to bed in it," one reviewer confessed. Since the dress tends to run large, shoppers suggest sizing down.

To buy: From $14 (was $20); amazon.com.

