You’ll Want to Live in These Best-Selling Loungewear Finds From Amazon—and They’re All Under $40

Get ready to get comfy.

By
Perri Ormont Blumberg
Perri Ormont Blumberg is a freelance writer and editor with 10+ years of experience.
Published on April 28, 2023 12:00PM EDT

So, your goal is to rest more (in fabrics that fit and feel amazing). Or maybe after working from home for years, you have decided you finally need to fill out your wardrobe with some comfier staples. Perhaps you’re looking for a thoughtful and functional gift for a friend who loves naps. Whatever the case, we’ve got the loungewear beauts marshmallow-soft dreams are made of. Ahead, check out 11 loungewear pieces you can find on Amazon for $40 or less. Get shopping, and then get comfy.

Hanes Women's Originals Pullover Cropped Hoodie, French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $31); amazon.com.

Fashioned from lighter-than-fleece French terry fabric? Swoon. Machine-washable? Check. Warm? You betcha, especially thanks to the interior that is brushed for extra softness. To round out this stylish cropped piece, Hanes Originals completes the look with ribbed cuffs and a kanga pocket to stash your essentials, whether you’re running to the mailbox or the laundry room. 

Originals Wide Leg Crop Pants, Retro Lightweight French Terry Pants, 25"

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $30); amazon.com.

Another winner from Hanes Originals, the wide-leg crop pants are on-trend and divinely comfy. Like the cropped hoodie above, the pants are crafted from the brand’s lightweight, tri-blend French terry fabric. Plus, an elastic waistband ensures that you won’t feel uncomfortable during your post-meal snooze on the couch. These pants have two side seam pockets to hold your phone, keys, and the like, and we love other thoughtful details like the 1980s inspired raw edge at the leg hem for a bit of nobody-puts-baby-in-a-corner era glam.

UEU Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants Yoga Sweatpants Comfy

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

Hello, total comfort. These are the best-selling women’s pajama bottoms on Amazon for a reason. These pants boast nearly 4,000 perfect ratings and just shy of 1,000 five-star reviews. They come in 20 colors and patterns, they’re lightweight, and fit true to size. Read our full review of the editor-loved style and stock up on a few pairs while they’re on sale.

Hello Mello Best Day Ever Lounge Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Looking for a fun gift in the loungewear department?  This adorable sweater works great for hanging around the house or heading out for a brunch with friends? Choose from a variety of colors in this 100 percent polyester sweater with a tailored crewneck and the words “Best Day Ever” printed on it. All Hello Mello apparel comes tucked into a reusable matching drawstring pouch, which makes it ideal for gifting.

Hello Mello Best Day Ever Knit Joggers

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

We’d be remiss if we did not point you toward Hello Mello’s “Best Day Ever” matching sweatpants. With a drawstring waist closure, these polyester and spandex sweats come in the same colors as the top and are wonderfully flattering thanks to a relaxed fit that isn’t too baggy. 

Eurivicy Women's Solid Sweatsuit Set 2 Piece Long Sleeve Pullover and Drawstring Sweatpants Sport Outfits Sets

Amazon

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

This sweatpants and sweatshirt combo comes in a slew of colors and clocks in at $40. Currently, the polyester-cotton-spandex blended pieces have more than 2,700 five-star ratings, and customers rave about its “perfect fit” and “adorable and flattering” look that is suitable for relaxing at home and heading out into the world. But keep in mind, this set is hand wash only.

Invug Women Casual Loose Soft Crewneck Short Sleeve Pockets Swing T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

If you’re looking for something that’s breathable and loose-fitting but will still make you feel confident during video conference calls for work, this dress is for you. The crewneck short sleeve dress with pockets comes in styles ranging from tie-dye to patterns and prints to solid colors. Customers have given the frock almost 5,200 perfect ratings to date, with shoppers noting the dress “drapes beautifully” and that they loved it enough to buy in multiple colors thanks to the cool and comfortable fabric.

ZESICA Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Pullover Nightwear Lounge Pajama Set with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $38); amazon.com.

Toss your favorite blanket aside and cuddle up with a cup of tea and a good book on the couch as you wear this stylish pullover with matching drawstring elastic shorts complete with two side pockets. The soft waffle fabric is unbeatable, and the cuffed sleeves on the top make this piece stylish enough to wear with a pair of jeans or over a dress as you’re out and about. With nearly 4,000 five-star ratings, it’s clear that shoppers agree: This Zesicaset is a stellar find.

ZAFUL Women's Fuzzy Lounge Casual Pajamas Sets Long Sleeve Fleece Pullover and Pants Set 2 Piece Fluffy Loungewear Sleepwear

Amazon

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

You can’t go wrong with this Zaful two-piece set that consists of a cropped pullover and sweatpants. Available in a range of neutral and pastel hues, the cotton, polyester, and spandex blend is great for sleeping on a cold night or curling up on the couch for a movie marathon. As one lounger put it, “During the arctic blast, I had this on and I would have to turn off my heater because it worked so well—and it’s super cute to boot.”

Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed-Fit Lightweight Lounge Terry Open-Front Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $26); amazon.com.

Complete your loungewear collection with an oft overlooked but oh-so-desirable piece: the cardigan. This one is made of a supremely soft rayon, cotton, and spandex fabric, and it’s machine washable for easy cleaning. Need more convincing? “I ordered two of these to wear around the house, and I love them. They are lightweight, very soft, and wash well,” wrote one reviewer. “This is just what I was wanting to use as a robe for cool nights in Florida,” saidanother customer.

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Joggers Pants Lightweight Athletic Leggings Tapered Lounge Pants for Workout, Yoga, Running

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com.

Meet your new favorite homebody sweats. And yoga class sweats. And do-just-about-anything sweats. The best-selling option in women’s activewear leggings on Amazon won’t disappoint thanks to its lightweight design, elastic waistband, fashionable tapered leg, and four-way stretch fabric composed of polyamide and spandex. One reviewer said, “These joggers are so comfortable; I could stay in these all day and night.“

