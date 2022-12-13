Don’t Spend a Fortune on Presents—Shop These Luxury Fashion and Home Gifts for Under $50

Save on brands like Nest and Madewell.

By
Lauren Taylor
Published on December 13, 2022 11:30AM EST

The holiday season can be tough on your budget—between traveling, hosting parties, and buying presents, it can really add up. So if you’re shopping for holiday gifts that aren’t crazy expensive, you’re in luck. Amazon’s The Shop by Shopbop is one of the best hidden spots to find luxury fashion and home gifts for under $50. 

There’s so much to explore in the storefront, including pre-loved designer bags and accessories and sections to shop party dresses, fan-favorite items, and more. But our favorite part of the storefront is the Gifts Under $50 page, where you’ll find all kinds of amazing gifts at equally as awesome prices. Plus, all the items in the Gifts Under $50 section are actually nice, so no one will even suspect they were so inexpensive. And you’ll probably get major props for picking out these luxury gifts, too. Ahead, shop best-selling candles, cozy socks, shoes, and more, all for under $50.

SHASHI Women's Electric Stud Earrings

amazon

Shashi Electric Stud Earrings

You can’t go wrong with diamond earrings as a holiday gift, and this pair is only $42. The studs are made with cubic zirconia  gems set in gold vermeil with a post closure. They may be reasonably priced, but they definitely look expensive. 

To buy: $42; amazon.com.      

NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle

Amazon

Nest Holiday Scented Candle

With notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber, this candle smells just like the holiday season. The candle comes in a decorative glass holder, and one shopper even said, “The candle itself is beautiful, so having it out among your decorations is a plus.” Additionally, the packaging is made from sustainably sourced materials, and the candles are PETA-certified.

To buy: $35 (was $46); amazon.com.

Halfmoon Yoga Foam Roller

Amazon

Halfmoon Yoga Foam Roller

Get this foam roller for people who love to work out. It’s made of lightweight EVA foam that provides medium to deep muscle release, so they’ll be extra relaxed during the hectic holiday season.

To buy: $34; amazon.com.

Umbra 299481-221 Prisma Tray

Amazon

Umbra Prisma Tray

This gold geometric jewelry tray is so pretty it can double as decor. It’s made of brass-plated wire with a neutral, sand-colored linen lining that won’t scratch your jewelry, and the bottom is padded, so it will keep your furniture safe. You can use it to display other items like perfumes or crystals, too.    

To buy: $12 (was $19); amazon.com.

Freedom Moses Women's Moses Two Band Slides

Amazon

Freedom Moses Women's Moses Two Band Slides

These slide sandals are great for slipping on to run errands. The neutral sand shade will match basically anything, and they’re waterproof and non-slip, making them perfect for the beach or pool, as well. The rubber sole and textured footbed prevent your foot from sliding while walking. 

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

Madewell Women's Cotton Cuffed Beanie

Amazon

Madewell Women's Cotton Cuffed Beanie

A warm beanie is a perfect holiday gift guaranteed to get a lot of use. This one is a cotton-polyester blend and is made from recycled materials. It comes in 12 colors, including cream, black, blue, dark green, lilac, and chartreuse. 

To buy: $35; amazon.com.

Adrienne Landau Women's Knit Fingerless Gloves

Amazon

Adrienne Landau Women's Knit Fingerless Gloves

These faux-fur gloves will make any outfit a little bit fancier. Plus, the wool-blend fabric will keep your hands warm, while the fingerless design allows you to use your phone while wearing them. Faux-fur lines the top of the gloves, and the cuffs and underside are ribbed.

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

Jonathan Adler Metallic Zebra Dish

Amazon

Jonathan Adler Metallic Zebra Dish

This porcelain tray is ideal for collecting small items, like keys, jewelry, and sunglasses so you don’t lose track of them. Multiple reviewers have said they love the gold zebra-striped design: “It is one of my favorite pieces…I haven’t seen anything quite like this elsewhere—it’s unique!”

To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com.

Stems Women's 3 Pack Cozy Ankle Socks

Amazon

Stems Women's Three-Pack Cozy Ankle Socks

Fuzzy socks like these are a must for winter. Three socks come in the pack with two different sets of colors to choose from (light pink, white, and blush or nude, lilac, and blush). The socks are soft chenille fabric made with 75 percent cotton, 20 percent polyester, and 5 percent elastane.

To buy: $28; amazon.com

Honeydew Intimates Women's All American Shortie Set

Amazon

Honeydew Intimates Women's All-American Shortie Set

Everyone needs a pair of comfortable pajamas like this one. The set includes a long sleeve crewneck shirt and shorts in pink cheetah print. They’re made of lightweight jersey material that won’t cause you to overheat while sleeping.

To buy: $46 (was $48); amazon.com.

