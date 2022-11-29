At Just $10, Maybelline’s First-Ever Lash Serum Is on Sale for 27% Off at Amazon

Reviewers saw results in less than a month.

Published on November 29, 2022 02:00PM EST

Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum
Photo:

Amazon

Longer and fuller lashes are the goal of many. Whether it is accomplished through falsies, extensions, or just lots of mascara, maintaining the full lash is a big part of people’s beauty routine. An alternative is a lash serum which achieves a naturally thick look by helping your lash hairs grow. Lash serums and lengthening and strengthening oils, can help attain more noticeable-looking eyelashes. For a great deal on a staple brand’s first-ever lash serum, head to Amazon to shop from its best-selling lash enhancers.

The Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum is on sale on Amazon for 27 percent off with a coupon. Normally $14, get the lash serum on sale for $10. Housed in the mascara-like tube are 0.74 ounces of serum infused with the amino acid, Arginine, and Pro-Vitamin B5. 

Maybelline recommends applying the lash serum twice a day, once in the morning and once at night, to clean lashes. Apply with the wand from root to tip and allow for the serum to completely dry before applying mascara for the best results. The clear serum comes with a soft cotton applicator and is small enough to get at the lash roots of any size. Maybelline claims that customers will see fuller and thicker-looking lashes in four weeks after using the lash serum consistently. 

Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum

Amazon

To buy: $10 with coupon (was $14); amazon.com.

As part of the average shower routine, we condition our hair for more strength and shine. In the same vein, conditioning and nourishing your eyelashes can also help achieve thicker and shinier lashes. With 1,800 five-star ratings, the Maybelline Lash Serum has helped reviewers to achieve longer lashes. One Amazon reviewer wrote that they saw results as early as a couple of weeks, “I had short, stubby lashes, and then I found this amazing product, and my lashes have improved a lot.” 

With the lash serum’s affordability, some users have commented on their surprise when the serum worked to grow their lashes. Another reviewer bought the Maybelline serum with low expectations and after two months, said, “it has done wonders for my eyelashes and eyebrows. My lashes feel so much thicker and stronger, and fall out less when removing mascara.”

Cut down on mascara and give your lashes some TLC with the Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum, which is on sale for 27 percent off. 

