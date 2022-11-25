Black Friday Is Here: Shop These 10 Amazon Shopper Favorites With Over 510,600 Perfect Ratings for Under $30

Major life-hack potential for a lot less money.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti headshot
Ariel Scotti

Updated on November 25, 2022 09:04AM EST

THRS/PRCH Deal Roundup Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you’re someone who plans ahead for Black Friday as if you’re a commerce writer getting ready for the Super Bowl (yes, this is ours), or you choose to go about the shopping holiday with a more laid back approach, it’s finally here. Today kicks off the official start to the single greatest sales weekend of the calendar year, and there are seemingly innumerable lists out there jam packed with some of the best finds that Amazon, Target, and the rest of the internet have to offer. 

While perusing the virtual sales racks, we noticed that several top-sellers on Amazon fell into the category of “life hackers,” and they're all discounted for Black Friday—some by as much as 63 percent. These items might appear to be ubiquitous at first, but both editors and shoppers alike love them specifically for being a “game changer” or a product that made them ask aloud, “Where has this been all my life?” Take a look below to join the more than 510,600 total shoppers who rank these 10 items among the best of the best for making their lives that much easier. Did we mention they're all under $30 this weekend too?

Amazon Black Friday Deals

It seems that every time the Car Cache Purse Holder goes on sale, Real Simple readers order it enmasse. The ingenious design here is essentially a piece of mesh with straps attached to it that creates a hammock for your purse at the back of your car’s center console. Attaching the adjustable straps to the back of the two front seats leaves the mesh in the middle ready to support your purse, as it prevents any bag from sliding off the armrest and onto the floor behind you, or worse, down by your feet as you drive. The brand says it’s big and sturdy enough to hold bags of all sizes, and it even has a built-in pocket to store things like an umbrella, sunglasses, and your phone. 

One shopper said that after their mother “took one look” at their purse holder, she ordered one for herself “immediately.” The reviewer added, “Where has this been all my life?!” 

Car Cache Purse Holder

Amazon

To buy: $15 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

Another little “life saver” to have handy while you’re on the go is the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner. This handheld vac is practical, compact, and easy to use. It’s lightweight at only 2.4 pounds, making it easy to maneuver around all of the different areas of the inside of a car where debris loves to hide. Thanks to its 106W motor, pet hair and snack crumbs easily disappear—and with the option to plug it into a 12-volt auxiliary outlet or cigarette lighter, you never have to worry about the battery running out. When the little car vacuum that could is done, it has a removable, washable filter that’s easy to remove and rinse off, plus it comes with a backup filter and carrying bag. 

One person said this vacuum is a “godsend” and for anyone with kids, dogs, or “maybe a clumsy husband, this is for you.”

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Getting a facial around the holidays sounds like a much-needed but difficult-to-schedule bit of down time. Instead of heading to a pricey salon for a few hours, more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers rely on the QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads. These pads are made from super soft material that’s saturated in a solution containing 20 percent pure glycolic acid, which works to exfoliate by removing dead skin cells and promoting new cell generation. The pads can help smooth skin and reduce the appearance of scars, bumps, lines, and wrinkles. Plus, they’re infused with vitamins B5, C, and E for added hydration and nourishment. 

Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $50); amazon.com.

Shop these discounts and more on items Amazon reviewers can’t live without while they’re still on sale (and in stock) for Black Friday today.

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

Amazon

To buy: $16 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $57); amazon.com.

Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $50); amazon.com.

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

Amazon

To buy: From $28 (was $35); amazon.com.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $25); amazon.com.

Active Pets Bench Dog Car Seat Cover

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $40); amazon.com.

Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $30); amazon.com.

More Black Friday Deals

